Live News Updates: Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM

Business & Political Live updates: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bhupendra Patel on December 12 took oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term, days after the party won with a thumping majority of 156 seats in the recently held Assembly election. Along with Patel, the new council of ministers was also sworn in.
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra and their daughter Miraya Vadra participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Rajasthan
BJP leaders Naresh Patel, Bachubhai Khabad and Parshottam Solanki take oath as ministers in the Gujarat cabinet
BJP leaders Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Vishwakarma take oath as ministers in the Gujarat cabinet
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri at the Congress Legislative Party meeting at Shimla
Winters session Parliament updates
There is no proposal of unemployment allowance under consideration of Ministry," minister of state for labour and employment Rameswar Teli says in written response to question in Lok Sabha.
Junior minister for corporate affairs Rao Inderjit Singh in parliamentary response: There are 174 Chinese companies registered in the country as foreign companies having place of business in India with Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
There are 3560 companies in India which have Chinese directors. It is not possible to give the number of companies having Chinese investors / shareholders as the data is not separately maintained in the MCA system.
Watch | BJP's Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM
No fresh indent has been placed with the presses for printing of Rs 2,000 denomination notes from 2018-19 onward: Pankaj Chaudhary
-Junior finance minister Pankaj Chaudhary says in parliamentary response that no fresh indent has been placed with the presses for printing of Rs 2,000 denomination notes from 2018-19 onwards.
-Share of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes in terms of value to the total Notes in Circulation was 22.6%. as on March 31 2020. The share fell to 13.8% on March 31, 2022. Share of Rs 500 denomination banknotes has increased from 29.7% as in March 2020 to 73.3% on March 2022, he adds.
RBI to take other steps for full operationalisation of CBDC: Pankaj Chaudhary
-Junior finance minister Pankaj Chaudhary says in parliamentary response that RBI to take other steps for full operationalisation of CBDC, including expanding the scope of the pilots gradually to include more banks, users and locations based on feedback received during the pilots.
12,871 cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code were pending as on October 31: Inderjit Singh
-Junior minister for corporate affairs Rao Inderjit Singh says in parliamentary response that 12,871 cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code were pending as on October 31
RBI Act and Regulations do not provide for making RBI's report to government on inflation failure public: Pankaj Chaudhary
-Junior finance minister Pankaj Chaudhary says RBI Act and Regulations do not provide for making RBI's report to government on inflation failure public.
There is no provision for the funds, already deposited both in the form of Government contribution and Employees' contribution towards NPS: Bhagwat Karad
-In response to the proposals of the State Governments of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand PFRDA has informed the respective State Governments that there is no provision for the funds, which are already deposited both in the form of Government contribution and Employees' contribution towards NPS, along with accruals, to be refunded and deposited back to the State Government
State government have sent proposals to the Central Government to return the accumulated corpus of subscribers: Bhagwat Karad
-Junior finance minister Bhagwat Karad says in parliamentary response that state governments of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand have sent proposals to the Central Government/PFRDA to return the accumulated corpus of subscribers under NPS to respective state governments
-Junior finance minister Bhagwat Karad adds no such proposal has been received from the State Government of Punjab
Another important decision taken today was regarding the security process: Jyotiraditya Scindia on IGI airport
-Another important decision taken today was regarding the security process. A total of 13 lines are in use presently at Delhi airport which we have increased to 16. We are also trying to add a few more lines taking it close to 20 lines, says Civil Aviation Min Jyotiraditya Scindia.
I only believe in working for the party: BJP MLA Hardik Patel
-I am a very young MLA. I only believe in working for the party. BJP will decide who they want to keep in the cabinet. I will happily accept whatever responsibility the party decides to give me, says BJP MLA Hardik Patel.
Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday made a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of Delhi International Airport
-Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday made a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of Delhi International Airport amid complains of crowd congestion by passengers.
-A video released by Scindia's office said,"It eas a surprise visit of the minister to the airport and he inspected all the suspected congested areas and interacted with the airport staff to ensure maximum to avoid overcrowding."
FM Sitharaman says Rupee strong against every currency, USD rise due to Feds
-Finance minister says in Lok Sabha Indian rupee has been strong against every currency. As regards just the US dollar, the dollar is getting stronger due to Fed policies.
Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav takes oath as Lok Sabha MP after getting elected from Mainpuri parliamentary seat
For Kerala Rs 780.49 crore only is pending in GST dues: FM
-Finance minister Nirmala Sithraman says, as much money there is to distribute (on GST compensation), we have distributed. Request state governments to expedite accountant general approvals.
-For Kerala Rs 780.49 crore only is pending in GST dues, she says.
-If there is a dispute on GST dues, need a legitimate way of sorting out the differences, she adds.
For five years, GST compensation was expected to be provided, which we are committed to and are providing: FM
-For five years, GST compensation (to states) was expected to be provided, which we are committed to and are providing. The last month was June till when compensation was to be give. Half of June amount has been paid. But otherwise there is nothing pending for me to give, says India Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says in Lok Sabha.
-GST Compensationhas already been extended to 2026 to pay for loans that were taken, she adds.
Delhi's T3 continues to see long waiting hours, aviation Minister at airport
- Long queues, delays and chaos continues at the Delhi Airport and officials have set up a 4-point action plan to help ease the situation on an urgent basis. The national capital’s T3 airport is reportedly the worst affected after a huge influx of winter season travelers.
- Amid several complaints, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today made a surprise visit to the Delhi Airport’s T3 and took stock of the situation. He was seen interacting with airport officials and walking around the terminal.
Many passengers have resorted to social media and have shared their complaints. Some posted pictures of the growing crowd at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport and even compared the crowds with the ones you see at the famous Sarojini Nagar Market in Delhi. Passengers have been raising alarm bells over the ‘mismanagement’ at the T3 airport for over 3 days now.
Chaos engulfs Delhi airport, passengers miss flights
National capital Delhi's IGI airport on Saturday witnessed a chaotic scene and passengers shared their ordeal on Twitter. Several netizens tweeted pictures of Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport wherein long queues can be seen during a security checkpoints.
Moreover, unorganised checking and rush in the lounge showcased the laxness of the airport authorities. IGIA, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3.
All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3. Passengers said they had to wait for two to three hours in the clearance area before the final departure of the flight.
Consequently, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has started the discussion with domestic airlines ways to address overall congestion at the Delhi airport.
Russia Backs India’s UNSC Permanent Membership Bid, Says Nation Has ‘Vast Diplomatic Experience’
Russia backed India for permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) at the Primakov Readings International Forum in Moscow earlier this week.
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said India added value to the UNSC with its stance on global and regional issues.
Lavrov said India can even be considered as a global leader due to its economic growth. “I think that India is currently one of the leading countries in terms of economic growth, maybe even the leader. Its population will soon be bigger than that of any other country.
New Delhi has vast diplomatic experience in settling various kinds of problems, as well as authority and a reputation in its region,” Lavrov was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Discussion and voting on the Supplementary Demands for Grants - First Batch for 2022-2023 is scheduled in the Lok Sabha today
Anti Maritime Piracy Bill listed for consideration in LS
The Anti Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 is listed for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha. A discussion on the supplementary budget is also listed.
Arjun Munda to move 'The Constitution Orders Bill' in RS today
Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will move 'The Constitution (SC and ST) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022' in Rajya Sabha to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) (UP) Order, 1967 Lok Sabha has already passed the bill.
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu vows to implement OPS in first Cabinet meeting
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Soon after he was sworn in, the former Congress state chief said, “We have given 10 guarantees and we will implement them.
Papers to be laid on the table (Rajya Sabha)
Rajnath Singh to lay on the Table, a copy of the Annual Report and Accounts of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, (DIAT), Girinagar, Pune, Maharashtra, for the year
2021-22, together with the Auditor's Report on the Accounts.Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma to lay on the Table, a copy of Sixtieth Annual Report and Accounts of the National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ni-msme), Hyderabad, for the year 2021-22, together with the Auditor's Report on the Accounts.
Dimple Yadav to take oath in Lok Sabha today
Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav will be taking oath in Lok Sabha today. The SP leader won the highly-contested Mainpuri seat in Uttar Pradesh by over two lakh votes in a by-election to appoint a new representative to the seat - that was left vacant after the passing of Mulayam Singh Yadav - the founder of the Samajwadi Party on October 10, 2022.
Union minister to move Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill in RS
Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh will table 'The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022' in the Rajya Sabha today to amend the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, ANI reported. The Lok Sabha has already passed the bill.
Winter Session of Parliament Live: Bills on energy conservation, SCs and STs to be moved in Rajya Sabha today
On the fourth day of the winter session, two bills - Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, will be tabled for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha. The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill - introduced by BJP MP Raj Kumar Singh - seeks to amend the Energy Conservation Act, 2001.
The winter session that began on December 7 will continue till December 29 with a total of 17 working days. The Centre's agenda for this session includes introducing 16 new bills.
MVA leaders discuss December 17 protest plan against state government
Leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) met here on Sunday to discuss preparations for a protest march organised by the Opposition bloc against the Eknath Shinde-BJP government on December 17 on various issues. The march will commence from Jijamata Udyan at 11.30 am and culminate at CSMT station in south Mumbai, a distance of almost 4 km, Congress leader Naseem Khan said. He said the insult of icons, the Maharashtra -Karnataka boundary dispute are among the issues that will be highlighted during the upcoming protest.
U.K. Trade Minister in India to ‘kickstart’ new round of FTA talks
U.K. Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch arrives in New Delhi on December 12 to “kickstart” the sixth round of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and hold bilateral talks with her Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal.
The new round marks the first formal meeting between the India-U.K. negotiating teams since July and the first since Rishi Sunak took charge as British Prime Minister.
India & Brazil have been promoting their applications to join UN Security Council together with Japan & Germany, which is a sign of multipolarity. We see what added value India & Brazil can bring to UNSC knowing their stances on global & regional issues: Russian FM Sergey Lavrov
Google Doodle honours solar energy pioneer 'Sun Queen' Mária Telkes
Mária Telkes was a Hungarian American scientist whose pioneering work in solar energy spawned many inventions, including the first solar-powered house, earning her the nickname the "Sun Queen."
For her contributions to science, Google has dedicated an animated Doodle to mark what would have been her 122nd birthday on Monday. The Doodle demonstrates just a few of the ways we can harness solar energy, including her inventions of a solar oven, solar heating system and a solar-powered desalination unit for making seawater potable.
Born in Budapest on Dec. 12, 1900, Telkes earned a bachelor's degree and Ph.D in chemistry from the University of Budapest before moving to the US in 1924 to become a biophysicist at Westinghouse, where she worked on metal alloys for helping convert heat into electricity. In 1939, she went to work at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she joined the university's Solar Energy Conversion Project.
Xi Jinping's visit makes Saudi Arabia and Middle East states recalibrate their foreign policy towards US, China
The three-day visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia last week and his talks with the Saudi rulers and other important GCC leaders, as well as the signing of dozens of agreements with Riyadh, shows that Beijing is trying to increase its influence in the region, but would not go so far as to supplant the US security role and that Saudi Arabia has been recalibrating its relations with the US and China.
In contrast to the frosty reception accorded by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) to US President Joe Biden last July, the Chinese leader was warmly welcomed with pomp and ceremony when he arrived in Riyadh last Wednesday. No wonder. After all, China is Saudi Arabia's biggest client and trading partner.
Democrat Bass takes charge as LA mayor amid homeless crisis
Karen Ruth Bass, a former physician assistant who shattered glass ceilings with her rise to a leadership post in the California legislature and later a prominent spot in Congress, took a ceremonial oath of office on Sunday as mayor of Los Angeles. A progressive Democrat, Bass becomes the first woman and second Black person to hold the city's top job and will formally assume her duties Monday amid multiple crises in the nation's second most populous city.
NASA capsule Orion splashes down after record-setting lunar voyage
NASA's Orion space capsule splashed down safely in the Pacific on Sunday, completing the Artemis 1 mission -- a more than 25-day journey around the Moon with an eye to returning humans there in just a few years. After racing through the Earth's atmosphere at a speed of 25,000 miles (40,000 kilometers) per hour, the uncrewed capsule floated down to the sea with the help of three large orange and white parachutes, as seen on NASA TV.
CJI to administer oath to new SC Judge Dipankar Datta today
Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Monday will administer the oath of office to Justice Dipankar Datta, whose name was approved by the Centre for appointment to the Supreme Court.
Justice Datta, son of late Salil Kumar Datta, a former Calcutta High Court judge, and brother-in-law of Justice Amitava Roy, a former Supreme Court judge, will take the oath at 10.30 a.m. in courtroom 1 of the Supreme Court.
The inauguration of Justice Datta, the outgoing Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, brings the total number of judges on the top court to 28, up from the sanctioned strength of 34, including the CJI.
Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat Chief Minister today ; PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar today in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, said BJP leaders.
Patel will be administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function to be held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar at 2 PM.
Besides the prime minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states are set to attend the swearing-in ceremony, BJP sources said.
Along with Patel, some new ministers are also expected to take the oath.
In the just-concluded Gujarat Assembly elections, counting for which was held on December 8, the BJP won a seventh straight term by winning record 156 seats in the 182-member House. The Congress won 17 constituencies and AAP 5.
Patel, 60, resigned as chief minister along with his entire cabinet on Friday to pave the way for the formation of a new government following the election results.
