 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Latest News Today LIVE: India reports more than 10,000 new Covid cases, ses, highest in nearly eight months

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

Latest News Today LIVE: India recorded a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases, highest in nearly eight months, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of active cases has increased to 44,998, the data updated on Thursday showed. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.

Though the single-day rise of COVID cases in India is breaking monthly records, experts feel that India is moving towards the endemic stage and see cases may subside after 10-15 days.

April 13, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

Latest News Today LIVE: BJP denies tickets to 7 sitting MLAs in its second list of 23 candidates for Karnataka polls

The ruling BJP has announced its second list of 23 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, denying tickets to seven sitting MLAs.

The latest list released on Wednesday does not include Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, from where former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar wants to contest, and Shivamogga city, where sitting MLA and former Minister K S Eshwarappa has announced his retirement from electoral politics. Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who was recently arrested by Lokayukta Police on corruption charges, was also among the incumbent MLAs who were dropped.
(From PTI)

April 13, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Latest News Today LIVE: ED searches Jharkhand IAS officer's premises, others in PMLA case linked to land grab case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at multiple premises, including that of an IAS officer, in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged land grab case, official sources told PTI.

The raids are taking place at a total of 22 places in these states and the premises of Jharkhand cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Chhavi Ranjan, who served as the Deputy Commissioner in state capital Ranchi earlier, are being searched.

April 13, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Latest News Today LIVE: Security tightened in Bathinda in view of three-day-long Baisakhi mela

Security tightened in Talwandi Sabo of Bathinda district in view of the three-day-long Baisakhi mela that started yesterday at the Damdama Sahib. "In view of the Baisakhi festival, security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order and to avoid any kind of untoward incident," said DSP Sanjeev Kumar.

(From ANI)

April 13, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Latest News Today LIVE: India COVID Update

India reports 10,158 new cases in the last 24 hours; the active caseload stands at 44,998.

April 13, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

Latest News Today LIVE: ASEAN "strongly condemns" deadly air strike in Myanmar

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) "strongly condemns" a military air strike on a village in Myanmar, which is reported to have killed over 100 people including civilians.

Chair Indonesia said in a statement, "All forms of violence must end immediately, particularly the use of force against civilians. This would be the only way to create a conducive environment for an inclusive national dialogue to find a sustainable peaceful solution in Myanmar."

Tuesday's attack in the Sagaing area was the deadliest in a recent string of military air attacks, with children reported to be among the dead, and has drawn global condemnation.

Myanmar has been in chaos since a military coup in early 2021 that upended a decade of tentative democratic reform, with a bloody crackdown on protests giving rise to an armed struggle against the junta.

(From Reuters)

April 13, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

Latest News Today LIVE: Drone shot down by security forces in Rajouri near LoC, search operation underway

A massive search operation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri as security forces shot down a drone along the Line of Control (LoC), official sources told PTI.

Some magazines, cash and other items from the packet attached to the drone have been recovered, they said. Suspicious movement of an aerial object was noticed in areas of Beri Patan and Siot along the LoC last night in areas of Beri Patan and Siot along the LoC after which a massive cordon and search operation was launched, they added.

April 13, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST

Latest News Today LIVE: COVID entering endemic stage in India, cases likely to subside after 10-12 days

Though the single-day rise of COVID cases in India is above 7,000, experts feel that India is moving towards the endemic stage and see cases may subside after 10-15 days.

According to media reports, even though the number ofCOVID cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low and expected to remain low. The current rise in COVIDcases is being driven by XBB.1.16, which is a sub-variantof Omicron, they added. While Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant, most of the assigned variants have little or no significant transmissibility, disease severity or immune escape.

Meanwhile, India registered a single-day rise of 7,830 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 223 days, Ministry data showed on Wednesday. The tally of COVIDcases in the country was recorded at 4.47 crore.

April 13, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

Latest News Today LIVE: PM Modi to distribute over 70 thousand appointment letters to new recruits to various Central Government departments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71 thousand appointment letters to newly inducted recruits through video conference today. The new recruits will join various positions in the Central Government including the post of Train Manager, Station Master, Inspector, Constable, Stenographer, Junior Accountant, Postal Assistant, Income Tax Inspector, Assistant Professor, Teacher, and Nurse among others.

(From All India Radio)

April 13, 2023 / 08:12 AM IST

Latest News Today LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends Development Committee Meeting of the World Bank-IMF Spring Meeting 2023

Sitharaman stated that despite this year’s projected growth rate of over 6 percent for the Indian economy, we remain concerned about the global economic outlook and geopolitical environment.

(From PTI)

April 13, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

Latest News Today LIVE: India offers an oasis of opportunity, says Piyush Goyal at Gala dinner in Rome

Speaking at the Gala Dinner in Rome among the presence of Indian and Italian Business leaders, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that India represents the global south and is the voice of the developing countries & less developed countries. "India has been at the forefront of not only providing a better life for our people but also contributing to a better future for people in other parts of the world," he said.

"India offers an oasis of opportunity with 1.4 billion people aspiring for a better quality of life, aspiring for good things, that we have missed out for the years and the govt over the last decade has focused itself on providing the basic amenities that are required by any person, any family. We now have nearly 800 million internet users," he added.