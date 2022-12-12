English
    December 12, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST

    Live News Updates: Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM

    Business & Political Live updates: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bhupendra Patel on December 12 took oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term, days after the party won with a thumping majority of 156 seats in the recently held Assembly election. Along with Patel, the new council of ministers was also sworn in.

    Get real-time updates about the business and political news from India along with the world under Moneycontrol's single platform.
    • December 12, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST

      Bharat Jodo Yatra

      Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra and their daughter Miraya Vadra participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Rajasthan

      Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra and their daughter Miraya Vadra participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Rajasthan
    • December 12, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST

      BJP leaders Naresh Patel, Bachubhai Khabad and Parshottam Solanki take oath as ministers in the Gujarat cabinet

      BJP leaders Naresh Patel, Bachubhai Khabad and Parshottam Solanki take oath as ministers in the Gujarat cabinet
    • December 12, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST

      BJP leaders Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Vishwakarma take oath as ministers in the Gujarat cabinet

      BJP leaders Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Vishwakarma take oath as ministers in the Gujarat cabinet
    • December 12, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

      Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri at the Congress Legislative Party meeting at Shimla

      Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri at the Congress Legislative Party meeting at Shimla
    • December 12, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

      Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri at the Congress Legislative Party meeting at Shimla

      Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri at the Congress Legislative Party meeting at Shimla
    • December 12, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST

      Winters session Parliament updates

      There is no proposal of unemployment allowance under consideration of Ministry," minister of state for labour and employment Rameswar Teli says in written response to question in Lok Sabha. 

      Junior minister for corporate affairs Rao Inderjit Singh in parliamentary response: There are 174 Chinese companies registered in the country as foreign companies having place of business in India with Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

      There are 3560 companies in India which have Chinese directors. It is not possible to give the number of companies having Chinese investors / shareholders as the data is not separately maintained in the MCA system.

    • December 12, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST

      Watch | BJP's Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBOH8WTh_Og

    • December 12, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

      BJP's Bhupendra Patel takes oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the second consecutive time

    • December 12, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

      No fresh indent has been placed with the presses for printing of Rs 2,000 denomination notes from 2018-19 onward: Pankaj Chaudhary

      -Junior finance minister Pankaj Chaudhary says in parliamentary response that no fresh indent has been placed with the presses for printing of Rs 2,000 denomination notes from 2018-19 onwards.

      -Share of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes in terms of value to the total Notes in Circulation was 22.6%. as on March 31 2020. The share fell to 13.8% on March 31, 2022. Share of Rs 500 denomination banknotes has increased from 29.7% as in March 2020 to 73.3% on March 2022, he adds.

    • December 12, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST

      RBI to take other steps for full operationalisation of CBDC: Pankaj Chaudhary

      -Junior finance minister Pankaj Chaudhary says in parliamentary response that RBI to take other steps for full operationalisation of CBDC, including expanding the scope of the pilots gradually to include more banks, users and locations based on feedback received during the pilots.

    • December 12, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST

      12,871 cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code were pending as on October 31: Inderjit Singh 

      -Junior minister for corporate affairs Rao Inderjit Singh says in parliamentary response that 12,871 cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code were pending as on October 31

    • December 12, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

      RBI Act and Regulations do not provide for making RBI's report to government on inflation failure public: Pankaj Chaudhary

      -Junior finance minister Pankaj Chaudhary says RBI Act and Regulations do not provide for making RBI's report to government on inflation failure public.

