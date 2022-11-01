English
    November 01, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

    Live News: PM chairs high-level meeting on bridge collapse, set to visit Morbi today

    Morbi Bridge Collapse Updates: At least 132 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu River.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi in Gujarat today after the cable suspension bridge claimed the lives of at least 132 people, informed the state Chief Minister's office.

    Prime Minister Modi, in Kevadia, said that rescue operations were underway and there would be no laxity in rescue and relief efforts.
    • November 01, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

      Costly imports, Ukraine crisis hit India''s paper supplies


      The Ukraine-Russia war has put a strain on global supply chains and while transportation of various commodities have been severely impacted, India`s paper imports have been hit to such an extent that there is a waiting period of two months for overseas shipments.


      According to industry sources, there has been a 42.8 per cent increase in price of paper due to delay in supplies.

      Lockdowns in China have also compounded the problem further, they added.

      Before the Ukraine crisis began in February this year the price of paper was Rs 70,000 per tonne, which has now gone up to Rs 1,00,000 per tonne, an industry representative said.

      India mainly depends on imported raw material for making paper.

      Whether it is newsprint which is used for printing newspapers or map litho paper which is needed for printing books, the pulp strands needed for making paper pulp are sourced from China and several European nations.

      Orders for both kinds of paper have been hit ever since the geopolitical tensions began, a production executive of a reputed publishing firm said.

      (IANS)

    • November 01, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

      Guterres ''deeply saddened'' by Morbi bridge tragedy: Spokesperson

      UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply saddened" by the Morbi bridge tragedy that has claimed the lives of more than 140 people, according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.


      "He expresses his condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the people and government of India, and wishes a quick recovery to those injured," Dujarric said on Monday.

      The suspension bridge over Machchhu river in Gujarat collapsed on Sunday sending hundreds of people plunging into the waters below.

      (IANS)

    • November 01, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

    • November 01, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

      Biden airs grief over loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse

      US President Joe Biden on Monday expressed his deepest condolences to the victims of Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse in which at least 134 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 injured.

      The US President further added that in this difficult hour, Washington will continue to stand with India and support the people affected due to tragedy as he expressed his solidarity with the victims of the cable bridge collapse.

      Taking to Twitter, Biden wrote, "Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the bridge collapse in India and join the people of Gujarat in mourning the loss of too many lives cut short."

    • November 01, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

      State-wide mourning in Gujarat on November 2 for Morbi victims

      State-wide mourning in Gujarat will take place on November 2, for the people who died in the Morbi tragedy, tweeted Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

      The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at Gandhinagar Raj Bhavan chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patel added.

      The national flag will be flown at half-mast on government buildings in the state on November 2 and no government public functions, receptions, or entertainment programs will be held.

      "I humbly appeal to all across the state to pray for peace on that day for the eternal peace of the departed souls who lost their lives in this tragedy and also to give strength to their families to bear this trauma," tweeted Patel.

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi in Gujarat on November 1.

    • November 01, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

      PM Modi to visit Morbi today to take stock of situation


      Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi in Gujarat today after the cable suspension bridge claimed the lives of at least 132 people, informed the state Chief Minister's office.

      At least 132 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu River.

      Prime Minister Modi, in Kevadia, said that rescue operations were underway and there would be no laxity in rescue and relief efforts.

      "The Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since Sunday evening. Centre too is extending all help to the State Government," PM Modi said.

    • November 01, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!

