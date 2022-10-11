Live News Updates: At UNGA, India votes to reject Russia’s demand for secret ballot on Ukraine

Congress deputes Bhupesh Baghel, Kamal Nath to represent party at MulayamSingh Yadav's funeral
India voted to reject Russia's demand for a secret ballot in the UN General Assembly on a draft resolution to condemn Moscow's "illegal" annexation of four regions of Ukraine, with New Delhi favouring a public vote on the text along with over 100 other nations.
Coronavirus Update | Active Covid cases in country dip to 27,374
Ahead of 20th Party Congress, China detects new Omicron sub-variants in fresh COVID flareup
CJI UU Lalit to name his successor today
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Germany sends the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defence systems to Ukraine
NIA carries out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in terror funding case
Waterlogging due to continuous rain damages crops in parts of Mathura
At UNGA, India votes to reject Russia’s demand for secret ballot on Ukraine
Joe Biden, G7 to hold virtual meeting today on Ukraine support: White House
Russia-Ukraine crisis | Macron says Russian strikes signal 'profound change' in Ukraine war
PM Modi to inaugurate 'Mahakal Lok' today, Ujjain decked up in Diwali spirit
Mulayam Singh Yadav's last rites to take place in saifai today
Lucknow schools, higher educational institutions to remain closed today due to heavy rains
Ukraine vows to strengthen its armed forces after major Russian air strikes
- India logged 1,957 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,16,394, while the active cases dipped to 27,374, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
- The death toll climbed to 5,28,822 with eight fatalities which includes three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
- The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.
- The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.21 per cent, according to the ministry. (PTI)
- New Omicron sub-variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7, which are highly infectious with greater transmissibility have been detected in China, in the latest COVID flare-up, which comes just ahead of the 20th Party Congress.
- BF.7 subvariant spread to more Chinese provinces on Monday. The highly infectious virus was firstly detected in northwest China.
- On the other hand, the subvariant BA.5.1.7 was detected in the Chinese mainland for the first time, said Li Shujian, deputy director of the local disease prevention and control centre, reported Global Times.
- China is the world’s last major economy still enforcing strict zero-Covid measures, which aim to stamp out chains of transmission through border restrictions, mass testing, extensive quarantines, and uncompromising snap lockdowns. (ANI)
Ebola outbreak in Uganda | Cases increase
- Uganda's Ministry of Health said Ebola deaths in the country have increased to 17 from 10 registered two days ago amid an ongoing outbreak of the disease. (IANS)
Liz Truss on Ukraine Russia crisis
UK's Truss to tell G7 leaders to 'stay the course' in Ukraine (AFP)
CJI UU Lalit to name his successor today
- Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit has requested all judges to assemble in the Judges' lounge at 10.15 am today when the outgoing CJI will hand over the letter naming his successor.
- Justice DY Chandrachud is likely to be named the 50th Chief Justice of India. (ANI)
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
- The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in the early hours of Tuesday after night-long questioning in connection with the irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers, officials said.
- Bhattacharya, the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, was arrested for allegedly not cooperating with the investigation, they said.
- "Mr Bhattacharya has been arrested for his continued non-cooperating with the investigators during questioning, which began on Monday afternoon. He also tried to misdirect the investigators," an ED officer told PTI.
- He is the MLA of Palashipara in Nadia district. (PTI)
Germany sends the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defence systems to Ukraine
Germany is sending the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defence systems to Ukraine, Ukrainian media reported, citing the German Defence Ministry. (IANS)
Section 144 imposed in Mominpur, West Bengal
Kolkata, West Bengal | Sec 144 imposed in Mominpur area after the 9 October incident of clash between people from two different communities, police team deployed. pic.twitter.com/SyxaDoei0b— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022
NIA carries out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in terror funding case
- NIA is conducting searches at multiple locations in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Shopian and Bandipora districts of J&K in the case relating to the suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, Rajouri.
- The case was registered suo-moto by NIA about the funding pattern and activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, which is functioning as a frontal entity for Jamaat-e-Islami J&K, which was declared as an ‘unlawful association’ under UA(P)A in 2019: Sources. (ANI)
- Waterlogging due to continuous rain damages crops in agricultural fields in parts of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.
- "100% of our crops are destroyed, we've come to DM's office to ask for compensation," says a local farmer.
- "No survey happened,administration hasn't taken action, says another farmer. (ANI)
At UNGA, India votes to reject Russia’s demand for secret ballot on Ukraine
- India voted to reject Russia’s demand for a secret ballot in the UN General Assembly on a draft resolution to condemn Moscow’s “illegal” annexation of four regions of Ukraine, with New Delhi favouring a public vote on the text along with over 100 other nations.
- Russia had demanded that the resolution be voted upon by secret ballot.
- Moscow’s demand for a secret ballot was rejected after 107 UN member states, including India, voted in favour of a recorded vote.
- Only 13 nations voted in favour of Russia’s call for a secret ballot while 39 abstained. Russia and China were among the countries that did not vote.