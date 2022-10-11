 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News Updates: At UNGA, India votes to reject Russia’s demand for secret ballot on Ukraine

Oct 11, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Business and Political Live Updates: Only 13 nations voted in favour of Russia’s call for a secret ballot while 39 abstained. Russia and China were among the countries that did not vote.

India voted to reject Russia’s demand for a secret ballot in the UN General Assembly on a draft resolution to condemn Moscow’s “illegal” annexation of four regions of Ukraine, with New Delhi favouring a public vote on the text along with over 100 other nations.

