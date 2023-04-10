Live News: Nationwide Covid drill in hospitals today, Health Minister Mandaviya to visit AIIMS Jhajjar

April 10, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

- Congress leader Sachin Pilot on April 9 alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led government failed to investigate cases of alleged corruption during the BJP rule in Rajasthan and announced a day-long fast to press for action, in a sign of escalating tussle in the party's state unit ahead of assembly polls.

- All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of state Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said it was "not appropriate" for Pilot to hold a press conference in this manner and that he should have raised the issue with him first.

- "No action was taken (by the Gehlot government) on the corruption by the previous Vasundhara Raje government. While in the Opposition, we promised an inquiry into the mines scam of Rs 45,000 crore," Pilot said at a press conference at his residence, announcing a hunger strike on April 11.