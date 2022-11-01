Live News: PM chairs high-level meeting on bridge collapse, set to visit Morbi today

Morbi Bridge Collapse Updates: At least 132 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu River.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi in Gujarat today after the cable suspension bridge claimed the lives of at least 132 people, informed the state Chief Minister's office.
Prime Minister Modi, in Kevadia, said that rescue operations were underway and there would be no laxity in rescue and relief efforts.
