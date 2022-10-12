Live News Updates: Tamil Nadu govt notify India’s first 'Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary' covering an area of 11,806 hectares in Karur & Dindigul Districts

Business and Political Live Updates: The 'Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary' will play an important role in the conservation of Slender Loris & yet another milestone in TN's conservation efforts: TN CMO
October 12, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST
Avtar Singh (YOA: 2006), presently Director in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Guinea
October 12, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Govt notified India’s first 'Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary' covering an area of 11,806 hectares in Karur & Dindigul Districts
October 12, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST
DP chief Mehbooba Mufti on letter issued by Deputy Commissioner of Jammu for acceptance of documents for registration as electors
October 12, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST
INS Tarkash reached Port Grequhrea (also known as Port Elizabeth), South Africa to participate in the seventh edition of IBSAMAR
October 12, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST
President Murmu interacts with women tea workers of Durgabari Tea Estate in Agartala, Tripura
October 12, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST
Around 25% light vehicles, 38% buses & 48% motorcycles of select units will be changed to EVs with adequate charging infrastructure
October 12, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST
SC's Constitution Bench issues notice on all intervening applications & fresh petitions challenging Centre's decision to demonetize Rs 500 & 1,000 notes in 2016
October 12, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
Kerala 'human sacrifice' case
October 12, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, along with other JD(U) leaders, meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and pays respects to former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai, UP
October 12, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
Bihar CM on Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on JP Narayan & Nitish Kumar
October 12, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
Indian Air Force organized an Air & Static Display at the Udhampur airfield earlier today, commemorating the diamond jubilee celebrations at Udhampur Air Force Station
October 12, 2022 / 02:05 PM IST
Russia Ukraine conflict updates
October 12, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST
Floodlike situation in Andhra Pradesh's low lying areas : Tehsildar, Bukkarayasamudram village
October 12, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST
Kerala 'human sacrifice' case updates
October 12, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar fires fresh salvo at Amit Shah
October 12, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST
Cause of leak in Polish pipeline undetected
October 12, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST
"I submitted a complaint to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur to remove him from the show immediately, take action against Bigg Boss & probe all complaints" : DCW chief Swati Maliwal
October 12, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
Two members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Deepak Arora & Gulshan Kumar arrested after an exchange of fire
October 12, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST
BJP national president JP Nadda flags off Gujarat Gaurav Yatra in Mahesana. CM Bhupendra Patel and others also present.
October 12, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST
Urgent jail reforms needed: NHRC chairperson Justice Arun Mishra during Foundation Day speech
October 12, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
Haryana | Centre and State drug departments conduct joint inspection
October 12, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
SC grants two weeks time to Centre to respond to batch of petitions challenging provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act
October 12, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashes over sea on a routine sortie off Goa coast
October 12, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee reacts to Home Minister Amit Shah's visit at Sourav Ganguly's residence
October 12, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST
PM Modi likely to inaugurate fourth Vande Bharat Express train in Himachal Pradesh tomorrow
October 12, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
Punjab & Haryana HC quash FIR against Kumar Vishvas & BJP leader Tajinder PS Bagga
October 12, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
Heavy Rains | Assam
October 12, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST
Blasts heard in Russia-occupied Kherson, Melitopol
October 12, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
Myanmar court jails Aung Suu Kyi for 3 years for graft
October 12, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST
Coronavirus Update | Active Covid cases in country decline to 26,292
October 12, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST
Mallikarjun Kharge to campaign in Bhopal today for Congress presidential poll
October 12, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
Parts of Chennai to face power cut today
October 12, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
Mallikarjun Kharge dismisses “Rumours” of Sonia Gandhi’s support In congress election
October 12, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST
SC to hear pleas challenging Centre's demonetisation today
October 12, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
UP Floods
October 12, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
ED raids in Chhatisgarh | 4 crore cash recovered
October 12, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
New Omicron subvariant in China | Country imposes fresh lockdowns
October 12, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
Cabinet Meeting today | Govt to consider compensation to oil Marketing companies for petrol, diesel losses
October 12, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
Volodymyr Zelensky calls for fresh sanctions against Moscow
October 12, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
President Murmu on two-day visit to Tripura from today
October 12, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
J P Nadda to launch BJP's 'Gaurav Yatra' in Gujarat today
October 12, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
Shashi Tharoor to campaign in Gujarat today for Congress presidential poll
October 12, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
Tropical Storm Karl crawls across Gulf of Mexico
October 12, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
Heavy rains | Karnataka
October 12, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra
October 12, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST
Ukraine to press allies for more military aid at Brussels meeting
October 12, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST
FM Sitharaman on digital transactions
October 12, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to travel to India in November
October 12, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST
FM Sitharaman says India's growth rate to be around 7% this financial year
October 12, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST