 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Live News: Samsung Boss, Jay Y. Lee, convicted of corruption, gets Presidential pardon

Moneycontrol News
Aug 12, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

Live News: The heir and de facto leader of Samsung group received a presidential pardon Friday, the latest example of South Korea’s long tradition of freeing business leaders convicted of corruption on economic grounds.

Moneycontrol's coverage of all the breaking news coming across from India and the world.

Billionaire Lee Jae-yong, who was convicted of bribery and embezzlement in January last year, will be "reinstated" to give him a chance to "contribute to overcoming the economic crisis" of the country, Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said.

August 12, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant


- The U.N. nuclear chief warned Thursday that very alarming military activity at Europes largest nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine could lead to dangerous consequences for the region and called for an end to combat actions there.


- Rafael Grossi urged Russia and Ukraine, who blame each other for the attacks at the plant, to immediately allow nuclear experts to assess damage and evaluate safety at the Zaporizhzhia facility.


- Grossi demanded a halt to military actions that have even the smallest potential to jeopardize nuclear safety at such an important installation.


(AP)

August 12, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Active Covid cases in country decline to 1,23,535

- India added 16,561 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,42,23,557, while the active cases dipped to 1,23,535, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

- The death toll climbed to 5,26,928 with 49 fatalities which include 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.


- The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent, the ministry said.

- A decrease of 1,541 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

(PTI)

August 12, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

DAZN seals partnerships with Google, Samsung in Italy

- Sport video streaming app DAZN said on Wednesday it had clinched separate agreements with Google and Samsung which would enable new customers to get the video service in bundle with some devices in Italy.


- The deals come after Telecom Italia (TIM) renegotiated a costly partnership with the sport video streaming app, giving up an exclusive right to host DAZN on its video content platform TimVision.


- Last year DAZN secured broadcasting rights for Italy's top flight soccer league Serie A, with most of them on an exclusive basis.
(AP)

August 12, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

South Korea to pardon Samsung's Lee, other corporate giants


- South Korea's president will pardon Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong with a year left on his sentence for bribing a president as part of a massive corruption scandal that toppled her government, the justice minister announced Friday.


- Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin and two other top business leaders will be pardoned as well, extending South Koreas history of leniency toward convicted business tycoons and major white-collar crimes.

- They are among some 1,700 people President Yoon Suk Yeol will pardon on Monday, a national holiday celebrating Koreas liberation from Japanese colonial rule at the end of World War II.

(AP)

August 12, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

National award winning playback singer Shivamoga Subbanna passes away


National award winning playback singer Shivamoga Subbanna passed away at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru in Karnataka.

August 12, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

PIL on freebies: States have nearly Rs 60 L crore liability as on March 31, 2021

- The states have outstanding liabilities of a whopping Rs 59,89,360 crore as on March 31, 2021 and the new sources of risk have emerged in the form of rising expenditure on non-merit freebies, the Supreme Court was told on Thursday by a PIL petitioner opposing irrational handouts.

- While Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra top the chart with liabilities of Rs 6,62,891 crore and Rs 5,36,891 crore respectively, Punjab gets the distinction of being the leader in the debt to Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) ratio.- Read More

August 12, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Federal Bank donates 1.55 acres of land to Kerala govt's Life Mission project

- The Federal Bank, as part of its celebrations of the 75th year of the country's independence, has gifted 1.55 acres of land for the construction of houses for the homeless poor.


- The property was handed over to the Left government in the state for their flagship "Life Mission" project, which envisages to provide free housing for homeless and landless in the state.

(PTI)

August 12, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

State-level I-Day function of Himachal to be held in Sarahan

- The state-level Independence Day function of Himachal Pradesh will be held at Sarahan in Sirmaur district, a note issued by the public relations department said. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will preside over the event, it said, adding that Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary will also attend it.

- Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will preside over the event, it said, adding that Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary will also attend it.

(PTI)

August 12, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

India at 75: 'Badhe Chalo' grand finale in Delhi on Aug 12: Culture Minister

- The grand finale of a youth-centric activation programme conceived by the Ministry of Culture as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to "instill a deeper sense of love for the country" will be hosted in Delhi on Saturday, officials said.


- 'Badhe Chalo' has been organised since August 5, and has witnessed seven days of power-packed performances across 70 cities of India, the ministry said.

August 12, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

Rains

: Indore man who fell into drain found dead; 2 still missing in Maha, MP


- The body of a 24-year-old man who was swept away in a swollen drain in Indore was found on Thursday and two others were missing in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra after rains, while the Met office warned of flash floods in Vidarbha, officials said.

(PTI)