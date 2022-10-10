Live News Updates | SC declares all forms of Talaq unilateral and extra-judicial as void and unconstitutional

"Russia trying to wipe us off the face of earth": Zelenskyy after missile strikes on Ukraine cities
SC declares all forms of Talaq unilateral and extra-judicial as void and unconstitutional
Women's Asia Cup | India bowl out Thailand for 37 in just 15.1 overs
When I became Gujarat CM, I did not have much experience in administration: PM in Gujarat
He was not only popular in India but the world recognised him: Naresh Uttam Patel
We've been told that the last rites will be performed during the afternoon tomorrow: DM, Saifai, Etawah
It's a huge loss to Indian politics: CM Bhupesh Baghel
I will attend the last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai, his ancestral village: Yogi Adityanath
We had familiar relations with him: Lalu Prasad Yadav
Mulayam Singh Yadav's last rites will be held in Saifai on October 11
He devoted all his life to the welfare of the poor: Farooq Abdullah
UP govt announces 3 day state mourning on the demise SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav
SP chief and former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82
Coronavirus Update | India records 2,424 new coronavirus infections
Vladimir Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack 'a terrorist act' by Kyiv
Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari tests positive for Covid 19
PM Modi to launch various projects in Bharuch & Jamnagar, address rally in Anand
Delhi excise policy scam | CBI arrests Abhishek Boinpally
Julia Storm Update | Tropical Storm emerges over Pacific after Nicaragua, no fatalities reported
One terrorist killed another neutralised in police encounter in J&K
Several killed in rain-related incidents in UP, schools to remain closed today in some districts
"Russia trying to wipe us off the face of earth": Zelenskyy after missile strikes on Ukraine cities
Patra Chawl land scam case | Judicial custody of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut extended till 17th October
PM Narendra Modi in Anand, Gujarat
Due to Urban Naxals, we wasted 40-50 years of time before the construction of the Sardar Sarovar dam on the Narmada river. Today after various efforts, the construction of the Sardar Sarovar dam has been completed: PM Modi
SC declares all forms of Talaq unilateral and extra-judicial as void and unconstitutional
Supreme Court has issued notice, tagged the plea seeking declaration that all forms of unilateral and extra-judicial Talaq including 'Talaq-e-Kinaya' and 'Talaq-e-Bain' as void and unconstitutional, with other petitions dealing with similar issues.
Women's Asia Cup | India bowl out Thailand for 37 in just 15.1 overs
Ships of First Training Squadron INS Tir, INS Sujata along with Coast Guard Ship Sarathi entered Port Rashid, Dubai
The ships are deployed as part of long range training deployment. The ships were received by the Defence Attache' at Embassy of India and officials of the UAE Navy.
Professional interaction & brief walkaround of the ship were undertaken for visiting UAE naval officers. Cross-training visits &community interaction activities are planned during the port call. The sea trainees were exposed to various evolutions at sea, manoeuvres & sea boat ops.
He was one of the strongest voices for the ideology of Lohia Samajwad: MM Joshi
-In the politics of North India, Mulayam Singh Yadav had an important place. He was one of the strongest voices for the ideology of Lohia Samajwadi. He courageously stood with farmers, labourers & gave such leadership in which people had faith, says Veteran BJP leader MM Joshi
(ANI)
When I became Gujarat CM, I did not have much experience in administration: PM in Gujarat
-When I became Gujarat CM, I did not have much experience in administration. But it is our privilege that CM Bhupendra Patel has an experience of around 25 years ranging from panchayat to Assembly, says PM Modi at Anand, Gujarat
(ANI)
He was not only popular in India but the world recognised him: Naresh Uttam Patel
-Samajwadi Party leaders are sad about the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav. This is a huge loss for the country. He was not only popular in India but the world recognised him. He kept working for the poor and weak. We'll take forward his work from here: SP leader Naresh Uttam Patel
(ANI)
We've been told that the last rites will be performed during the afternoon tomorrow: DM, Saifai, Etawah
-We've received information that the last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav will be performed here. Police & administration teams are present here for the arrangement. We have been told that the last rites will be performed during the afternoon tomorrow, says Avnish Rai, DM, Saifai, Etawah
(ANI)
It's a huge loss to Indian politics: CM Bhupesh Baghel
- Mulayam Singh Yadav was a leader who did politics by being connected to the lives of people & never stepped backwards while taking tough decisions. It's a huge loss to Indian politics. May his soul rest in peace & his family find strength, says CM Bhupesh Baghel
(ANI)
I will attend the last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai, his ancestral village: Yogi Adityanath
-I will attend the last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai, his ancestral village. The last rites of the veteran politician will be held with full state honours. There will be three days of state mourning on the death of former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
(ANI)