Live News Today: Women’s Premier League auction 2023 begins; Sophie Ecclestone goes to UP Warriors for Rs 180 lakh

Live News Today: Each team will have a purse of Rs 12 crore (approx USD 1.46 million). Each team can buy a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18 players. Teams can buy seven overseas players, including one from an Associate nation. Team will be able to field upto five overseas players in their XI, provided one is from an Associate nation.
Live News Updates: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) is all set for its first player auction from 2:30 PM on February 13, which will see 449 players up for bidding and five franchises in the race to get top players in their squad.
The marquee players in the auction list include India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, star openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma, all-rounders Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin.
Women’s Premier League 2023 Live: Ellyse Perry sold to RCB at Rs 170 lakh after a bid war between DC & RCB
Women’s Premier League 2023 Live: Sophie Devine sold to RCB at base Price Rs 50 lakh
- Hayley Matthews: Base price: Rs 40 lakh. Unsold.
- Ashleigh Gardner. Base price: Rs 50 lakh. UP Warriors and MI start bidding. Gujarat Giants' inaugural bid at Rs 280 lakh. Sold to Gujarat Giants at Rs 320 lakh
Women’s Premier League 2023 Live: Harmanpreet Kaur sold to MI at Rs 180 lakh
Base price Rs 50 lakh. RCB starts bidding. Delhi Capital joins. New bidder comes in as Mumbai Indians joins the race. UP Warriors also joins in. Ultimately sold to MI at Rs 180 lakh.
Women’s Premier League 2023 Live: RCB snags Smriti Mandhana for Rs 340 lakh
First player to be auctioned is Smriti Mandhana. Intesne bidding war between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ensures.
However, from the base price at Rs 50 lakh to 340 lakh, Mandhana goes toto RCB.
Women’s Premier League 2023 Live: BCCI unveils logo for Women's Premier League
Auction to start with marquee set.
List of coaches unveiled
Gujarat Giants - Head coach: Rachael Haynes, Bowling coach: Nooshin Al Khadeer, Batting coach: Tushar Arothe, Mentor and advisor: Mithali Raj
Mumbai Indians - Head coach: Charlotte Edwards, Bowling coach and mentor: Jhulan Goswami, Batting coach: Devieka Palshikaar
UP Warriorz - Head coach: Jon Lewis, Assistant coaches: Anju Jain and Ashley Noffke, Mentor: Lisa Sthalekar
Delhi Capitals - Head coach: Jonathan Batty, Assistant coaches: Hemalata Kala and Lisa Keightley, Fielding coach: Biju George
Royal Challengers Bangalore - They haven't yet announced their coaching staff.
Ruckus at DDA's anti-encroachment drive continues in Mehrauli, Delhi
Locals say, "We told them to wait for an hour during which the stay order will come. We had applied for a stay order. This is hooliganism. But they are not ready to wait."
BJP District Committee protests the state budget by marching to the Kerala Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
Women’s Premier League auction 2023 to begin shortly; upto 90 players to be sold
UP best destination for investment, has potential to realise PM Modi's dream of self-reliant India, says Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road, Transport, and Shipping, declared Uttar Pradesh to be the best place for investment and to have the most potential for fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an independent India on Saturday.
On the second day of the three-day "Global Investors Summit," Gadkari claimed that Uttar Pradesh possesses all four essential resources: water, power, transportation, and communication. He was speaking during the session on "e-mobility cars & future mobility."
Additionally, it has affordable access to skilled labour and land, as well as excellent highway connections. Gadkari stated, "I believe that logistic costs will also be lower."
Our crackdown against child marriage has entered it's second week with 3,015 arrests made so far: Himanta Biswa Sarma
"The drive against this social evil will continue. The positive side is that now people are coming out and surrendering before police," tweetedHimanta Biswa Sarma, Assam CM.
Women’s Premier League auction: All the big buys and the marquee players at the bidding
The Women'sPremier League (WPL)is all set for its first player auction from 2:30 PM on February 13, which will see 449 playersup for bidding and five franchises in the race to get top players in their squad.
The marquee players in the auction list includeIndia skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, star openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma, all-rounders Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin.
The players, who are likely to fetch the highest bid, are Hayley Matthews, Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner, Kaur, Mandhana, Ecclestoneand Perry among others.
There is no proposal to make agricultural income taxable in India: Junior Finance Minister Pankaj Chaudhary in parliamentary response
Demonetization, inter alia, led to detection of black money, increase in tax collection and widening of tax base: Junior Finance Minister Pankaj Chaudhary in parliamentary response
Demonetization has helped the Government to unearth the unaccounted money, held by the offenders, which got disclosed during investigation of cases by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, said the minister.
'Super King' Bajwa, not US, behind ouster: Imran Khan
"Whatever happened, now as things unfold, it wasn't the U.S. who told Pakistan [to oust me]. It was unfortunately, from what evidence has come up, [former army chief] Gen [Qamar Javed] Bajwa who somehow managed to tell the Americans that I was anti-American. And so, it [the plan to oust me] wasn't imported from there. It was exported from here to there," Khan told VoA in a sharp U-turn from his previous position of blaming the US.
Let me inform you that he (Prabhakaran) is soon going to announce a plan for the liberation of the Tamil race, says President of the World Tamil Federation
All the Tamil people of the world should support him together: Pazha Nedumaran, President of the World Tamil Federation
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm today.
Pleased to announce the truth about our Tamil national leader Prabhakaran, says Pazha Nedumaran
"He's fine. I'm very happy to announce this to the Tamil people all over the world. I hope this news will put an end to the speculations that have been systematically spread about him so far," saidPazha Nedumaran to news agency, ANI.
India has signed MoUs with 13 countries to integrate with UPI: Ashwini Vaishnaw
India has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with 13 countries that want to adopt the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for digital payments, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on February 13.
Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the G20 digital economy working group meeting in Lucknow, Vaishnaw said that Singapore had already completed its UPI integration.
"All over the world, you will see that just a handful of companies have monopolised the digital ecosystem. It is only in India that we have created a system which is open and free for all," the minister said. Read more.
United States tells citizens to depart Russia immediately
Due to the conflict in Ukraine and the possibility of being arbitrarily detained or otherwise harassed by Russian law enforcement, the United States has warned its citizens to leave Russia immediately.
"U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart immediately," the U.S. embassy in Moscow said. "Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions."
"Do not travel to Russia," the embassy said.
The US has frequently advised its nationals to leave Russia. The last such public warning was in September after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation.
GE to provide digital solutions for LM2500 Gas Turbines for Indian Navy’s New IAC-1 Vikrant
GE’s advanced digital suite to complement LM2500 power in IAC-1: GE Media
Rajya Sabha adjourned amid sloganeering by opposition over Adani row.
Supreme Court hearing
- Supreme Court dismisseda plea challenging the government's decision to constitute the Delimitation Commission for redrawing the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
- Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned briefly till 11:50 am amid ruckus in House.
Global relations: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra arrives in Nepal on 2-day official visit; to meet top leadership
- Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra arrived in Kathmandu, Nepal today on a two-day official visit to Nepal during which he will hold talks with the country's top political leadership on the entire range of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.
- Kwatra is visiting Nepal at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Bharat Raj Paudyal.
- During his visit, the foreign secretary will pay courtesy calls to Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Foreign Minister Paudyal.
Employees’ Pension Scheme
- CPI(M) MP Dr John Brittas has written to the Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav requesting for the immediate implementation of the Supreme Court judgment on higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme.
GST Council meet on February 18 unlikely to cover online gaming, appellate tribunal
- The 49th meeting of the GST Council is scheduled to be held in Delhi on February 18.
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will preside over the summit.
- Vivek Johri, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), said the agenda for the upcoming meeting is not likely to include the much-anticipated report by the Group of Ministers on online gambling and the GST appellate tribunal.
- On December 17, 2022, the GST Council held its 48th meeting through video conference.
Turkey Earthquake
- Sniffer dogs of NDRF, Julie and Romeo saved a six-year-old girl who was trapped under the debris at the earthquake-hit Nurdağı.
Philippines says China coast guard used "laser" to disrupt resupply mission
- The Philippines today accused China's coast guard of trying to block one of its vessels supporting a resupply mission for troops stationed on an atoll in the disputed South China Sea by directing a "military-grade laser" at crew on the ship.
- In a statement, the Philippine coast guard said the Feb. 6 incident took place at the Second Thomas Shoal, when a Chinese coast guard vessel directed the laser at its ship, causing temporary blindness to crew on the bridge and making "dangerous manoeuvres".
Two new SC judges sworn in
- Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Februray 13 administered oath of office to Justices Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar as Supreme Court judges.
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Lok Sabha secretariat notice to Rahul Gandhi
- Whatever Rahul Gandhi had mentioned in the Parliament was already in the public domain and there is nothing unparliamentary about this. So he will respond to the notice accordingly.
Parliament proceedings | Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Adani issue
- Since today is the last day (of the first part of the Budget session) in the Parliament, we will discuss how we can resolve this Adani issue & what will our Chairman be doing. Will also seek opinion of the leaders of other parties.
Winter still strong: Cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana; Minimum temperatures dip below normal
- Cold conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Monday as minimum temperatures fell a few notches below normal at many places.
- Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.
- The night temperature in Hisar was at 5.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.
Cricket
3rd Test of India vs Australia moved to Indore from Dharamsala due to harsh winter conditions
PM Modi at Aero India 2023
- Presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating.
PM Modi at Aero India 2023
- New highs are a reflection of a new India.
- Aero India was once just a show, but today this is a strength of the nation, and showcases India's defense capabilities.
- Appeal to youth of Karnataka to bring their innovation and technology to the defence sector.
- Today for global defence companies, India is not only a market, but a potential defence partner.
Aero India 2023
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.
Defence Minister at Aero India 2023
- Aero India is showcase of aerospace that has 2 important characteristics - height & speed.
- These 2 qualities define the working & personality of the PM. Height of integrity and commitment for India, speed of decision making & delivering results.
- In the global sky, India has emerged as a star which is not only shining but also illuminating others with its glow
Aero India 2023
Karnataka | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 14th edition of #AeroIndia2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/sloe3vrAhZ— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023
Our expectation is to deepen & broaden UK-India partnership: British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis
- "Our expectation is to deepen & broaden UK-India partnership. We're doing already in trade, we're negotiating FTA, we're doing on students numbers - India tops for students numbers in UK. Now we want to do it in defence area."
- "We've everything from the biggest, like Rolls-Royce. They're here because they're the world's outstanding producer of aircraft engines&want to work more closely with Indian Govt&companies. We've probably one of the biggest delegations ever to Aero India."
Aero India 2023
- Indian Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari will be leading the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023.
PM Modi greets people on World Radio Day
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted radio listeners and others associated with the broadcasting medium on World Radio Day.
- The theme for this year is "Radio and Peace".
Global Relations: Pakistan, US to hold defence talks to boost security ties
- Pakistan and the United States will hold defence talks in Washington today to explore various options for ramping up bilateral military and security ties, the foreign office has announced.
- The talks that would last from Monday to Thursday will be the second round of the Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue after the first round was held in Pakistan in January 2021, it said in a statement on February 12.
Parliament proceedings
- Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to move Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha today to amend Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to Chhattisgarh, as per ANI.
Parliament proceedings
- Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.
US urges UN vote to approve more aid access to Syria via Turkey
- The United States on February 12 called for the United Nations Security Council to "vote immediately" to authorize the delivery of U.N. aid to rebel-held northwest Syria through more border crossings from Turkey after last week's deadly earthquake.
- "Right now, every hour matters," Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., said in a statement.
- U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths, who is in Turkey and is will visit Syria soon, told Sky News that he would ask the Security Council to authorize aid access through two more border crossings, arguing there is "a very clear humanitarian case."
Earthquake near Afghanistan
- An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit 100km South East of Fayzabad, Afghanistan today at 6:47 am, according to National Centre for Seismology.
Several explosions rock Gaza strip, Israel says it hit Hamas rocket factory
- Several explosions rocked the Gaza Strip early on Monday, as Israel's military said it attacked an underground site used by the Palestinian enclave's Hamas Islamists to manufacture rockets, according to a Reuters report.
US fighter jets shoot down octagonal object near Canadian border | What do Canadian authorities say
- Canada was trying to piece together what was shot down over the Yukon.
- Speaking to Fox News, House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said the balloon shot down over the South Carolina coast had been on a mission to get imagery of sensitive American nuclear sites.