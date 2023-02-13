Live News Today: Women’s Premier League auction 2023 begins; Sophie Ecclestone goes to UP Warriors for Rs 180 lakh

Live News Updates: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) is all set for its first player auction from 2:30 PM on February 13, which will see 449 players up for bidding and five franchises in the race to get top players in their squad.
The marquee players in the auction list include India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, star openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma, all-rounders Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin.
- Hayley Matthews: Base price: Rs 40 lakh. Unsold.
- Ashleigh Gardner. Base price: Rs 50 lakh. UP Warriors and MI start bidding. Gujarat Giants' inaugural bid at Rs 280 lakh. Sold to Gujarat Giants at Rs 320 lakh
Base price Rs 50 lakh. RCB starts bidding. Delhi Capital joins. New bidder comes in as Mumbai Indians joins the race. UP Warriors also joins in. Ultimately sold to MI at Rs 180 lakh.
First player to be auctioned is Smriti Mandhana. Intesne bidding war between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ensures.
However, from the base price at Rs 50 lakh to 340 lakh, Mandhana goes toto RCB.
Auction to start with marquee set.
Gujarat Giants - Head coach: Rachael Haynes, Bowling coach: Nooshin Al Khadeer, Batting coach: Tushar Arothe, Mentor and advisor: Mithali Raj
Mumbai Indians - Head coach: Charlotte Edwards, Bowling coach and mentor: Jhulan Goswami, Batting coach: Devieka Palshikaar
UP Warriorz - Head coach: Jon Lewis, Assistant coaches: Anju Jain and Ashley Noffke, Mentor: Lisa Sthalekar
Delhi Capitals - Head coach: Jonathan Batty, Assistant coaches: Hemalata Kala and Lisa Keightley, Fielding coach: Biju George
Royal Challengers Bangalore - They haven't yet announced their coaching staff.
(Source: ESPNCricInfo)
- Each team will have a purse of Rs 12 crore (approx USD 1.46 million).
- Each team can buy a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18 players.
- Teams can buy seven overseas players, including one from an Associate nation.
- Team will be able to field upto five overseas players in their XI, provided one is from an Associate nation.
