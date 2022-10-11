Live News Updates: At UNGA, India votes to reject Russia’s demand for secret ballot on Ukraine

October 11, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

Coronavirus Update | Active Covid cases in country dip to 27,374

- India logged 1,957 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,16,394, while the active cases dipped to 27,374, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

- The death toll climbed to 5,28,822 with eight fatalities which includes three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

- The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

- The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.21 per cent, according to the ministry. (PTI)