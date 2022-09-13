Live News Updates: Ukraine has retaken 6,000 sq km of land - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Business and Politics Live Updates: "Since the beginning of September and up to today, our fighters have liberated more than 6,000 square km of the territory of Ukraine in the south and in the east," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video. "The advances of our forces continue."
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that Ukrainian forces had retaken 6,000 square km. (2,400 square miles) of Russian-held territory since the beginning of the month.
Ukrainian chief commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Sunday his troops had retaken more than 3,000 square km (1,160 square miles) this month.
Ukrainians are fighting hard to defend their country and to take back territory: US
The US has vowed to continue to give support to Ukraine as the Ukrainians are fighting hard to defend their country and take back territory seized by Russia.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, but Ukrainian forces retook large areas around Kyiv in early April after Russia abandoned its push towards the capital.
"We're not going to speak for Ukrainians. We'll leave it to Ukrainians to describe their operations. But it's clear they are fighting hard to defend their country and take back territory," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.
"We're going to continue to give them the support they need to succeed on the battlefield," she said.
The US has announced two significant security assistance packages last week, brought more than 50 countries together to coordinate its support, and has worked to fulfil the Ukrainian requests for what they need to be successful on the battlefield, the official noted.
(PTI)
Russia's war in Ukraine the backdrop to pope's Kazakh visit
Russia's war in Ukraine and the Holy See's strained relations with China are the backdrop to Pope Francis' visit this week to the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan, where he is ministering to a tiny Catholic community and participating in an interfaith conference aimed at promoting peace and dialogue.
Francis was flying Tuesday to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan to meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the state visit portion of the three-day trip.
On Wednesday and Thursday, he participates in an interfaith meeting with more than 100 delegations of Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Shinto and other faith groups from 50 countries.
The most noteworthy aspects of Francis' visit might be missed opportunities: Francis was supposed to have met with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church on the sidelines of the conference.
But Patriarch Kirill, who has justified the war in Ukraine, cancelled his trip last month.
Francis is also going to be in the Kazakh capital at the same time as Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is making his first foreign visit since the coronavirus pandemic.
(PTI)
Blue Origin rocket experiences booster failure during uncrewed launch
An uncrewed New Shepard rocket launched by Blue Origin experienced a booster failure on Monday, which caused the rocket booster to crash.
However, the capsule carrying experiments escaped and floated safely back to Earth, Jeff Bezos' space company said.
The launch was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday Central Daylight Time from the company's Launch Site One location in West Texas, according to Blue Origin. It was a payload mission with no astronauts on board.
"During today's flight, the capsule escape system successfully separated the capsule from the booster. The booster impacted the ground," Blue Origin tweeted.
"There are no reported injuries; all personnel have been accounted for," said the company.
(ANI)
(Reuters)
