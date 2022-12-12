 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News Updates: Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST

Business & Political Live updates: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bhupendra Patel on December 12 took oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term, days after the party won with a thumping majority of 156 seats in the recently held Assembly election. Along with Patel, the new council of ministers was also sworn in.

December 12, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra and their daughter Miraya Vadra participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Rajasthan

December 12, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST

BJP leaders Naresh Patel, Bachubhai Khabad and Parshottam Solanki take oath as ministers in the Gujarat cabinet

December 12, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST

BJP leaders Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Vishwakarma take oath as ministers in the Gujarat cabinet

December 12, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri at the Congress Legislative Party meeting at Shimla

December 12, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

December 12, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST

Winters session Parliament updates

There is no proposal of unemployment allowance under consideration of Ministry," minister of state for labour and employment Rameswar Teli says in written response to question in Lok Sabha.

Junior minister for corporate affairs Rao Inderjit Singh in parliamentary response: There are 174 Chinese companies registered in the country as foreign companies having place of business in India with Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

There are 3560 companies in India which have Chinese directors. It is not possible to give the number of companies having Chinese investors / shareholders as the data is not separately maintained in the MCA system.

December 12, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST

December 12, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

BJP's Bhupendra Patel takes oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the second consecutive time

December 12, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

No fresh indent has been placed with the presses for printing of Rs 2,000 denomination notes from 2018-19 onward: Pankaj Chaudhary

-Junior finance minister Pankaj Chaudhary says in parliamentary response that no fresh indent has been placed with the presses for printing of Rs 2,000 denomination notes from 2018-19 onwards.

-Share of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes in terms of value to the total Notes in Circulation was 22.6%. as on March 31 2020. The share fell to 13.8% on March 31, 2022. Share of Rs 500 denomination banknotes has increased from 29.7% as in March 2020 to 73.3% on March 2022, he adds.

December 12, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST

RBI to take other steps for full operationalisation of CBDC: Pankaj Chaudhary

-Junior finance minister Pankaj Chaudhary says in parliamentary response that RBI to take other steps for full operationalisation of CBDC, including expanding the scope of the pilots gradually to include more banks, users and locations based on feedback received during the pilots.