Latest News Today LIVE: India reports more than 10,000 new Covid cases, ses, highest in nearly eight months

Latest News Today LIVE: India recorded a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases, highest in nearly eight months, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of active cases has increased to 44,998, the data updated on Thursday showed. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.
Though the single-day rise of COVID cases in India is breaking monthly records, experts feel that India is moving towards the endemic stage and see cases may subside after 10-15 days.
Latest News Today LIVE: BJP denies tickets to 7 sitting MLAs in its second list of 23 candidates for Karnataka polls
The ruling BJP has announced its second list of 23 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, denying tickets to seven sitting MLAs.
The latest list released on Wednesday does not include Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, from where former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar wants to contest, and Shivamogga city, where sitting MLA and former Minister K S Eshwarappa has announced his retirement from electoral politics. Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who was recently arrested by Lokayukta Police on corruption charges, was also among the incumbent MLAs who were dropped.
Latest News Today LIVE: ED searches Jharkhand IAS officer's premises, others in PMLA case linked to land grab case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at multiple premises, including that of an IAS officer, in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged land grab case, official sources told PTI.
The raids are taking place at a total of 22 places in these states and the premises of Jharkhand cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Chhavi Ranjan, who served as the Deputy Commissioner in state capital Ranchi earlier, are being searched.
Latest News Today LIVE: Security tightened in Bathinda in view of three-day-long Baisakhi mela
Security tightened in Talwandi Sabo of Bathinda district in view of the three-day-long Baisakhi mela that started yesterday at the Damdama Sahib. "In view of the Baisakhi festival, security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order and to avoid any kind of untoward incident," said DSP Sanjeev Kumar.
Latest News Today LIVE: ASEAN "strongly condemns" deadly air strike in Myanmar
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) "strongly condemns" a military air strike on a village in Myanmar, which is reported to have killed over 100 people including civilians.
Chair Indonesia said in a statement, "All forms of violence must end immediately, particularly the use of force against civilians. This would be the only way to create a conducive environment for an inclusive national dialogue to find a sustainable peaceful solution in Myanmar."
Tuesday's attack in the Sagaing area was the deadliest in a recent string of military air attacks, with children reported to be among the dead, and has drawn global condemnation.
Myanmar has been in chaos since a military coup in early 2021 that upended a decade of tentative democratic reform, with a bloody crackdown on protests giving rise to an armed struggle against the junta.
Latest News Today LIVE: Drone shot down by security forces in Rajouri near LoC, search operation underway
A massive search operation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri as security forces shot down a drone along the Line of Control (LoC), official sources told PTI.
Some magazines, cash and other items from the packet attached to the drone have been recovered, they said. Suspicious movement of an aerial object was noticed in areas of Beri Patan and Siot along the LoC last night in areas of Beri Patan and Siot along the LoC after which a massive cordon and search operation was launched, they added.
Though the single-day rise of COVID cases in India is above 7,000, experts feel that India is moving towards the endemic stage and see cases may subside after 10-15 days.
According to media reports, even though the number ofCOVID cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low and expected to remain low. The current rise in COVIDcases is being driven by XBB.1.16, which is a sub-variantof Omicron, they added. While Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant, most of the assigned variants have little or no significant transmissibility, disease severity or immune escape.
Meanwhile, India registered a single-day rise of 7,830 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 223 days, Ministry data showed on Wednesday. The tally of COVIDcases in the country was recorded at 4.47 crore.
Latest News Today LIVE: PM Modi to distribute over 70 thousand appointment letters to new recruits to various Central Government departments
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71 thousand appointment letters to newly inducted recruits through video conference today. The new recruits will join various positions in the Central Government including the post of Train Manager, Station Master, Inspector, Constable, Stenographer, Junior Accountant, Postal Assistant, Income Tax Inspector, Assistant Professor, Teacher, and Nurse among others.
Latest News Today LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends Development Committee Meeting of the World Bank-IMF Spring Meeting 2023
Sitharaman stated that despite this year’s projected growth rate of over 6 percent for the Indian economy, we remain concerned about the global economic outlook and geopolitical environment.
Latest News Today LIVE: India offers an oasis of opportunity, says Piyush Goyal at Gala dinner in Rome
Speaking at the Gala Dinner in Rome among the presence of Indian and Italian Business leaders, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that India represents the global south and is the voice of the developing countries & less developed countries. "India has been at the forefront of not only providing a better life for our people but also contributing to a better future for people in other parts of the world," he said.
"India offers an oasis of opportunity with 1.4 billion people aspiring for a better quality of life, aspiring for good things, that we have missed out for the years and the govt over the last decade has focused itself on providing the basic amenities that are required by any person, any family. We now have nearly 800 million internet users," he added.
Latest News Today LIVE: Waterlogging in parts of Mumbai after rain
The night of April 13 brought rains in Mumbai, includingthe suburban areas, coupled with thunderstorms and lightning. This led to waterlogging in several parts of the city in the wee hours of Thursday.
Latest News Today LIVE: Japan, France and India to launch platform to coordinate Sri Lanka debt
In an effort to aid Sri Lanka amidst the brankruptsy crisis, Japan, France and India will announce a new platform for creditors to coordinate restructuring of the country's debt, Reuters reported.
Announcing the discussion on Wednesday, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki also added that it would be "very nice" if China were to join the effort.
As chair of this year's Group of Seven (G7) meeting, Japan has put efforts to address debt vulnerabilities of middle-income countries such as Sri Lanka as among the priorities for debate.
Latest News Today LIVE: Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss ways to end the Damascus' diplomatic isolation
A new step towards growing the relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia is taken. Saudi Arabia and Syria have discussed "the necessary steps" to end Damascus's diplomatic isolation in the Arab world since the outbreak of civil war in the country in 2011, the Saudi foreign ministry said Wednesday. Resuming consular services and flights between the two countries, cooperation to fight drug trafficking, and facilitating Syria's return to the Arab fold were also some important aspects of the discussion.
The resumption of Saudi-Syrian ties marks the most significant development in moves by Arab states to normalize links with Assad. It comes weeks after Mekdad met with the top diplomats of Egypt and Jordan, also for the first time in over a decade.
Latest News Today LIVE: North Korea and its missile drills
The missile launch in the East Sea of Japan came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for strengthening the country's war deterrence in a "more practical and offensive" manner to counter Pyongyang called moves of aggression by the United States.
Kim Jong Un, last month said that the country should be ready to launch nuclear attacks any time to deter war, and slammed the US and South Korea for expanding military ties involving American nuclear assets. Post this statement, North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan.
Latest News Today LIVE: North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea, says South Korea and Japan
On Thursday, North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea of Japan, according to reports quoting South Korea and Japan.
Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the missile may have been a type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the longest range of North Korea’s ballistic missiles, but that Japanese authorities were continuing to analyze details. The incident prompted an alert for residents in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido to take cover. However, the Japanese Coast Guard later said it believed there was no longer a possibility of the missile falling on Hokkaido or its surroundings.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan said his government would hold a National Security Council meeting on the launch.
