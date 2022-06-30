Latest Updates Live - Top Headline on June 30: BJP Likely to Form Government in Maharashtra on July 1

June 30, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Maharashtra Political Crisis | Maharashtra Assembly special session postponed, no Floor Test toda

- Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat has informed all state MLAs that as per the Governor's orders the special session that was scheduled on Thursday will now not be convened.

- The special Assembly was scheduled today with the only agenda of a Trust Vote against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray Minister who resigned as chief minister late Wednesday evening.

- In a circular, Rajendra Bhagwat, Principal Secretary, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, informed all state MLAs that as per the Governor's orders, there's no need for a floor test now, so today's special session will not be convened. (ANI)