Live News: Samsung Boss, Jay Y. Lee, convicted of corruption, gets Presidential pardon

August 12, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant



- The U.N. nuclear chief warned Thursday that very alarming military activity at Europes largest nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine could lead to dangerous consequences for the region and called for an end to combat actions there.



- Rafael Grossi urged Russia and Ukraine, who blame each other for the attacks at the plant, to immediately allow nuclear experts to assess damage and evaluate safety at the Zaporizhzhia facility.



- Grossi demanded a halt to military actions that have even the smallest potential to jeopardize nuclear safety at such an important installation.



(AP)