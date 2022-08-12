Live News: Samsung Boss, Jay Y. Lee, convicted of corruption, gets Presidential pardon

Live News: The heir and de facto leader of Samsung group received a presidential pardon Friday, the latest example of South Korea’s long tradition of freeing business leaders convicted of corruption on economic grounds.
Billionaire Lee Jae-yong, who was convicted of bribery and embezzlement in January last year, will be "reinstated" to give him a chance to "contribute to overcoming the economic crisis" of the country, Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said.
UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant
- The U.N. nuclear chief warned Thursday that very alarming military activity at Europes largest nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine could lead to dangerous consequences for the region and called for an end to combat actions there.
- Rafael Grossi urged Russia and Ukraine, who blame each other for the attacks at the plant, to immediately allow nuclear experts to assess damage and evaluate safety at the Zaporizhzhia facility.
- Grossi demanded a halt to military actions that have even the smallest potential to jeopardize nuclear safety at such an important installation.
Active Covid cases in country decline to 1,23,535
- India added 16,561 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,42,23,557, while the active cases dipped to 1,23,535, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
- The death toll climbed to 5,26,928 with 49 fatalities which include 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
- The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent, the ministry said.
- A decrease of 1,541 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
DAZN seals partnerships with Google, Samsung in Italy
- Sport video streaming app DAZN said on Wednesday it had clinched separate agreements with Google and Samsung which would enable new customers to get the video service in bundle with some devices in Italy.
- The deals come after Telecom Italia (TIM) renegotiated a costly partnership with the sport video streaming app, giving up an exclusive right to host DAZN on its video content platform TimVision.
- Last year DAZN secured broadcasting rights for Italy's top flight soccer league Serie A, with most of them on an exclusive basis.
PIL on freebies: States have nearly Rs 60 L crore liability as on March 31, 2021
- The states have outstanding liabilities of a whopping Rs 59,89,360 crore as on March 31, 2021 and the new sources of risk have emerged in the form of rising expenditure on non-merit freebies, the Supreme Court was told on Thursday by a PIL petitioner opposing irrational handouts.
While Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra top the chart with liabilities of Rs 6,62,891 crore and Rs 5,36,891 crore respectively, Punjab gets the distinction of being the leader in the debt to Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) ratio.
Federal Bank donates 1.55 acres of land to Kerala govt's Life Mission project
- The Federal Bank, as part of its celebrations of the 75th year of the country's independence, has gifted 1.55 acres of land for the construction of houses for the homeless poor.
- The property was handed over to the Left government in the state for their flagship "Life Mission" project, which envisages to provide free housing for homeless and landless in the state.
State-level I-Day function of Himachal to be held in Sarahan
- The state-level Independence Day function of Himachal Pradesh will be held at Sarahan in Sirmaur district, a note issued by the public relations department said. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will preside over the event, it said, adding that Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary will also attend it.
India at 75: 'Badhe Chalo' grand finale in Delhi on Aug 12: Culture Minister
- The grand finale of a youth-centric activation programme conceived by the Ministry of Culture as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to "instill a deeper sense of love for the country" will be hosted in Delhi on Saturday, officials said.
- 'Badhe Chalo' has been organised since August 5, and has witnessed seven days of power-packed performances across 70 cities of India, the ministry said.
Rains: Indore man who fell into drain found dead; 2 still missing in Maha, MP
- The body of a 24-year-old man who was swept away in a swollen drain in Indore was found on Thursday and two others were missing in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra after rains, while the Met office warned of flash floods in Vidarbha, officials said.
Lumpy skin disease: Protecting cattle priority of state govt, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot
- Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government is making all efforts to protect cattle amid the outbreak of lumpy skin disease.
- The chief minister said he recently met Union Animal Husbandry Minister Parshottam Rupala at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi and discussed the steps needed to contain the spread of the disease.
"He was admitted to Jayadeva Hospital in the city where he passed away," one of the sources said. He is survived by a son and a daughter.
Centre re-nominates 4 independent directors on central board of RBI
- The central government has re-nominated Satish Kashinath Marathe, Swaminathan Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer, and Sachin Chaturvedi as part-time, non-official directors on the central board of the Reserve Bank of India.
- Marathe and Gurumurthy have been re-nominated for a further period of four years with effect from August 11, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier
- For Iyer and Chaturvedi, re-nominations are for a period of four years after completion of their present tenure on September 18, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Bihar Assembly session on August 24, Speaker refuses to comment on notice against him
- With the change in government in Bihar, a session of the state assembly has been convened for August 24. Legislators of the ruling Mahagathbandhan have given a notice for the removal of Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha.
- Sinha, who is a BJP MLA, on Thursday refused to comment on the no-confidence notice submitted against him.
- "As long as I am on this post, I will give no statement to the media on this (political development)," Sinha told reporters.
Amit Shah to inaugurate National Conference of Rural Cooperative Banks today
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a one-day National Conference of Rural Cooperative Banks organized by the Ministry of Cooperation and the National Federation of State Cooperative Banks (NAFSCOB) on Friday.
- Union Minister of State for Cooperation BL Verma will address the valedictory session of the conference.
- Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation Gyanesh Kumar, NAFSCOB Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao and NAFSCOB Managing Director Bhima Subrahmanyam shall also be present.
Migrant labourer shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Bandipora
- A labourer from Bihar was fired upon by terrorists at Soadnara Sumbal in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, following which he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
- The deceased labourer was identified as Mohd Amrez, hailing from Bihar's Madhepura.
- Soon after being shot, he was shifted to the hospital for treatment where he died.
- "During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police this morning.
Source of Britain''s River Thames driest ever as drought nears
- The source of the River Thames has dried up further downstream than ever before, as England looks set to enter a drought that some experts say the country is unprepared for.
- Britain`s Met Office said this July was the driest for England since 1935 with average rainfall, at 23.1 millimetres (0.9 inches), just 35% of the average for the month.
- Some parts of the country saw the driest July ever.
- The River Thames stretches 215 miles (356 kilometres) across southern England, from Gloucestershire in the west through the heart of London, before entering the sea at Essex to the east.
Ukraine cyber chief pays surprise visit to ''Black Hat'' hacker meeting in Las Vegas
- Ukraine`s top cyber official addressed a room full of security experts at a hackers` convention following a two-day trip from the capital, Kyiv, to a golden casino in Las Vegas.
- During his unannounced visit, Victor Zhora, the deputy head of Ukraine`s State Special Communications Service, told the so-called Black Hat convention on Wednesday that the number of cyber incidents to have hit Ukraine tripled in the months following Russia’s invasion of his country in late February.
- "This is perhaps the biggest challenge since World War Two for the world, and it continues to be completely new in cyberspace," Zhora told an audience at the annual conference.
United Nations Security Council meeting regarding Russia''s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City
SK Hynix to break ground on new U.S. chip packaging plant early next year - sources
- South Korea`s SK Hynix aims to select a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and break ground there around the first quarter of next year, two people familiar with the matter said, helping the United States to compete as China pours money into the burgeoning sector.
- The plant, whose estimated cost would be "several billions," would ramp up to mass production by 2025-2026 and employ about 1,000 workers, one of the sources said, declining to be named because the details surrounding the plant have not been made public.
(Reuters)
FIFA moves World Cup start in Qatar up 1 day to November 20
- FIFA has formally moved the World Cup start up by one day and given host nation Qatar an exclusive Sunday evening slot with a global audience.
- Qatar will now play Ecuador in Doha on November 20 -- just 101 days after FIFA's decision Thursday -- stretching the World Cup to 29 days from the 28 agreed seven years ago after a June-July tournament was pushed back to avoid the searing desert heat in midsummer.
India expresses concern over reports of shelling near Ukraine's nuclear power plant
- Speaking at the UN Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Ukraine, Kamboj said India expresses its concern over the reports of shelling near the spent fuel storage facility of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
Trumppremises searched for papers related to nuclear weapons
- The FBI agents were looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons, among others, in the unprecedented search they conducted of the premises of former US President Donald Trump earlier this week in Florida, according to a stunning news report.
- Neither the US Justice Department, which oversees the FBI, nor the investigating agency denied or confirmed the Thursday evening report by The Washington Post.
- The newspaper sourced the report to multiple officials "all unidentified" involved in the investigation of the case that caused the search but gave no further details of the kind of nuclear weapons` documents sought by the agents.
