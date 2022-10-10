Live News Updates | SC declares all forms of Talaq unilateral and extra-judicial as void and unconstitutional

October 10, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST

Ships of First Training Squadron INS Tir, INS Sujata along with Coast Guard Ship Sarathi entered Port Rashid, Dubai

The ships are deployed as part of long range training deployment. The ships were received by the Defence Attache' at Embassy of India and officials of the UAE Navy.

Professional interaction & brief walkaround of the ship were undertaken for visiting UAE naval officers. Cross-training visits &community interaction activities are planned during the port call. The sea trainees were exposed to various evolutions at sea, manoeuvres & sea boat ops.