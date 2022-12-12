Live News Updates: Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM

December 12, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST

Winters session Parliament updates

There is no proposal of unemployment allowance under consideration of Ministry," minister of state for labour and employment Rameswar Teli says in written response to question in Lok Sabha.

Junior minister for corporate affairs Rao Inderjit Singh in parliamentary response: There are 174 Chinese companies registered in the country as foreign companies having place of business in India with Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

There are 3560 companies in India which have Chinese directors. It is not possible to give the number of companies having Chinese investors / shareholders as the data is not separately maintained in the MCA system.