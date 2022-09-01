Live News Updates: Bihar minister Kartik Kumar, accused in 2014 kidnapping case, resigns amid protests
Business and Political Updates: Kartik Kumar, an RJD MLC, who became the state's law minister in the new Nitish Kumar government, resigned hours after being moved to a lesser significant Sugarcane Department on Wednesday night.
- Bihar minister Kartik Kumar, an accused in a 2014 kidnapping case, has resigned amid protests by the opposition, officials said.
- The resignation has been accepted and forwarded to the governor, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.
- The saffron party, which lost power following a political upheaval in Bihar earlier this month, raised hell over Kartik Kumar's induction despite his name figuring in the abduction case. (PTI)
September 01, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
NCPCR takes suo moto cognizance against Chitradurga chief pontiff in sexual harassment case
- National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) takes suo moto cognizance of case registered on allegations of sexual harassment against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief pontiff of Murugha Math in Chitradurga.
- NCPCR has also requested that an inquiry should be conducted and that the victim's identity isn't disclosed.
- It has also sought a detailed report within 7 days. (ANI)
September 01, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
TMC Birbhum district president to be produced before Bidhannagar MP/MLA Court today
- TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal to be produced before Bidhannagar MP/MLA Court today in a separate case of blast in a court for which he has been named in the chargesheet. (ANI)
September 01, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
PM Modi to visit Karnataka & Kerala today and tomorrow to lay foundation stones for various projects
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka and Kerala on September 1 and 2.
- Today,he will visit Sri Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram at Kalady village near Cochin Airport.
- Thereafter he'll lay foundation stone and dedicate to nation's various projects of Kochi Metro & Railways worth over Rs 4500 crore. (ANI)
September 01, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, says UN
- China's "arbitrary and discriminatory detention" of Uyghurs and other Muslims in the country's Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, the outgoing U.N. human rights chief said in a long-awaited report on Wednesday.
- U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who has faced criticism from some diplomats and rights groups for being too soft on China, released the report just minutes before her four-year term ended on Wednesday. She visited China in May.
- The lengthy report said "serious human rights violations have been committed" in Xinjiang "in the context of the Government's application of counter-terrorism and counter-'extremism' strategies." Read full report here.
September 01, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST
Dumka girl death case | Sections of POCSO Act added in the case
- In new developments in the Dumka school girl death case, sections of POCSO act have ben added.
- Earlier, the deceased's age was mentioned as 19 years in her recorded statement by the police.
- This was later corrected to 15 years. (ANI)
September 01, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST
Saddened by loss of lives due to severe floods in Pakistan: White House
- The White House has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and devastation caused by severe flooding in Pakistan.
- Floods triggered by unprecedented monsoon rains have caused widespread havoc across Pakistan, killing over 1,100 people and displacing 33 million or one-seventh of the country's population.
- "We are saddened by the tragic loss of life and destruction as a result of the severe flooding in Pakistan. We send our deepest condolences to all the individuals and families impacted. The United States stands with communities in Pakistan as they experience severe flooding and landslides," White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference on Wednesday. Read more here.
September 01, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST
