Latest News Live updates: Intense cold wave freezes several parts of the country, Met Department issues red and yellow alert

January 10, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

Earthquack of 7.6 magnitude quake rattle Indonesia

Indonesia was struck by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday off the Tanimbar islands causing panic amongst the residents.

Although the tsunami warning was lifted after three hours, at least four aftershocks were reported due to the powerful quake that was also felt in some parts of northern Australia.

Indonesia disaster agency officials said that at least 15 homes and two school buildings were damaged, with one person injured, after the tremor was felt strongly for 3-5 seconds, reported Reuters.

Indonesia rests atop the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", making it one of the most seismically active regions in the world, experiencing frequent earthquakes.