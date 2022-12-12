Live News Updates: Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra and their daughter Miraya Vadra participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Rajasthan
BJP's Bhupendra Patel takes oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the second consecutive time
No fresh indent has been placed with the presses for printing of Rs 2,000 denomination notes from 2018-19 onward: Pankaj Chaudhary
RBI to take other steps for full operationalisation of CBDC: Pankaj Chaudhary
12,871 cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code were pending as on October 31: Inderjit Singh
RBI Act and Regulations do not provide for making RBI's report to government on inflation failure public: Pankaj Chaudhary
There is no provision for the funds, already deposited both in the form of Government contribution and Employees' contribution towards NPS: Bhagwat Karad
Another important decision taken today was regarding the security process: Jyotiraditya Scindia on IGI airport
Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday made a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of Delhi International Airport
FM Sitharaman says Rupee strong against every currency, USD rise due to Feds
Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav takes oath as Lok Sabha MP after getting elected from Mainpuri parliamentary seat
For Kerala Rs 780.49 crore only is pending in GST dues: FM
For five years, GST compensation was expected to be provided, which we are committed to and are providing: FM
Delhi's T3 continues to see long waiting hours, aviation Minister at airport
Chaos engulfs Delhi airport, passengers miss flights
Russia Backs India’s UNSC Permanent Membership Bid, Says Nation Has ‘Vast Diplomatic Experience’
Anti Maritime Piracy Bill listed for consideration in LS
Arjun Munda to move 'The Constitution Orders Bill' in RS today
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu vows to implement OPS in first Cabinet meeting
Papers to be laid on the table (Rajya Sabha)
Dimple Yadav to take oath in Lok Sabha today
Union minister to move Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill in RS
Winter Session of Parliament Live: Bills on energy conservation, SCs and STs to be moved in Rajya Sabha today
MVA leaders discuss December 17 protest plan against state government
U.K. Trade Minister in India to ‘kickstart’ new round of FTA talks
Google Doodle honours solar energy pioneer 'Sun Queen' Mária Telkes
Xi Jinping's visit makes Saudi Arabia and Middle East states recalibrate their foreign policy towards US, China
Democrat Bass takes charge as LA mayor amid homeless crisis
NASA capsule Orion splashes down after record-setting lunar voyage
CJI to administer oath to new SC Judge Dipankar Datta today
Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat Chief Minister today ; PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend
BJP leaders Naresh Patel, Bachubhai Khabad and Parshottam Solanki take oath as ministers in the Gujarat cabinet
BJP leaders Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Vishwakarma take oath as ministers in the Gujarat cabinet
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri at the Congress Legislative Party meeting at Shimla
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri at the Congress Legislative Party meeting at Shimla
Winters session Parliament updates
There is no proposal of unemployment allowance under consideration of Ministry," minister of state for labour and employment Rameswar Teli says in written response to question in Lok Sabha.
Junior minister for corporate affairs Rao Inderjit Singh in parliamentary response: There are 174 Chinese companies registered in the country as foreign companies having place of business in India with Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
There are 3560 companies in India which have Chinese directors. It is not possible to give the number of companies having Chinese investors / shareholders as the data is not separately maintained in the MCA system.
Watch | BJP's Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBOH8WTh_Og
-Junior finance minister Pankaj Chaudhary says in parliamentary response that no fresh indent has been placed with the presses for printing of Rs 2,000 denomination notes from 2018-19 onwards.
-Share of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes in terms of value to the total Notes in Circulation was 22.6%. as on March 31 2020. The share fell to 13.8% on March 31, 2022. Share of Rs 500 denomination banknotes has increased from 29.7% as in March 2020 to 73.3% on March 2022, he adds.
-Junior finance minister Pankaj Chaudhary says in parliamentary response that RBI to take other steps for full operationalisation of CBDC, including expanding the scope of the pilots gradually to include more banks, users and locations based on feedback received during the pilots.
-Junior minister for corporate affairs Rao Inderjit Singh says in parliamentary response that 12,871 cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code were pending as on October 31
-Junior finance minister Pankaj Chaudhary says RBI Act and Regulations do not provide for making RBI's report to government on inflation failure public.