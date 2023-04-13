Latest News Today LIVE: India reports more than 10,000 new Covid cases, ses, highest in nearly eight months

April 13, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) "strongly condemns" a military air strike on a village in Myanmar, which is reported to have killed over 100 people including civilians.

Chair Indonesia said in a statement, "All forms of violence must end immediately, particularly the use of force against civilians. This would be the only way to create a conducive environment for an inclusive national dialogue to find a sustainable peaceful solution in Myanmar."

Tuesday's attack in the Sagaing area was the deadliest in a recent string of military air attacks, with children reported to be among the dead, and has drawn global condemnation.

Myanmar has been in chaos since a military coup in early 2021 that upended a decade of tentative democratic reform, with a bloody crackdown on protests giving rise to an armed struggle against the junta.

(From Reuters)