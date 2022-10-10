Live News Updates | SC declares all forms of Talaq unilateral and extra-judicial as void and unconstitutional

Business and Political Live Updates: Supreme Court has issued notice, tagged the plea seeking declaration that all forms of unilateral and extra-judicial Talaq including 'Talaq-e-Kinaya' and 'Talaq-e-Bain' as void and unconstitutional, with other petitions dealing with similar issues.
Follow Moneycontrol's Live News Blog to track the big headlines and top national and international stories of the day.
October 10, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST
"Russia trying to wipe us off the face of earth": Zelenskyy after missile strikes on Ukraine cities
October 10, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST
Patra Chawl land scam case | Judicial custody of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut extended till 17th October
October 10, 2022 / 02:49 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi in Anand, Gujarat
October 10, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST
SC declares all forms of Talaq unilateral and extra-judicial as void and unconstitutional
October 10, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST
Women's Asia Cup | India bowl out Thailand for 37 in just 15.1 overs
October 10, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST
Ships of First Training Squadron INS Tir, INS Sujata along with Coast Guard Ship Sarathi entered Port Rashid, Dubai
October 10, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
He was one of the strongest voices for the ideology of Lohia Samajwad: MM Joshi
October 10, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
When I became Gujarat CM, I did not have much experience in administration: PM in Gujarat
October 10, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
He was not only popular in India but the world recognised him: Naresh Uttam Patel
October 10, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST
We've been told that the last rites will be performed during the afternoon tomorrow: DM, Saifai, Etawah
October 10, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST
It's a huge loss to Indian politics: CM Bhupesh Baghel
October 10, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
I will attend the last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai, his ancestral village: Yogi Adityanath
October 10, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
We had familiar relations with him: Lalu Prasad Yadav
October 10, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav's last rites will be held in Saifai on October 11
October 10, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
Amit Shah pays tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav
October 10, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will go to Saifai, Uttar Pradesh today to attend the last rites of former Defence Minister and former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav.
October 10, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
The demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is the end of a political era: Keshav Prasad Maurya
October 10, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST
He devoted all his life to the welfare of the poor: Farooq Abdullah
October 10, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
RIP Mulayam Singh Yadav | All you need to know about the Samajwadi Party patriarch
October 10, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
Veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at 8.16 am today after prolonged illness at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram: Hospital said in a health bulletin
October 10, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
BSP President and Former UP CM Mayawati offers condolences on the demise of SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav
October 10, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor offers condolences on the demise of SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav
October 10, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST
UP govt announces 3 day state mourning on the demise SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav
October 10, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
Former PM and Rajya Sabha MP H D Devegowda offers condolences on the demise of SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav
October 10, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot offers condolences
October 10, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu offers condolences
October 10, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
PM Modi's tribute to Late Mulayam Singh Yadav
October 10, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offers condolences
October 10, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST
Boxer Vijender Singh offers condolences
October 10, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
Akhilesh Yadav confirms his father's passing away
October 10, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST
October 10, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
Coronavirus Update | India records 2,424 new coronavirus infections
October 10, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
Lahori Gate building collapse incident
October 10, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
Vladimir Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack 'a terrorist act' by Kyiv
October 10, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari tests positive for Covid 19
October 10, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
PM Modi to launch various projects in Bharuch & Jamnagar, address rally in Anand
October 10, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
Delhi excise policy scam | CBI arrests Abhishek Boinpally
October 10, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
Julia Storm Update | Tropical Storm emerges over Pacific after Nicaragua, no fatalities reported
October 10, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
Suvendu Adhikari writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah
October 10, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
EAM Dr. S Jaishankar in a joint presser with Australian Foreign Affairs Minister, at Canberra
October 10, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
One terrorist killed another neutralised in police encounter in J&K
October 10, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra
October 10, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST
Several killed in rain-related incidents in UP, schools to remain closed today in some districts
October 10, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST