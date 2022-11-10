 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
News Highlights: World Bank tells rich countries, give us more cash for climate

Moneycontrol News
Nov 10, 2022 / 10:47 PM IST

Business and Political News Highlights: The World Bank is ready to step up financing of action to tackle climate change in the world's poorest countries, but needs fresh funds from wealthy donor countries to do so, its managing director of operations told Reuters.

November 10, 2022 / 10:48 PM IST

November 10, 2022 / 10:35 PM IST

DoT extends deadline for public comments on draft Telecom Bill to Nov 20

November 10, 2022 / 10:21 PM IST

Twitter's India unit swings to loss in FY22; Revenue jumps 82%

November 10, 2022 / 09:57 PM IST

Delhi excise policy: Court sends 2 private company executives - Benoy Babu and P Sarath Chandra Reddy - to 7-day ED remand, say officials

November 10, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST

LDF govt amends rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university to remove Governor as its Chancellor

November 10, 2022 / 09:30 PM IST

Actor Sushant Singh joins Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Maharashtra's Nanded; says "path of love, harmony difficult"

November 10, 2022 / 09:15 PM IST

Former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain arrested in gang rape case; taken to hospital for check-up

November 10, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST

Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 81.40 against US dollar

November 10, 2022 / 08:21 PM IST

