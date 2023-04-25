Latest News LIVE Updates: UK starts evacuation flights for citizens trapped in Sudan

April 25, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

Sixth edition of Cope India-2023, an Air Exercise between Indian Air Force & United States Air Force, conducted over last two weeks at Air Force Stations Kalaikunda, Panagarh and Agra, culminated on 24 April

The exercise involved the participation of frontline IAF aircraft like Rafale, Tejas, Su-30MKI, Jaguar, C-17 and C-130. The USAF had fielded the F-15 ‘Strike Eagle’ fighter, C-130, MC-130J, C-17 and the B1B, strategic bomber aircraft.