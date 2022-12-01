English
    December 01, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Union Home minister Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Sanand in Ahmedabad

    Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Under the tenure of CM Modi, various problems were solved in Gujarat. Water problem was solved, and check dams were built. Electricity is being supplied for 24 hours. Enrollment and dropout issue was solved, Amit Shah said.

    Follow Moneycontrol's Live News Blog to track the big headlines and top national and international stories of the day including Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022.
    • December 01, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

      Shraddha murder case

      Narco test of the accused Aaftab has been completed: Sagar Preet Hooda, Special CP (Law & Order), Delhi Police

    • December 01, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

      Watch | Union Home min Amit Shah during roadshow in Ahmedabad

      He says "Whenever Congress used inappropriate words, against PM Modi, people of Gujarat replied through ballot box"

    • December 01, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST

      Prafulbhai More, a man whose wedding is scheduled for today casts his vote in Tapi

      He says, "I urge everyone to vote, you shouldn't waste it. My wedding was scheduled for the morning but I rescheduled it for the evening, we've to go to Maharashtra for it"

    • December 01, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST

      Union Home minister Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Sanand in Ahmedabad

      Whenever the Congress has used inappropriate words against PM Modi, then the people of Gujarat have given a reply through the ballot box. This time also the people of the state will give a reply: Union Home minister Amit Shah to ANI.

      Anti-radical Cell is a proactive step. If we control radicalisation, then terrorism and riots will be controlled, he added.

      Under the tenure of CM Modi, various problems were solved in Gujarat. Water problem was solved, and check dams were built. Electricity is being supplied for 24 hours. Enrollment and dropout issue was solved, Shah said. 

    • December 01, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST

      Domestic coal production seen rising to 900 million ton in FY23 vs 817 Mt in FY22: Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi

      Domestic coal production will touch 1 billion ton by next year, said Prahlad Joshi. 

      He added, as Power demand doubles by 2040, even if renewable energy accounts for 50%, thermal power would account for 50% and require 1.5 bln ton of coal. Even with the domestic coal production increasing, it will not be enough to fully meet domestic demand.

      Coal is here to stay for another 3-4 decades, we will work on technology to improve efficiency, he said.

      We have simplified commercial coal mining process to attract more investors, said Joshi. India would be among the largest economies in the next few years and for that we need power and for that we need more coal.

      He added, commercial mining would be important to achieve the goal of energy security. We have auctioned 67 coal mines for commercial mining, we are now offering 141 mines

    • December 01, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST

      Mansukh Mandaviya casts his vote

      Union Health Minister and BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya casts his vote for the first phase of Gujarat Elections 2022, in Hanol, Bhavnagar

    • December 01, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

      Gujarat | AAP candidate Alpesh Kathiriya casts his vote in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly Polls, at a polling station in Surat

    • December 01, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

      BJP candidate attacked

      Piyush Patel, the BJP candidate from the Vansda seat in Navsari, has been attacked by over 25 people near Jari village on Thursday morning. Patel was returning Chikhli to Vansda.  

    • December 01, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

      Anirudhsinh Jadeja & Naina Jadeja - father & sister of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja - vote at a polling station in Jamnagar

      Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja is BJP candidate from Jamnagar North while Anirudhsinh & Naina campaigned for Congress candidate

    • December 01, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST

      Nimaben Acharya casts her vote

      Gujarat Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya casts her vote for the first phase of Gujara tElections 2022, at a polling station in Bhuj

    • December 01, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST

      BJP leader CR Patil, his wife cast their votes

    • December 01, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

      Watch | PM Modi addresses campaign rally in Kalol

