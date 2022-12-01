Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Union Home minister Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Sanand in Ahmedabad

December 01, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST

Domestic coal production seen rising to 900 million ton in FY23 vs 817 Mt in FY22: Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi

Domestic coal production will touch 1 billion ton by next year, said Prahlad Joshi.

He added, as Power demand doubles by 2040, even if renewable energy accounts for 50%, thermal power would account for 50% and require 1.5 bln ton of coal. Even with the domestic coal production increasing, it will not be enough to fully meet domestic demand.

Coal is here to stay for another 3-4 decades, we will work on technology to improve efficiency, he said.

We have simplified commercial coal mining process to attract more investors, said Joshi. India would be among the largest economies in the next few years and for that we need power and for that we need more coal.

He added, commercial mining would be important to achieve the goal of energy security. We have auctioned 67 coal mines for commercial mining, we are now offering 141 mines