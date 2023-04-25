Latest News LIVE Updates: UK starts evacuation flights for citizens trapped in Sudan

Latest News Updates: Britain on Tuesday said it had launched evacuation flights for citizens trapped in Sudan, where 10 days of urban combat has led to hundreds of deaths. "UK military flights are due to depart from an airfield outside Khartoum," a Foreign Office statement said.
Latest LIVE News: Central govt. lays emphasis on cooperative federalism: PM Modi at Thiruvananthapuram
If Kerala develops, India will develop faster.
Fire breaks out in a 5-storey building in Mulund area in Mumbai. Five fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported: fire department
Lates LIVE News: Anand Mohan Singh, former MP & murder convict, is serving a life sentence in the 1994 murder of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah
He will be subsequently released from jail after the Bihar government yesterday amended the prison rules allowing the release of 27 convicts including him.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to campaign from tomorrow in Karnataka's Belagavi and Bagalkote.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express train from Thiruvananthapuram
Li Shangfu to attend SCO meet in India from April 27-28, confirms China's Defence Ministry
Appearing for the petitioner wrestlers, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said though they have been complaining of sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan, the authorities have not taken steps to register FIR against him in utter violation of the law settled by the apex court.
Supreme Court issues notice to Delhi police on a petition by 7 wrestlers seeking registration of FIR against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Saran, accusing him of sexually harassing women wrestlers including a minor who have represented India in world sporting events.
Sixth edition of Cope India-2023, an Air Exercise between Indian Air Force & United States Air Force, conducted over last two weeks at Air Force Stations Kalaikunda, Panagarh and Agra, culminated on 24 April
The exercise involved the participation of frontline IAF aircraft like Rafale, Tejas, Su-30MKI, Jaguar, C-17 and C-130. The USAF had fielded the F-15 ‘Strike Eagle’ fighter, C-130, MC-130J, C-17 and the B1B, strategic bomber aircraft.
The parents of Indian LGBTQIA+ persons have written a letter to Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud appealing to him to consider the plea for 'Marriage Equality'
"Closely following the situation of Sri Lankans in Sudan & are actively working on their safe evacuation. We appreciate the offer of support by India in this regard," says Sri Lankan Foreign minister.
India reports 6,660 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases are now at 63,380, with 9,213 recoveries.
Latest LIVE News: Canada to make airlines pay passengers for flight disruptions
Airlines will have to compensate passengers for major service disruptions except in limited cases under proposed legislation in Canada.
Under the new proposal, the onus shifts to airlines which land or depart from Canada to compensate passengers, unless the carrier can prove otherwise, except in limited exceptions like snowstorms, Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said. Read more
Char Dham Yatra pilgrims are being advised to proceed for Yatra to Kedarnath temple only after the weather there improves (ANI)
Latest LIVE News: 'Don't know how the SEC believes the law applies to our business', says Coinbase
Coinbase files legal challenge to push the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to write new rules for digital assets and cryptocurrencies.
Coinbase filed a petition for rulemaking with the SEC last year in which it urged the regulator to provide clarity on the circumstances under which a digital asset is a security and create a new market structure framework that is compatible with cryptocurrencies. The SEC has not responded publicly to that petition, which led to Coinbase filing the legal challenge, said Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal in the blog post.
Latest LIVE News: BRICS draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit
Nineteen countries expressed an interest in joining the BRICS group of nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) ahead of the bloc's annual summit in Cape Town (South Africa) on June 2-3.
"What will be discussed is the expansion of BRICS and the modalities of how this will happen. Thirteen countries have formally asked to join and another six have asked informally. We are getting applications to join every day.," said Anil Sooklal, South Africa’s ambassador to the group. Among countries who have made formal request include Iran and Saudi Arabia. Since its formation as the BRIC in 2006, the group has only admitted one new member — South Africa in 2010.
Latest LIVE News | India, China should prepare for ageing populations: UN
A United Nations report released on April 24 estimates that the number of people aged 65 or over is expected to nearly double in China and to more than double in India between 2023 and 2050.
Notably, as India overtakes China as the most populous country in the world, the two “population billionaires” face tough questions on catering to their aging demographics and “significant challenges to the capacity of healthcare and social insurance systems.”.
The UN estimates that by 2040, people 65 or over in China will outnumber those under age 25. By 2050 they could comprise 30% of the total population. The pace of aging is expected to be slower in India. Read full here
In Pics: PM Modi to launch India's first water metro in Kochi on April 25
Kochi Water Metro with 78 eco-friendly boats and 38 terminals cost 1,136.83 crores, funded by Government of Kerala and German funding agency KfW.
Elon Musk's SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site, the US Space Force said on April 24.
Latest LIVE News: Disney starts second round of layoffs across parks, ESPN
Walt Disney Co. will be laying off several thousand employees this week. This is the second round of cuts, set to happen through this work week, after it was told that 7,000 would be let go. This second round is expected to bring the total fired to 4,000.
The job eliminations are taking place across various business segments, including entertainment, ESPN, parks, experiences and products in Burbank, California, New York and Connecticut.
Latest News LIVE: Journey cost-effective and secure in air-conditioned boats, says Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
-- The project will be launched at a cost of Rs 1,136.83 crore.
-- Electric-hybrid boats are being used for the service.
-- It will connect 10 islands in and around the city. It will have 78 electric boats and 38 terminals.
-- Minimum ticket rate for boat journey is Rs 20, with weekly and monthly passes also available.
Read all you need to know here
Latest LIVE News: PM Modi to launch India's first Water Metro
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating India's first "Water Metro" services on April 25 in Kochi, Kerala. Set to be launched by PM Modi as a "dream project" of the state, the water metro would accelerate the growth and development of Kochi.
Water Metro is a unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as that of conventional metro system.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE blog for the Latest News and updates.