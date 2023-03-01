Live News: China might be contemplating lethal aid to Russia, says Pentagon

March 01, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

EAM S Jaishankar holds talks with counterparts from Brazil, Turkey, Mauritius

Keeping the focus on the agenda of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting and the Ukraine conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from Brazil, Turkiye and Mauritius on February 28.

Brazil

On his meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Jaishankar said, "Took note of the momentum in our bilateral relations, especially in the economic and energy domains."

He further said it was agreed to strengthen multilateral cooperation, including in the UN, BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-Chins-South Africa) and BSA.

Note: The IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa) is a tripartite grouping aimed at promoting cooperation among the three countries.

Turkiye

In his talks with Turkiye foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Jaishankar said they discussed the G20 agenda, the Ukraine conflict and bilateral cooperation.

Mauritius

Jaishankar said he discussed with the Foreign Minister of Mauritius Alan Ganoo the robust development partnership and multilateral cooperation.