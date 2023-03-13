Live News: Centre may shut down e-pharmacies over misuse of data, reports suggest

March 13, 2023 / 08:40 PM IST

Developed world, which has caused over 50% of pollution problems, must provide promised resources: Piyush Goyal

Elaborating on the need for collective solutions, Piyush Goyal said: “The polluter pay principle was accepted by all in Paris. The developed world which has caused over 50% of the problem has less than 70% of the world's population. It was agreed trillions of dollars will be required to make the world a safe place to live in. I call upon the developed nations to provide promised resources to enable the world to adopt clean energy, net zero goals faster.”

He added: “India has only contributed about 2% of the ozone problem that is there despite having 16% of the world’s population.”