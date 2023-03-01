Live News: China might be contemplating lethal aid to Russia, says Pentagon

Live News: While Pentagon is closely going to monitor China’s moves, it assured that US’s aid to Ukraine, till now, haven’t seen a fate of corruption or diverted into the wrong hands. This comes after a number of tips and allegations to Pentagon’s new hotline and lawmakers raising questions as to why the US is spending so much to help Kyiv.
Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen paid a surprise visit to Ukraine on January 27. Addressing the media, she said that the United States has provided about $50 billion to Ukraine in military, economic and humanitarian aid over the past year and reaffirmed America's support for the country and announced $1.25 billion in economic aid for things like schools and hospitals.
EAM S Jaishankar holds talks with counterparts from Brazil, Turkey, Mauritius
Keeping the focus on the agenda of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting and the Ukraine conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from Brazil, Turkiye and Mauritius on February 28.
Brazil
On his meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Jaishankar said, "Took note of the momentum in our bilateral relations, especially in the economic and energy domains."
He further said it was agreed to strengthen multilateral cooperation, including in the UN, BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-Chins-South Africa) and BSA.
Note: The IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa) is a tripartite grouping aimed at promoting cooperation among the three countries.
Turkiye
In his talks with Turkiye foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Jaishankar said they discussed the G20 agenda, the Ukraine conflict and bilateral cooperation.
Mauritius
Jaishankar said he discussed with the Foreign Minister of Mauritius Alan Ganoo the robust development partnership and multilateral cooperation.
Gahlot, Anand to handle Sisodia's portfolios till the new ministers' appointment
Hours after Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet after their arrest on corruption charges, the Delhi government announced that Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot has been given the additional charge of finance and power while Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand will be handling education and health departments till new ministers are appointed in the Cabinet.
Sisodia was handling 18 of the total 33 departments in the Delhi government. His portfolios have been divided between Gahlot and Anand as a temporary arrangement.
Lawmakers question Washington’s aids to Kyiv; Pentagon says ‘investigation’ in early stages
However, some lawmakers have already begun to question why the US is spending so much to help Kyiv. Pentagon's inspector general, Robert P. Storch said, on February 28, that his office has, till now, found no evidence that any of the billions of dollars in weapons and aid to Ukraine has been lost to corruption or diverted into the wrong hands.
Storch was pressed by House members several times about any fraud findings. He said a number of tips and allegations have come in to a new hotline, but there have been “limited findings” to date, with many reports pending. He also cautioned that those investigations are only in their early stages.
China might be contemplating lethal aid to Russia, says Pentagon
According to Pentagon, there are indications that China is contemplating lethal aid to Russia in its war against Ukraine.
In a news conference, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Pentagon Press Secretary, told reporters, "There are indications that they are contemplating that. Again, I'm not going to have any further information in that regard or any additional intelligence to talk about beyond the fact that they haven't taken it off the table. And so, we want to be crystal-clear that that would be a poor decision, should they decide to do that."
