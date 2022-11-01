Live News: PM chairs high-level meeting on bridge collapse, set to visit Morbi today

November 01, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

Costly imports, Ukraine crisis hit India''s paper supplies



The Ukraine-Russia war has put a strain on global supply chains and while transportation of various commodities have been severely impacted, India`s paper imports have been hit to such an extent that there is a waiting period of two months for overseas shipments.



According to industry sources, there has been a 42.8 per cent increase in price of paper due to delay in supplies.

Lockdowns in China have also compounded the problem further, they added.

Before the Ukraine crisis began in February this year the price of paper was Rs 70,000 per tonne, which has now gone up to Rs 1,00,000 per tonne, an industry representative said.

India mainly depends on imported raw material for making paper.

Whether it is newsprint which is used for printing newspapers or map litho paper which is needed for printing books, the pulp strands needed for making paper pulp are sourced from China and several European nations.

Orders for both kinds of paper have been hit ever since the geopolitical tensions began, a production executive of a reputed publishing firm said.

(IANS)