Live News Updates: Tamil Nadu govt notify India’s first 'Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary' covering an area of 11,806 hectares in Karur & Dindigul Districts

Moneycontrol News
Oct 12, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST

Business and Political Live Updates: The 'Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary' will play an important role in the conservation of Slender Loris & yet another milestone in TN's conservation efforts: TN CMO

October 12, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST

Avtar Singh (YOA: 2006), presently Director in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Guinea

October 12, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Govt notified India’s first 'Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary' covering an area of 11,806 hectares in Karur & Dindigul Districts

October 12, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

DP chief Mehbooba Mufti on letter issued by Deputy Commissioner of Jammu for acceptance of documents for registration as electors 

October 12, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST

INS Tarkash reached Port Grequhrea (also known as Port Elizabeth), South Africa to participate in the seventh edition of IBSAMAR

October 12, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST

President Murmu interacts with women tea workers of Durgabari Tea Estate in Agartala, Tripura

October 12, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST

Around 25% light vehicles, 38% buses & 48% motorcycles of select units will be changed to EVs with adequate charging infrastructure

October 12, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

SC's Constitution Bench issues notice on all intervening applications & fresh petitions challenging Centre's decision to demonetize Rs 500 & 1,000 notes in 2016

October 12, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST

Kerala 'human sacrifice' case

October 12, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, along with other JD(U) leaders, meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and pays respects to former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai, UP

October 12, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST

Bihar CM on Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on JP Narayan & Nitish Kumar