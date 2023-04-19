Latest News Today: Bengal districts sizzle under heatwave conditions, no immediate rainfall in sight

Latest News Updates: Gangetic West Bengal sizzled under high day temperatures on Tuesday, as the mercury hovered over 40 degrees Celsius at several places, with heatwave conditions prevailing in the western districts, the Met Department said.
News Alert:
Police bring the three shooters who killed gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf to Prayagraj CGM court in Uttar Pradesh. The police are seeking their remand for questioning in the case.
News Alert:
Kerala's first Vande Bharat train, which will be launched by PM Modi on April 25, reaches Ernakulam from Thiruvananthapuram on its second trial run today
Australia announces their squad for ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 final against India and also for the first two Ashes Tests:
The squad: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith (VC), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, David Warner
Nandankanan Zoo prepares for the heatwave
As the temperature rises, we are ready to provide our animals with the best possible relief from the heat. Sprinklers & coolers have been installed and we are providing ice blocks too. Sufficient water has been kept all around the park for the animals. Veterinary teams are also ready to provide all kinds of treatment if necessary: Rashmi Ranjan Swain (ACF, Nandankanan Zoo)
Karnataka Elections 2023:
-Bellary, Karnataka | Former MLA Anil Lad resigned from the Congress party. Anil Lad was an aspirant for the Bellary City MLA ticket.Anil Lad met JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy late last night and joined JDS. Lad got 'B' form as JD(S) candidate of Bellary City.
News Alert:
The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court dismissed two separate petitions seeking an order to the authorities to ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines are followed and basic amenities are provided to the public during the upcoming Madurai Chithirai festival.
First Black chief judge for New York state confirmed
-New York's Senate confirmed Rowan Wilson as the state's first Black chief judge Tuesday, two months after lawmakers dealt Governor Kathy Hochul a political defeat by rejecting her initial nominee for the top court post.
-Wilson has been an associate judge of the Court of Appeals, New York's highest court, since 2017. Hochul tapped him earlier this month to lead the seven-member high court and oversee the state's judicial system. The confirmation vote comes after months of conflict between Hochul and her fellow Democrats in control of the Senate over the direction of the court.
Weather Update:
Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms likely to continue for the next two to three hours at most placesover the state, there is the possibility of heavy rainfall/hailand gusty winds at isolated places over the state: IMD Himachal Pradesh
Most Bengal districts sizzle under heatwave conditions, no immediate rainfall in sight
-The weather office forecast severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets in Gangetic West Bengal for the next two days.
-Bankura recorded the highest temperature of the day at 44.1 degrees Celsius, while the mercury rose to 43.4 degree C at Panagarh air force station in West Bardhaman district, it said.
-Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees C and neighbouring Salt Lake 39 degrees C.
-The Met Department said hot and humid weather is very likely to continue in Kolkata and adjoining areas.