Live News Updates: Ukraine has retaken 6,000 sq km of land - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

September 13, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

Ukrainians are fighting hard to defend their country and to take back territory: US

The US has vowed to continue to give support to Ukraine as the Ukrainians are fighting hard to defend their country and take back territory seized by Russia.



Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, but Ukrainian forces retook large areas around Kyiv in early April after Russia abandoned its push towards the capital.



"We're not going to speak for Ukrainians. We'll leave it to Ukrainians to describe their operations. But it's clear they are fighting hard to defend their country and take back territory," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.



"We're going to continue to give them the support they need to succeed on the battlefield," she said.



The US has announced two significant security assistance packages last week, brought more than 50 countries together to coordinate its support, and has worked to fulfil the Ukrainian requests for what they need to be successful on the battlefield, the official noted.

(PTI)