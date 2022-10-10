 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Live News Updates | SC declares all forms of Talaq unilateral and extra-judicial as void and unconstitutional

Moneycontrol News
Oct 10, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST

Business and Political Live Updates: Supreme Court has issued notice, tagged the plea seeking declaration that all forms of unilateral and extra-judicial Talaq including 'Talaq-e-Kinaya' and 'Talaq-e-Bain' as void and unconstitutional, with other petitions dealing with similar issues.

Follow Moneycontrol's Live News Blog to track the big headlines and top national and international stories of the day.

October 10, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST

"Russia trying to wipe us off the face of earth": Zelenskyy after missile strikes on Ukraine cities

October 10, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST

Patra Chawl land scam case | Judicial custody of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut extended till 17th October

October 10, 2022 / 02:49 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi in Anand, Gujarat

October 10, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST

SC declares all forms of Talaq unilateral and extra-judicial as void and unconstitutional 

October 10, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST

Women's Asia Cup | India bowl out Thailand for 37 in just 15.1 overs

October 10, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST

Ships of First Training Squadron INS Tir, INS Sujata along with Coast Guard Ship Sarathi entered Port Rashid, Dubai

October 10, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST

He was one of the strongest voices for the ideology of Lohia Samajwad: MM Joshi 

October 10, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

When I became Gujarat CM, I did not have much experience in administration: PM in Gujarat 

October 10, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST

He was not only popular in India but the world recognised him: Naresh Uttam Patel 

October 10, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST

We've been told that the last rites will be performed during the afternoon tomorrow: DM, Saifai, Etawah