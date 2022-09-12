Live News Updates: Police raided party office in Ahmedabad, says AAP

Business and Politics Live Updates: Reacting to the development, Kejriwal said the Gujarat police found nothing at the party office as the leaders and workers of the AAP are "hardcore honest".
The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Gujarat unit said on Twitter that the raid was carried out soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Ahmedabad.
Asia Cup 2022 Updates
Dubai : Sri Lankan players celebrate with the winners trophy after their win in the T20 cricket Asia Cup final match against Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
(Image: PTI)
75 Indian-American organisations to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava' at US Capitol
Commemorating the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, 75 Indian-American organisations have announced to celebrate the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava' at US Capitol from September 14.
"This unique US Capitol event will be a hallmark in the festivity of India's independence, bringing 75 organisations together and showcasing India's unique culture and diversity," Jashvant Patel, CEO, US-India Relationship Council and chairman of the organising Committee, said.
"The Indian diaspora organisations will use this opportunity to remember India's rich tradition, its heroes, people, and their achievements," said Patel who is also the president of Sardar Patel Fund for Sanatan Sanskruti.
The Indian-American community has significantly contributed to the US in the past 75 years.
The achievements include advancements in healthcare, technology, human rights, sustainability, environmental health, among others, the organisers said in a statement.
(PTI, Image: Reuters)
Malaysian Foreign Minister hails 'civilisational relation' with India
India and Malaysia last Friday marked 65 years of modern diplomatic relations at a commemorative event, "India-Malaysia@65", organised by the Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM) and Malaysia India Business Council (MIBC) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Malaysia. At the event, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said, "Our relations predate the 65 years of official bilateral relations, the relations between India and Malaysia and the people of India and Malaysia is not just a bilateral relation but a civilisational relation."
Sri Lankan Navy thwarts illegal migration attempt, detains 85 people off eastern waters
Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday detained over 80 people who were trying to migrate illegally to a foreign country by boat in eastern waters, local media reported citing the Navy.
"The Sri Lanka Navy detained 85 individuals who had attempted to migrate illegally by boat to a foreign country. The group had been detained at sea off Batticaloa early this morning (Sunday)," Colombo Gazette reported citing the Navy.
According to the Navy, during a patrol conducted off Batticaloa in the early hours of Sunday, the Navy seized a local multiday fishing trawler carrying 85 individuals including 60 men, 14 women and 11 children. The Navy also held the multiday fishing trawler used for this illegal sea voyage.
(Image: Reuters)
Thousands protest planned Pride gathering in Serbia
Thousands of opponents of a pan-European LGBTQ event planned for this week in Belgrade marched through the Serbian capital on Sunday despite an announced ban of Europe's largest annual gay gathering.
The procession called by the conservative Serbian Orthodox Church and led by its clergy included anti-Western slogans as well as Russian flags and portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
After the march, Serbian Patriarch Porfirije held prayers at the main Saint Sava temple in Belgrade, saying “evil forces” want to "desecrate the purity of the family by imposing anti-God and unnatural unions as a substitute for marriage and family.”
Police raided party office in Ahmedabad, says AAP
Police conducted a raid at the AAP office in Ahmedabad on Sunday, the party said while claiming that the ruling BJP is "extremely rattled" by the "immense support" it is getting in the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly polls. Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Gujarat unit said on Twitter that the raid was carried out soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Ahmedabad.
Reacting to the development, Kejriwal said the Gujarat police found nothing at the party office as the leaders and workers of the AAP are "hardcore honest".
There was no immediate response from the Gujarat Police to the AAP's claim.
