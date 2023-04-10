Live News: Nationwide Covid drill in hospitals today, Health Minister Mandaviya to visit AIIMS Jhajjar

Live News Updates: In a review meeting held on April 7, Mandaviya had urged state health ministers to visit hospitals and oversee the mock drills. He had also advised them to review the preparedness with health officials on April 8 and 9.
Saudi, Omani envoys hold peace talks with Houthi leaders in Sanaa
- Saudi and Omani delegations held talks with Houthi officials in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Sunday, Houthi-run media said, as Riyadh seeks a permanent ceasefire to end its military involvement in the country's long-running war.
- The visit indicates progress in the Oman-mediated consultations between Riyadh and Sanaa, which run in parallel to U.N. peace efforts. The peace initiatives have gained momentum after arch-rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to re-establish ties in a deal brokered by China.
Sachin Pilot opens new front against Ashok Gehlot, to observe day-long fast to press for probe into graft cases
- Congress leader Sachin Pilot on April 9 alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led government failed to investigate cases of alleged corruption during the BJP rule in Rajasthan and announced a day-long fast to press for action, in a sign of escalating tussle in the party's state unit ahead of assembly polls.
- All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of state Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said it was "not appropriate" for Pilot to hold a press conference in this manner and that he should have raised the issue with him first.
- "No action was taken (by the Gehlot government) on the corruption by the previous Vasundhara Raje government. While in the Opposition, we promised an inquiry into the mines scam of Rs 45,000 crore," Pilot said at a press conference at his residence, announcing a hunger strike on April 11.
Shops and houses gutted in fire in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh
- Several shops & houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in Banjar area in Kullu district during the early hours today.
- Fire was brought under control and no casualties were reported.
Nationwide Covid drill in hospitals today, Health Minister Mandaviya to visit AIIMS Jhajjar
- Amid rising COVID-19 cases, a nationwide mock drill to take stock of hospital preparedness will be held on April 10 and 11 in which both public and private facilities are expected to participate.
- In a review meeting held on April 7, Mandaviya had urged state health ministers to visit hospitals and oversee the mock drills. He had also advised them to review the preparedness with health officials on April 8 and 9.
- During the meeting, states and union territories were informed that currently the World Health Organisation (WHO) is closely tracking a variant of interest (VOI), XBB.1.5, and six other variants are under monitoring (BQ.1, BA.2.75, CH.1.1, XBB, XBF and XBB.1.16), a health ministry statement had said.
