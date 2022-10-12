Live News Updates: Tamil Nadu govt notify India’s first 'Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary' covering an area of 11,806 hectares in Karur & Dindigul Districts

Avtar Singh (YOA: 2006), presently Director in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Guinea
Blasts heard in Russia-occupied Kherson, Melitopol
Myanmar court jails Aung Suu Kyi for 3 years for graft
Coronavirus Update | Active Covid cases in country decline to 26,292
Mallikarjun Kharge to campaign in Bhopal today for Congress presidential poll
Parts of Chennai to face power cut today
Mallikarjun Kharge dismisses “Rumours” of Sonia Gandhi’s support in congress election
SC to hear pleas challenging Centre's demonetisation today
New Omicron subvariant in China | Country imposes fresh lockdowns
Volodymyr Zelensky calls for fresh sanctions against Moscow
President Murmu on two-day visit to Tripura from today
J P Nadda to launch BJP's 'Gaurav Yatra' in Gujarat today
Shashi Tharoor to campaign in Gujarat today for Congress presidential poll
Tropical Storm Karl crawls across Gulf of Mexico
Ukraine to press allies for more military aid at Brussels meeting
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to travel to India in November
FM Sitharaman says India's growth rate to be around 7% this financial year
The sanctuary will play an important role in the conservation of Slender Loris & yet another milestone in TN's conservation efforts: TN CMO
DP chief Mehbooba Mufti on letter issued by Deputy Commissioner of Jammu for acceptance of documents for registration as electors
This means that the value of the vote of a J&K voter will be finished. This law is not applied anywhere in the country except J&K: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
The letter authorizes all tehsildars to issue certificate of residence to people residing in Jammu "for more than one year."
INS Tarkash reached Port Grequhrea (also known as Port Elizabeth), South Africa to participate in the seventh edition of IBSAMAR
IBSAMAR is a joint multinational maritime exercise among Indian, Brazilian & South African Navies which will begin from 10-12 Oct 2022.
The Indian Navy is represented by the Teg class guided missile frigate, INS Tarkash, a Chetak helicopter and the personnel from the Marine Commando Force (MARCOS).
The harbour phase of IBSAMAR VII includes professional exchanges such as damage control and fire-fighting drills, VBSS/cross-boarding lectures and interaction among special forces.
President Murmu interacts with women tea workers of Durgabari Tea Estate in Agartala, Tripura
"They represent the state’s social diversity & seem satisfied with welfare initiatives for them. I urged them to focus on education of their children, particularly girls," she tweets.
Around 25% light vehicles, 38% buses & 48% motorcycles of select units will be changed to EVs with adequate charging infrastructure
Keeping in view necessit &employability of EVs over various terrains,Army will equip few units in peace stations with EVs sequentially: Army officials
SC's Constitution Bench issues notice on all intervening applications & fresh petitions challenging Centre's decision to demonetize Rs 500 & 1,000 notes in 2016
SC also issues notice to consider whether issue of demonetisation is academic. Centre & RBI seek time to file affidavits. Next hearing is November 9.
Kerala 'human sacrifice' case
In Kochi, we registered a missing person case of a 52-year-old female lottery ticket seller on Sept 26. Our probe revealed that she was cheated, abducted, taken to Pathanamthitta dist & done to death there, said CH Nagaraju, Kochi City CP.
Further probe revealed that a person called Shafi from Ernakulam cheated her & promised some financial help. Shafi took her to Pathanamthitta area & offered this lady as a human sacrifice to a couple- a 68-year-old man & his 59-year-old wife, he added.
All these 3 people together conducted a 'human sacrifice' ritual & killed this woman. It's a very gruesome murder; they cut this body into pieces & buried it in the backyard of the house. Our further probe revealed that this was not the only case.
Another incident was in June 2022. Another 49-year-old lady, a lottery ticket seller, had been cheated similarly; given false financial promises, taken to the same couple, cut into pieces & buried at the same house. All 3 accused arrested, sent to judicial custody, he concluded.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, along with other JD(U) leaders, meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and pays respects to former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai, UP
Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday, Oct 10 and his last rites were performed yesterday, Oct 11.
Bihar CM on Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on JP Narayan & Nitish Kumar
Doesn't everyone know about our relation with JP? Work was done under his leadership, JP Movement. We had affinity for him. They'll tell us about JP! Do they know anything? What do they have to do with JP?: Nitish Kumar
Indian Air Force organized an Air & Static Display at the Udhampur airfield earlier today, commemorating the diamond jubilee celebrations at Udhampur Air Force Station
Russia Ukraine conflict updates
-The head of UN's nuclear watchdog says Ukrainian nuclear plant surrounded by Russian troops has lost external power
-Ukrainian military command says its forces recapture 5 settlements in southern Kherson as part of counteroffensive, reports AP