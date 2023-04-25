Latest News LIVE Updates: UK starts evacuation flights for citizens trapped in Sudan

English
    April 25, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

    Latest News Updates: Britain on Tuesday said it had launched evacuation flights for citizens trapped in Sudan, where 10 days of urban combat has led to hundreds of deaths. "UK military flights are due to depart from an airfield outside Khartoum," a Foreign Office statement said.

      India reports 6,660 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours
      Moneycontrol.com
    • April 25, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

      Latest LIVE News: Central govt. lays emphasis on cooperative federalism: PM Modi at Thiruvananthapuram

      If Kerala develops, India will develop faster.

    • April 25, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

      Latest LIVE News:

      Fire breaks out in a 5-storey building in Mulund area in Mumbai. Five fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported: fire department

    • April 25, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

      Lates LIVE News: Anand Mohan Singh, former MP & murder convict, is serving a life sentence in the 1994 murder of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah

      He will be subsequently released from jail after the Bihar government yesterday amended the prison rules allowing the release of 27 convicts including him.

    • April 25, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST

    • April 25, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

      Latest LIVE News: Karnataka Aseembly Elections 2023

      Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to campaign from tomorrow in Karnataka's Belagavi and Bagalkote.

    • April 25, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

      Latest LIVE News: 

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express train from Thiruvananthapuram

    • April 25, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

      Latest LIVE News:

      Li Shangfu to attend SCO meet in India from April 27-28, confirms China's Defence Ministry

    • April 25, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST

      Latest LIVE news: 

      Appearing for the petitioner wrestlers, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said though they have been complaining of sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan, the authorities have not taken steps to register FIR against him in utter violation of the law settled by the apex court.

    • April 25, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

      Latest LIVE news:

      Supreme Court issues notice to Delhi police on a petition by 7 wrestlers seeking registration of FIR against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Saran, accusing him of sexually harassing women wrestlers including a minor who have represented India in world sporting events.

    • April 25, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

      Latest LIVE news:

      Sixth edition of Cope India-2023, an Air Exercise between Indian Air Force & United States Air Force, conducted over last two weeks at Air Force Stations Kalaikunda, Panagarh and Agra, culminated on 24 April

      The exercise involved the participation of frontline IAF aircraft like Rafale, Tejas, Su-30MKI, Jaguar, C-17 and C-130. The USAF had fielded the F-15 ‘Strike Eagle’ fighter, C-130, MC-130J, C-17 and the B1B, strategic bomber aircraft.

    • April 25, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

      Latest LIVE News:

      The parents of Indian LGBTQIA+ persons have written a letter to Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud appealing to him to consider the plea for 'Marriage Equality'

    • April 25, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST

      Latest LIVE News: Sudan Crisis

      "Closely following the situation of Sri Lankans in Sudan & are actively working on their safe evacuation. We appreciate the offer of support by India in this regard," says Sri Lankan Foreign minister.

