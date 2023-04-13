Latest News Today LIVE: India reports more than 10,000 new Covid cases, ses, highest in nearly eight months

The ruling BJP has announced its second list of 23 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, denying tickets to seven sitting MLAs.
The latest list released on Wednesday does not include Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, from where former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar wants to contest, and Shivamogga city, where sitting MLA and former Minister K S Eshwarappa has announced his retirement from electoral politics. Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who was recently arrested by Lokayukta Police on corruption charges, was also among the incumbent MLAs who were dropped.
(From PTI)