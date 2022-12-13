Winter Session of Parliament Live Updates: PM failing in showing political leadership, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Afghanistan terror attack update
Five Chinese nationals were wounded in an attack on a hotel in central Kabul, Afghanistan yesterday, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin: Reuters
'PM failing in showing political leadership': Asaduddin Owaisi
HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on 16th Dec
Junior Finance Minister Pankaj Chaudhary says in parliamentary response that sovereign green bonds are likely to be issued during January to March 2023
Today in Lok Sabha Opposition did not allow Question Hour to run. I condemn this act: Amit Shah
"We remember the supreme sacrifice made by the security personnel," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Parliament attack
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel takes charge of his office in Gandhinagar
Parliament Updates: Opposition parties raise slogans in RS seeking discussion on China issue
Lok Sabha adjourned until 12 noon amid protests by opposition parties on China issue
India's G20 Theme is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'
G20 Meeting Live Updates: Slow movement between Vakola, Kherwadi, BKC
Russian President Putin likely to attend G20 leadership summit in New Delhi in September
India-China LAC Clash: Defence Minister chairs high-level meet over Tawang faceoff, CDS Chauhan, NSA Doval in attendance
India-China troops clash: Cong MPs give adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament, seek discussion, statement from PM
Nandan Nilekani, MoS IT Chandrashekhar likely to address in G20 meeting today
G20 Meet: Traffic Restrictions in Mumbai's Vakola Today
India logs 114 new Covid cases, while active cases dip to 3,845 from 3,906: Govt
J-K: IED planted by militants along road in Sopore detected
"More soldiers injured on PLA side..." says BJP MP Tapir Gao on India-China clash
'Govt trying to suppress matter to save its political image: Jairam Ramesh on Tawang face-off
India-China faceoff Live Updates: Injured Indian troops admitted to Guwahati hospital
U.S. November deficit rises sharply as revenues fall, outlays jump
Musk's Twitter disbands its Trust and Safety advisory group
We don't like to politicise national security issue: Kharge
PM to participate in a programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary on 13th December
Sam Bankman-Fried Blames ‘Huge Management Failures’ for FTX Collapse
Zika Virus: First case reported in Karnataka, 5 yr-old-girl tests positive
Securities and Exchange Commission has separately authorized charges relating to Bankman-Fried’s violations of our securities laws: Gurbir S. Grewal, Director, Division of Enforcement
Afghanistan terror attack update
Five Chinese nationals were wounded in an attack on a hotel in central Kabul, Afghanistan yesterday, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin: Reuters
Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena to seek adjudication of cases by 7-judge bench on Jan 10
The Supreme Court on Tuesday was apprised by the Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena faction that it will seek reference of cases related to the Maharashtra political crisis to a seven-judge bench to have a relook of a 2016 judgment on powers of assembly speakers to deal with disqualification pleas.
In 2016, a five-judge constitution bench, while deciding the Nabam Rebia case, had held that the assembly speaker cannot proceed with a plea for disqualification of MLAs if a prior notice seeking removal of the speaker is pending decision in the House. Read more.
Clarifications not allowed on sensitive issues: RS chairman to Opposition
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Tuesday refused permission to opposition MPs to seek clarification on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunchal Pradesh, saying clarifications are not allowed on sensitive issues.
Opposition parties led by the Congress, which stalled proceedings in the first hour of the session and thereafter raised slogans demanding a discussion on the border clashes, wanted to seek a number of clarifications after Singh made a statement in both houses of Parliament. Harivansh, however cited four precedents to say queries cannot be allowed on sensitive issues.
Opposition members, however, were not satisfied and continued to raise the issue for sometime, before the Congress led them to stage a walkout of the House. (PTI)
Parliament panel suggests changes to competition law amendment bill
A Parliamentary panel on Tuesday recommended various changes to a bill to amend the competition law, including bringing cartels under the scope of settlements as a "pragmatic recourse".
In its report tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance also said the "current prima-facie opinion timeline and that of passing the order for approval of combinations, should remain unchanged".
Under the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that was introduced in the Parliament on August 5, the corporate affairs ministry has proposed reducing the timeline for CCI to form a prima-facie opinion on a case to 20 days from 30 days. Also, it has proposed cutting down the timeline for approval of combinations to 150 days from 210 days. (PTI)
'PM failing in showing political leadership': Asaduddin Owaisi
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was failing in showing political leadership.
"The clash happened on December 9 and you are making a statement today. Had the media not reported, you wouldn't have spoken. Take all parties to the site of the clash. The PM is scared of taking China's name. His govt scared of speaking about China," he told news agency ANI.
HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on 16th Dec
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri and all the Congress MLAs of Himachal Pradesh will join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on 16th December.
SC judge, Justice Bela M Trivedi refuses herself from hearing the plea filed by Bilkis Bano
Supreme Court judge, Justice Bela M Trivedi refuses herself from hearing the plea filed by Bilkis Bano, challenging the pre-mature release of 11 convicts, who had gangraped her and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots.
Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM on Owaisi’s remarks on India-China clash
"Some people keep questioning our Army & their capabilities, for them, politics comes before nation so I don’t want to comment on them."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement on the Tawang situation
Jammu and Kashmir | IED in J&K
In the wee hours of today morning, 2-3 Kgs of an Improvised explosive device (IED) was detected by security forces of Uplona Rashtriya Rifles in Tulibal area alongside the state highway. The suspected IED was found hidden in a freshly dugout area: Indian Army
The IED was diffused by the blast method by bomb disposal team in a secure and safe manner. The traffic on the state highway was resumed within 2 hours: Indian Army
Junior Finance Minister Pankaj Chaudhary says in parliamentary response that sovereign green bonds are likely to be issued during January to March 2023
Junior Finance Minister Pankaj Chaudhary in parliament on crypto
- Any legislation for regulation or for banning (of crypto assets) can be effective only with significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards.
- Currently, crypto assets are unregulated in India. Crypto assets are by definition borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage. Government does not register foreign crypto exchange.