 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Winter Session of Parliament Live Updates: PM failing in showing political leadership, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST

Parliament Live Updates: "The clash happened on December 9 and you are making a statement today. Had the media not reported, you wouldn't have spoken. Take all parties to the site of the clash. The PM is scared of taking China's name. His govt scared of speaking about China," Owaisi told news agency ANI.

Follow Moneycontrol's Live News Blog to track the big headlines and top national and international stories of the day including Winter Session of Parliament Live updates.

December 13, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

Afghanistan terror attack update

Five Chinese nationals were wounded in an attack on a hotel in central Kabul, Afghanistan yesterday, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin: Reuters

December 13, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST

Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena to seek adjudication of cases by 7-judge bench on Jan 10

The Supreme Court on Tuesday was apprised by the Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena faction that it will seek reference of cases related to the Maharashtra political crisis to a seven-judge bench to have a relook of a 2016 judgment on powers of assembly speakers to deal with disqualification pleas.

In 2016, a five-judge constitution bench, while deciding the Nabam Rebia case, had held that the assembly speaker cannot proceed with a plea for disqualification of MLAs if a prior notice seeking removal of the speaker is pending decision in the House. Read more.

December 13, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST

Clarifications not allowed on sensitive issues: RS chairman to Opposition

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Tuesday refused permission to opposition MPs to seek clarification on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunchal Pradesh, saying clarifications are not allowed on sensitive issues.

Opposition parties led by the Congress, which stalled proceedings in the first hour of the session and thereafter raised slogans demanding a discussion on the border clashes, wanted to seek a number of clarifications after Singh made a statement in both houses of Parliament.Harivansh, however cited four precedents to say queries cannot be allowed on sensitive issues.

Opposition members, however, were not satisfied and continued to raise the issue for sometime, before the Congress led them to stage a walkout of the House. (PTI)

December 13, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST

Parliament panel suggests changes to competition law amendment bill

A Parliamentary panel on Tuesday recommended various changes to a bill to amend the competition law, including bringing cartels under the scope of settlements as a "pragmatic recourse".

In its report tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance also said the "current prima-facie opinion timeline and that of passing the order for approval of combinations, should remain unchanged".

Under the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that was introduced in the Parliament on August 5, the corporate affairs ministry has proposed reducing the timeline for CCI to form a prima-facie opinion on a case to 20 days from 30 days.Also, it has proposed cutting down the timeline for approval of combinations to 150 days from 210 days. (PTI)

December 13, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST

PM failing in showing political leadership': Asaduddin Owaisi

'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was failing in showing political leadership.

"The clash happened on December 9 and you are making a statement today. Had the media not reported, you wouldn't have spoken. Take all parties to the site of the clash. The PM is scared of taking China's name. His govt scared of speaking about China," he told news agency ANI.

December 13, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST

HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on 16th Dec

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri and all the Congress MLAs of Himachal Pradesh will join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on 16th December.

December 13, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST

SC judge, Justice Bela M Trivedi refuses herself from hearing the plea filed by Bilkis Bano

Supreme Court judge, Justice Bela M Trivedi refuses herself from hearing the plea filed by Bilkis Bano, challenging the pre-mature release of 11 convicts, who had gangraped her and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots.

December 13, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM on Owaisi’s remarks on India-China clash

"Some people keep questioning our Army & their capabilities, for them, politics comes before nation so I don’t want to comment on them."

December 13, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement on the Tawang situation

December 13, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir | IED in J&K

In the wee hours of today morning, 2-3 Kgs of an Improvised explosive device (IED) was detected by security forces of Uplona Rashtriya Rifles in Tulibal area alongside the state highway. The suspected IED was found hidden in a freshly dugout area: Indian Army

The IED was diffused by the blast method by bomb disposal team in a secure and safe manner. The traffic on the state highway was resumed within 2 hours: Indian Army