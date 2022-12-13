Winter Session of Parliament Live Updates: PM failing in showing political leadership, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Parliament Live Updates: "The clash happened on December 9 and you are making a statement today. Had the media not reported, you wouldn't have spoken. Take all parties to the site of the clash. The PM is scared of taking China's name. His govt scared of speaking about China," Owaisi told news agency ANI.
Afghanistan terror attack update
Five Chinese nationals were wounded in an attack on a hotel in central Kabul, Afghanistan yesterday, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin: Reuters
Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena to seek adjudication of cases by 7-judge bench on Jan 10
The Supreme Court on Tuesday was apprised by the Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena faction that it will seek reference of cases related to the Maharashtra political crisis to a seven-judge bench to have a relook of a 2016 judgment on powers of assembly speakers to deal with disqualification pleas.
In 2016, a five-judge constitution bench, while deciding the Nabam Rebia case, had held that the assembly speaker cannot proceed with a plea for disqualification of MLAs if a prior notice seeking removal of the speaker is pending decision in the House. Read more.
Clarifications not allowed on sensitive issues: RS chairman to Opposition
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Tuesday refused permission to opposition MPs to seek clarification on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunchal Pradesh, saying clarifications are not allowed on sensitive issues.
Opposition parties led by the Congress, which stalled proceedings in the first hour of the session and thereafter raised slogans demanding a discussion on the border clashes, wanted to seek a number of clarifications after Singh made a statement in both houses of Parliament.Harivansh, however cited four precedents to say queries cannot be allowed on sensitive issues.
Opposition members, however, were not satisfied and continued to raise the issue for sometime, before the Congress led them to stage a walkout of the House. (PTI)
Parliament panel suggests changes to competition law amendment bill
A Parliamentary panel on Tuesday recommended various changes to a bill to amend the competition law, including bringing cartels under the scope of settlements as a "pragmatic recourse".
In its report tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance also said the "current prima-facie opinion timeline and that of passing the order for approval of combinations, should remain unchanged".
Under the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that was introduced in the Parliament on August 5, the corporate affairs ministry has proposed reducing the timeline for CCI to form a prima-facie opinion on a case to 20 days from 30 days.Also, it has proposed cutting down the timeline for approval of combinations to 150 days from 210 days. (PTI)
PM failing in showing political leadership': Asaduddin Owaisi'
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was failing in showing political leadership.
HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on 16th Dec
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri and all the Congress MLAs of Himachal Pradesh will join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on 16th December.
SC judge, Justice Bela M Trivedi refuses herself from hearing the plea filed by Bilkis Bano
Supreme Court judge, Justice Bela M Trivedi refuses herself from hearing the plea filed by Bilkis Bano, challenging the pre-mature release of 11 convicts, who had gangraped her and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots.
Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM on Owaisi’s remarks on India-China clash
"Some people keep questioning our Army & their capabilities, for them, politics comes before nation so I don’t want to comment on them."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement on the Tawang situation
Jammu and Kashmir | IED in J&K
In the wee hours of today morning, 2-3 Kgs of an Improvised explosive device (IED) was detected by security forces of Uplona Rashtriya Rifles in Tulibal area alongside the state highway. The suspected IED was found hidden in a freshly dugout area: Indian Army
The IED was diffused by the blast method by bomb disposal team in a secure and safe manner. The traffic on the state highway was resumed within 2 hours: Indian Army
Junior Finance Minister Pankaj Chaudhary says in parliamentary response that sovereign green bonds are likely to be issued during January to March 2023
Junior Finance Minister Pankaj Chaudhary in parliament on crypto
- Any legislation for regulation or for banning (of crypto assets) can be effective only with significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards.
- Currently, crypto assets are unregulated in India. Crypto assets are by definition borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage. Government does not register foreign crypto exchange.
China weighs in on the issue
China says situation 'stable' on India border after reports of clashes, reports AFP News Agency
Parliament Updates
- Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.
Watch | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha
- I'd like to tell this House that none of our soldiers died or suffered any serious injury. With timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers have retreated to their own location.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in Rajya Sabha on Tawang sector incident
- Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh cites precedence to decline queries on defense minister's statement.
Parliament Updates
Sloganeering continues in Rajya Sabha, opposition seeking discussion on Tawang incident.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on LAC issue
- A few soldiers from both sides were hurt in the tussle.
- PLA soldiers went back to their location due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders.
- Local area commander held flag meeting with Chinese counterpart on Dec 11 to discuss issue.
- Local area commander asked Chinese side to desist from such actions, maintain peace on the border.
- Defence minister assures parliament that armed forces are vigilant, prepared.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh starts speaking in Lok Sabha on Yangtse incident in Tawang sector
- Defence minister says PLA troops thried to change status quo in Yangtse region of Tawang sector on Dec 9; they have been pushed back.
- No Indian soldier has been killed, grievously injured
- PLA soldiers have been pushed back post incident
- Flag meeting has been held, issues has also been raised at diplomatic level
- PLA troops tried to unilaterally change status quo by breaching Line of Actual Control in Yangtse area of Tawang sector on Dec 9.
- Indian Army stopped PLA, forced them back to their post
Today in Lok Sabha Opposition did not allow Question Hour to run. I condemn this act: Amit Shah
- "Today in Lok Sabha Opposition did not allow Question Hour to run. I condemn this act."
- "Parliamentary Affairs Minister clearly said that the Defence Minister will make a statement on this (Tawang faceoff) in the Parliament."
- "I saw the question hour list and after seeing question number 5, I understood the anxiety (of Congress). The question was regarding the cancellation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF)."
- "If they would have allowed I would have given an answer in Parliament that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received grant of Rs 1.35 crores from the Chinese Embassy during 2005-2007, which was not appropriate as per FCRA. So as per the rules, Home Ministry cancelled its registration," Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)
"We remember the supreme sacrifice made by the security personnel," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Parliament attack
- "We solemnly remember the cowardly attack on our Parliament on 13th Dec. We also remember the valour of the alert security personnel who foiled the attack on this symbol of democracy.
- "We remember the supreme sacrifice made by the security personnel." (ANI)
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel takes charge of his office in Gandhinagar
Parliament Updates
Rajya Sabha adjourned until 12 noon amid sloganeering by opposition parties seeking discussion on Yangtse incident in Tawang sector.
Parliament Updates: Opposition parties raise slogans in RS seeking discussion on China issue
- Opposition parties raise slogans in Rajya Sabha seeking discussion on China issue.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is due to make a statement on "Yangtse incident in Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on 9th December, 2022" in both houses of parliament.
Lok Sabha adjourned until 12 noon amid protests by opposition parties on China issue
- Lok Sabha adjourned until 12 noon today amid protests by opposition parties on China issue.
- Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal says Defence minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on China issue at 12:30 pm in the house.
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant
- "In India, we've tried to bring good data governance & brought several initiatives like Data Governance Quality Index. Less developed & developing countries will never be able to technologically lead, grow without the use of data & good governance."
21 years of the Parliament Attack
India's G20 Theme is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'
PM Modi said the theme that India has given for the summit is “One Earth, One Family, One Future” which shows its commitment to ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (world is one family).
G20 Meeting Live Updates: Slow movement between Vakola, Kherwadi, BKC
Mumbai residents are expected to experience slow traffic on Tuesday morning owing to the G20 India meeting at the Taj Hotel in Colaba. In the latest advisory, the city police stated that traffic movement will be slow Bandra, Kherwadi, BKC from 8.30 am-10 am and from 5.30 pm -11 pm, traffic movement will be slow from BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra, Worli Sea Link, Haji Ali, Bandstand, Air India, Regal Circle.
Russian President Putin likely to attend G20 leadership summit in New Delhi in September
Russia’s G20 (Sherpa) Svetlana Lukash said Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to participate in the G20 Summit in New Delhi in September 2023. Lukash said the final decision will be taken by the Russian President himself but she said there are chances.
India-China LAC Clash: Defence Minister chairs high-level meet over Tawang faceoff, CDS Chauhan, NSA Doval in attendance
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called a high-level meeting to discuss the India-China border clash in Arunachal Pradesh. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval along with chiefs of all three defence forces-Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari- arrived at Defence Minister’s Delhi residence for the meeting.
Singh is likely to address the parliament over the India-China troops clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9.
The Congress and other opposition parties have been seeking a discussion on the border situation in Parliament.
Army on Monday said that Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, resulting in injuries to a few personnel on both sides.
(News18)
India-China troops clash: Cong MPs give adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament, seek discussion, statement from PM.
Nandan Nilekani, MoS IT Chandrashekhar likely to address in G20 meeting today
G20 Meet: Traffic Restrictions in Mumbai's Vakola Today
Excluding emergency services vehicles, there will be no entry and no parking for any other type of vehicles coming from Hanuman Mandir, old CST Road, Nehru Road to Vakola Pipe Line Road towards Hotel Grand Hyatt in Santa Cruz (East).
India logs 114 new Covid cases, while active cases dip to 3,845 from 3,906: Govt
J-K: IED planted by militants along road in Sopore detected
Security forces on Tuesday detected an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on the side of a road in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said. The IED, planted by militants, was detected by a road opening party of the security forces at Tulibal in Sopore in the morning, they said.
"More soldiers injured on PLA side..." says BJP MP Tapir Gao on India-China clash
- Arunachal-East MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tapir Gao on Tuesday said that more Chinese soldiers were injured during the clash with Indian troops.
- Pointing to the latest border skirmish between India and China, on December 9 at the Tawang sector along the LAC, BJP MP said, "I heard that a few injuries were reported on the Indian side but PLA suffered much more injuries."
'Govt trying to suppress matter to save its political image: Jairam Ramesh on Tawang face-off
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday accused the Centre of attempting to 'suppress' China's actions along the Line of Actual Control, claiming that the government was only trying to "save its political image".
His remarks after reports of a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. The incident resulted in injuries to both sides.
Lashing out at the government over the issue, Ramesh said the Congress has been "repeatedly trying to wake up the government" but is trying to "suppress" the matter.
"We are proud of the bravery of the Indian Army. China's actions on the border are completely unacceptable. For the last two years, we have been repeatedly trying to wake up the government, but the Modi government is trying to suppress the matter only to save its political image. Due to this, the audacity of China is increasing," Ramesh tweeted.
India-China faceoff Live Updates: Injured Indian troops admitted to Guwahati hospital
The Indian troops, who sustained injuries during the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, were admitted to a military hospital in Guwahati.
The clash last week at the Tawang sector, in which soldiers from both sides suffered injuries, ensued after PLA troops contacted the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.
The Indian troops deployed in the area of face-off on Friday in the Tawang sector gave a befitting response to the Chinese troops and the number of Chinese soldiers injured in the clash is more than the Indian soldiers, sources said on Monday.
(ANI)
We don't like to politicise national security issue: Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Again our Indian Army soldiers have been provoked by the Chinese. Our jawans fought in a resolute manner and a few of them have been injured too."
"We are one with the nation on the issues of national security and would not like to politicize it. But the Modi government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC since April 2020.
CPI inflation slumps to 11-month low of 5.88% in November
India's headline retail inflation rate slumped to an 11-month low of 5.88 percent in November from 6.77 percent in the previous month, data released on December 12 by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed. Read More
PM to participate in a programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary on 13th December
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in a programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary, on 13th December, 2022 at 5 PM via video conferencing. The programme, being held in Kamban Kalai Sangam, Puducherry, under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, will witness the Prime Minister releasing a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Sri Aurobindo. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, which will include followers of Sri Aurobindo from across the country.
