Live News Today: Women’s Premier League auction 2023 begins; Sophie Ecclestone goes to UP Warriors for Rs 180 lakh

February 13, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST

Live News Updates: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) is all set for its first player auction from 2:30 PM on February 13, which will see 449 players up for bidding and five franchises in the race to get top players in their squad.

The marquee players in the auction list include India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, star openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma, all-rounders Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin.