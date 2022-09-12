Live News Updates: Police raided party office in Ahmedabad, says AAP

September 12, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

75 Indian-American organisations to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava' at US Capitol

Commemorating the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, 75 Indian-American organisations have announced to celebrate the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava' at US Capitol from September 14.



"This unique US Capitol event will be a hallmark in the festivity of India's independence, bringing 75 organisations together and showcasing India's unique culture and diversity," Jashvant Patel, CEO, US-India Relationship Council and chairman of the organising Committee, said.



"The Indian diaspora organisations will use this opportunity to remember India's rich tradition, its heroes, people, and their achievements," said Patel who is also the president of Sardar Patel Fund for Sanatan Sanskruti.



The Indian-American community has significantly contributed to the US in the past 75 years.



The achievements include advancements in healthcare, technology, human rights, sustainability, environmental health, among others, the organisers said in a statement.

(PTI, Image: Reuters)