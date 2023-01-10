English
    January 10, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

    Latest News Live updates: Intense cold wave freezes several parts of the country, Met Department issues red and yellow alert

    Latest News Live updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red and yellow alert in several parts of the country and predicts 'cold day to severe cold day' condition is likely at several places in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand. The IMD declares a ‘cold wave’ when the minimum temperature dips to 4 degree Celsius or below and/or is 4.5 notches less than normal.

    Additionally to the record low temperatures in the country, especially in North India, poor visibility have crippled life across cities, affecting communication, and travel, and forcing schools to extend breaks. According to satellite imagery and available visibility data, the fog layer has extended from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

    Latest News Live updates: Intense cold wave freezes several parts of the country, Met Department issues red and yellow alert
    • January 10, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

      Earthquack of 7.6 magnitude quake rattle Indonesia 

      Indonesia was struck by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday off the Tanimbar islands causing panic amongst the residents.

      Although the tsunami warning was lifted after three hours, at least four aftershocks were reported due to the powerful quake that was also felt in some parts of northern Australia. 

      Indonesia disaster agency officials said that at least 15 homes and two school buildings were damaged, with one person injured, after the tremor was felt strongly for 3-5 seconds, reported Reuters. 

      Indonesia rests atop the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", making it one of the most seismically active regions in the world, experiencing frequent earthquakes.

    • January 10, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST

      ICICI-Videocon bank loan fraud case: Bombay HC to hear the plea of Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot against 'illegal' arrest by CBI

      Today, the Bombay High Court will hear a petition filed by Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot who seeks HC to declare his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the bank loan fraud case as "arbitrary and illegal" and to be released on bail.

      Dhoot's plea was mentioned by his advocate Sandeep Ladda yesterday afternoon before a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P K Chavan, which said it would hear it on Tuesday.

      The same bench, yesterday, granted interim bail to Dhoot's co-accused in the case - former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. The court ordered their release in a plea challenging their arrest and claiming it illegal. "Arrest not in accordance with the law," the court observed. It also asked the Kochhars to surrender their passports to the CBI.

      Dhoot was arrested on December 26, 2022, and is presently in judicial custody.

    • January 10, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

      Govt extends RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra's tenure by one year

      - The government has extended Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Michael Debabrata Patra's term of the by a further period of one year which was coming to an end on January 14.

      - Patra looks after the monetary policy department as the deputy governor of the central bank and also as a member of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee that is headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

      - Patra joined the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 1985. Before his appointment as deputy governor, Patra served as the executive director of the monetary policy department of RBI. 

      - From December 2008 and June 2012, Patra served on deputation to the International Monetary Fund as senior adviser to India's executive director at the fund.

    • January 10, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

      Bomb threat on Moscow-Goa chartered flight : NSG has not found anything suspicious

      NSG has not found anything suspicious. The flight is expected to leave from Jamnagar to Goa probably between 10:30 am to 11 am today. All bags have been thoroughly checked: Jamnagar Airport Director

      What had happened? 

      A Moscow-to-Goa flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport on Monday night following a bomb threat. An official of the Russian embassy in New Delhi said the embassy was alerted by the Indian authorities about the alleged bomb scare on the Azur Air flight en route from Moscow to Goa.

      The flight that took off from Moscow and was supposed to land at the Dabolim airport in the coastal state was diverted to Jamnagar due to a bomb scare.

      All the emergency services are kept on standby at the airport, while senior police officers have held a meeting with the airport officials.

      All the 236 passengers and crew members were evacuated safely and the plane is being checked by local authorities along with police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Inspector General of Police (Rajkot and Jamnagar Range) Ashok Kumar Yadav said.

      Read here: Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport following bomb threat: Police
       

    • January 10, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST

      Intense cold wave freezes several parts of the country, Met Department issues red and yellow alert 

      For the sixth straight day, North India is freezing under cold wave conditions accompanied by dense fog and reduced visibility. 

      The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red and yellow alert in several parts of the country and predicts'cold day to severe cold day' condition is likely at several places in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand. 

      The IMD declares a ‘cold wave’ when the minimum temperature dips to 4 degree Celsius or below and/or is 4.5 notches less than normal. 

      The weather agency also predicted “dense to very dense fog” at many places including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad (PoK), Himachal Pradesh, and West Rajasthan. Meanwhile, a red alert for fog has been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Bihar.

      The dense fog has reduced visibility, impacting road, rail and air traffic movement, particularly in Delhi.

      Some flights (Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu) were delayed due to the fog situation.

      Thirty-six trains were reoportedly running late in the Northern Railway region due to the situation.

    • January 10, 2023 / 08:12 AM IST

      PM Modi to hold pre-Budget meeting with economists & experts to discuss state of the economy

      To discuss the state of the economy and seek their view on measures to push up economic growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a pre-budget meeting with economists and sectoral experts at NITI Aayog on Friday (January 13th).

      The meeting will also be attended by several Union ministers, according to a senior government.

      State of the economy

      Indian economy is expected to grow at a slower rate of 7 per cent in the current fiscal ending March 2023.
      The 7 per cent expansion projected in the first official estimate released by the statistics ministry compares with 8.7 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2021-22.

      Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2023-24 Budget in Parliament on February 1, 2023
       

    • January 10, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!

