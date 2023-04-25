Latest News LIVE Updates: UK starts evacuation flights for citizens trapped in Sudan

If Kerala develops, India will develop faster.
Fire breaks out in a 5-storey building in Mulund area in Mumbai. Five fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported: fire department
He will be subsequently released from jail after the Bihar government yesterday amended the prison rules allowing the release of 27 convicts including him.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to campaign from tomorrow in Karnataka's Belagavi and Bagalkote.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express train from Thiruvananthapuram
Li Shangfu to attend SCO meet in India from April 27-28, confirms China's Defence Ministry
Appearing for the petitioner wrestlers, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said though they have been complaining of sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan, the authorities have not taken steps to register FIR against him in utter violation of the law settled by the apex court.
Supreme Court issues notice to Delhi police on a petition by 7 wrestlers seeking registration of FIR against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Saran, accusing him of sexually harassing women wrestlers including a minor who have represented India in world sporting events.
Sixth edition of Cope India-2023, an Air Exercise between Indian Air Force & United States Air Force, conducted over last two weeks at Air Force Stations Kalaikunda, Panagarh and Agra, culminated on 24 April
The exercise involved the participation of frontline IAF aircraft like Rafale, Tejas, Su-30MKI, Jaguar, C-17 and C-130. The USAF had fielded the F-15 ‘Strike Eagle’ fighter, C-130, MC-130J, C-17 and the B1B, strategic bomber aircraft.
The parents of Indian LGBTQIA+ persons have written a letter to Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud appealing to him to consider the plea for 'Marriage Equality'
"Closely following the situation of Sri Lankans in Sudan & are actively working on their safe evacuation. We appreciate the offer of support by India in this regard," says Sri Lankan Foreign minister.