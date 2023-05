May 06, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

Speaking in Belagavi, Karnataka, ahead of the assembly elections due to begin on May 10, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Congress party insulted Lord Bajarang Bali. No one has trust in Rahul Gandhi's guarantees. They were defeated in states like Tripura, Assam, and Nagaland. It's BJP who banned PFI and gave ration to the public, gave water facilities and health facilities. The double-engine government has worked for the benefit of the people."

"BJP has worked for the farmers here. We have given several benefits to the farmers. Congress insulted Savarkar. But BJP developed the Marathas and respected them...PM Modi fulfilled the dreams of Lord Ram devotees by constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya," he added.