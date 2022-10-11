English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    October 11, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

    Live News Updates: At UNGA, India votes to reject Russia’s demand for secret ballot on Ukraine

    Business and Political Live Updates: Only 13 nations voted in favour of Russia’s call for a secret ballot while 39 abstained. Russia and China were among the countries that did not vote.

    Get real-time updates on all the breaking news, and top headlines from the world of business and politics of India and globe.

    India voted to reject Russia’s demand for a secret ballot in the UN General Assembly on a draft resolution to condemn Moscow’s “illegal” annexation of four regions of Ukraine, with New Delhi favouring a public vote on the text along with over 100 other nations.
    • October 11, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

      Congress deputes Bhupesh Baghel, Kamal Nath to represent party at MulayamSingh Yadav's funeral

      (Image: ANI)


      Congress deputes Bhupesh Baghel, Kamal Nath to represent party at MulayamSingh Yadav's funeral (Image: ANI)
    • October 11, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

      Coronavirus Update | Active Covid cases in country dip to 27,374

      - India logged 1,957 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,16,394, while the active cases dipped to 27,374, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. 

      - The death toll climbed to 5,28,822 with eight fatalities which includes three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. 

      - The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent, the ministry said. 

      - The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.21 per cent, according to the ministry. (PTI)

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 11, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

      Ahead of 20th Party Congress, China detects new Omicron sub-variants in fresh COVID flareup

      - New Omicron sub-variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7, which are highly infectious with greater transmissibility have been detected in China, in the latest COVID flare-up, which comes just ahead of the 20th Party Congress.

      - BF.7 subvariant spread to more Chinese provinces on Monday. The highly infectious virus was firstly detected in northwest China.

      - On the other hand, the subvariant BA.5.1.7 was detected in the Chinese mainland for the first time, said Li Shujian, deputy director of the local disease prevention and control centre, reported Global Times.

      - China is the world’s last major economy still enforcing strict zero-Covid measures, which aim to stamp out chains of transmission through border restrictions, mass testing, extensive quarantines, and uncompromising snap lockdowns. (ANI)

    • October 11, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

      Ebola outbreak in Uganda | Cases increase

      - Uganda's Ministry of Health said Ebola deaths in the country have increased to 17 from 10 registered two days ago amid an ongoing outbreak of the disease. (IANS)

    • October 11, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

      Liz Truss on Ukraine Russia crisis

      UK's Truss to tell G7 leaders to 'stay the course' in Ukraine (AFP)

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 11, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

      CJI UU Lalit to name his successor today

      - Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit has requested all judges to assemble in the Judges' lounge at 10.15 am today when the outgoing CJI will hand over the letter naming his successor.

      - Justice DY Chandrachud is likely to be named the 50th Chief Justice of India. (ANI)

    • October 11, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

      ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam

      - The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in the early hours of Tuesday after night-long questioning in connection with the irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers, officials said. 

      - Bhattacharya, the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, was arrested for allegedly not cooperating with the investigation, they said. 

      - "Mr Bhattacharya has been arrested for his continued non-cooperating with the investigators during questioning, which began on Monday afternoon. He also tried to misdirect the investigators," an ED officer told PTI. 

      - He is the MLA of Palashipara in Nadia district. (PTI)

    • October 11, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

      Germany sends the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defence systems to Ukraine

      Germany is sending the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defence systems to Ukraine, Ukrainian media reported, citing the German Defence Ministry. (IANS)

    • October 11, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

      Section 144 imposed in Mominpur, West Bengal

    • October 11, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

      NIA carries out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in terror funding case

      - NIA is conducting searches at multiple locations in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Shopian and Bandipora districts of J&K in the case relating to the suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, Rajouri.

      - The case was registered suo-moto by NIA about the funding pattern and activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, which is functioning as a frontal entity for Jamaat-e-Islami J&K, which was declared as an ‘unlawful association’ under UA(P)A in 2019: Sources. (ANI)

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 11, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

      Waterlogging due to continuous rain damages crops in parts of Mathura

      - Waterlogging due to continuous rain damages crops in agricultural fields in parts of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

      - "100% of our crops are destroyed, we've come to DM's office to ask for compensation," says a local farmer.

      - "No survey happened,administration hasn't taken action, says another farmer. (ANI)

      Waterlogging due to continuous rain damages crops in parts of Mathura - Waterlogging due to continuous rain damages crops in agricultural fields in parts of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. - "100% of our crops are destroyed, we've come to DM's office to ask for compensation," says a local farmer. - "No survey happened,administration hasn't taken action, says another farmer. (ANI)
    • October 11, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

      At UNGA, India votes to reject Russia’s demand for secret ballot on Ukraine

      - India voted to reject Russia’s demand for a secret ballot in the UN General Assembly on a draft resolution to condemn Moscow’s “illegal” annexation of four regions of Ukraine, with New Delhi favouring a public vote on the text along with over 100 other nations.

      - Russia had demanded that the resolution be voted upon by secret ballot.

      - Moscow’s demand for a secret ballot was rejected after 107 UN member states, including India, voted in favour of a recorded vote.

      - Only 13 nations voted in favour of Russia’s call for a secret ballot while 39 abstained. Russia and China were among the countries that did not vote. 

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.