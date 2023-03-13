 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News: Centre may shut down e-pharmacies over misuse of data, reports suggest

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 08:05 PM IST

March 13, 2023 / 09:21 PM IST

66 killed, 158 injured in police custody after Himanta became Assam CM

Sixty-six accused were killed and 158 others injured in police custody after Himanta Biswa Sarma became the chief minister of Assam in May 2021, the assembly was told on Monday. In a written reply to a query by AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain, Sarma said 35 accused were killed and 12 others were injured in gunfights with the police between May 10, 2021 and February 28, 2023.

March 13, 2023 / 09:10 PM IST

23 DRDO projects won’t meet deadlines, Govt informs

Twenty-three of 55 high-priority projects being implemented by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) could not meet deadlines, the Govt tells RajyaSabha.

March 13, 2023 / 08:56 PM IST

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem -- UAE’s Group Chairman and CEO of DP World – is setting up a large facility in Jammu & Kashmir in logistics infrastructure, Piyush Goyal informs.

March 13, 2023 / 08:40 PM IST

Developed world, which has caused over 50% of pollution problems, must provide promised resources: Piyush Goyal

Elaborating on the need for collective solutions, Piyush Goyal said: “The polluter pay principle was accepted by all in Paris. The developed world which has caused over 50% of the problem has less than 70% of the world's population. It was agreed trillions of dollars will be required to make the world a safe place to live in. I call upon the developed nations to provide promised resources to enable the world to adopt clean energy, net zero goals faster.”

He added: “India has only contributed about 2% of the ozone problem that is there despite having 16% of the world’s population.”

March 13, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal addresses Confederation of Indian Industries Partnership Summit 2023 in New Delhi, says collective solutions to global challenges are the need of the hour

March 13, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

JUST IN:

United States government approves Alaska Willow oil project, BBC reports

March 13, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST

Major crypto coins stabilise after US intervention

Major cryptocurrencies stabilised on March 13 after United States authorities announced plans to limit the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the issuer of the USD Coin stablecoin said it remained redeemable with the dollar.

March 13, 2023 / 08:05 PM IST

Centre may shut e-pharmacies over misuse of data, reports suggest

-- The Government of India may shut down e-pharmacies over concerns of data misuse.

-- The Centre has said that a consultation is currently taking place over the matter.

March 13, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST

ALERT:

Russian President Vladimir Putin may attend G20 summit in India, but nothing is decided yet, Kremlin informs

March 13, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST

US President says nation’s financial systems are sound

United States President Joe Biden said the nation’s financial systems are sound, following the swift and stunning collapse of two banks that prompted fears of a broader upheaval.

He spoke from the Roosevelt Room shortly before U.S. markets opened on Monday.