Live News Updates: Bihar minister Kartik Kumar, accused in 2014 kidnapping case, resigns amid protests

September 01, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

Bihar minister, Kartik Kumar, accused in 2014 kidnapping case, resigns amid protests

- Bihar minister Kartik Kumar, an accused in a 2014 kidnapping case, has resigned amid protests by the opposition, officials said.

- Kartik Kumar, an RJD MLC, who became the state's law minister in the new Nitish Kumar government, resigned hours after being moved to a lesser significant Sugarcane Department on Wednesday night.

- The resignation has been accepted and forwarded to the governor, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

- The saffron party, which lost power following a political upheaval in Bihar earlier this month, raised hell over Kartik Kumar's induction despite his name figuring in the abduction case. (PTI)