Latest Updates Live - Top Headline on June 30: BJP Likely to Form Government in Maharashtra on July 1

Landslide hits unit of Indian Army in Manipur
Rescue operation arenunderway after a massive landslide hit the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul railway station in Noney district. (ANI)
Delhi Monsoon Update: Big relief from heat as temp drops to 27.6 D due to Heavy Rains in Delhi and NCR
- Traffic snarls at India Gate, ITO Crossing
- Massive Traffic at Patparganj, East Delhi
- Temperature Dips from 40 degrees to 27.6
Maharashtra Political Crisis | Eknath Shinde likely to return to Mumbai today
Eknath Shinde and his camp MLAs are going to stay at the Taj upon their return. The rebel Sena leader is likely to meet Devendra Fadnavis in the evening. A final decision on the issue will be taken after a meeting with CT Ravi, News18 reported.
Maharashtra Political Crisis | No discussions with BJP about Ministerial posts yet: Eknath Shinde
The rebel Shiv Sena MLA on June 30 said in a tweet,"There has been no discussion with the BJP about which and how many ministerial posts, it will happen soon. Until then, please don't believe the ministerial lists and rumors about it."
Maharashtra Political Crisis | Maharashtra Assembly special session postponed, no Floor Test today
- Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat has informed all state MLAs that as per the Governor's orders the special session that was scheduled on Thursday will now not be convened.
- The special Assembly was scheduled today with the only agenda of a Trust Vote against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray Minister who resigned as chief minister late Wednesday evening.
- In a circular, Rajendra Bhagwat, Principal Secretary, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, informed all state MLAs that as per the Governor's orders, there's no need for a floor test now, so today's special session will not be convened. (ANI)
Sports | Wimbledon: Djokovic beats Kokkinakis; Murray suffers defeat in four-set thriller
The six-time champion Novak Djokovic produced a masterclass on the grass court on Wednesday at Wimbledon, where the top seed breezed to a second-round victory against Thanasi Kokkinakis. (ANI)
Udaipur murder | CM Gehlot to meet victim's family
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will meet family members of Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally murdered in Udaipur on Tuesday, even as the curfew continued in the city on Thursday. Mobile internet services also remained suspended. (PTI)
Bihar | Hathwa Market Catches Fire
A fire broke out in the Hathwa market located under the Pirbahore police station area, Patna. Fire tenders are present at the spot. (ANI)
World | Israeli PM Naftali Bennett announces no intention of running in upcoming election
'I wish to let you know that I do not intend to run in the upcoming election,' Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said as the country heads toward its fifth election in less than four years. (Reuters)
Active COVID-19 cases in country cross one-lakh mark
- Daily coronavirus cases in India were recorded over 18,000 after a gap of 130 days, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,34,52,164, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
- A total 18,819 new Covid cases were reported in a span of 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 5,25,116 with 39 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. (PTI)
Maharashtra Political Crisis | I will be going to the ED office tomorrow: Sanjay Raut
"I will be going to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office tomorrow," says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
ED had sent a second summon to Raut, asking him to appear before them on 1st July in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case. (ANI)
Maharashtra Political Crisis | "This was just a glimpse.. Mumbai Municipal Corporation is still left!" tweets BJP Mumbai.
Maharashtra Political Crisis | Congress MLAs to Shortly Meet at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan
All Congress MLAs to shortly meet at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan to discuss the present political situation in Maharashtra (ANI)
FMNirmala Sitharaman to Release Assessment Report of States/UTs Based on the Implementation of BRAP
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will release the assessment report of States/UTs based on the implementation of Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) today.
- FM will release the assessment report of States/UTs under Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP), 2020 in the august presence of Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles on Thursday, 30th June 2022 in New Delhi.
- BRAP 2020 includes 301 reform points that cover 15 business regulatory areas such as Access to Information, Single Window System, Labour, Environment, Sectoral Reforms and other reforms spanning across the lifecycle of a typical business.
- Sectoral reforms have been introduced for the first time in BRAP 2020 wherein 72 Reforms were identified across 9 sectors, namely, trade license, healthcare, legal metrology, cinema halls, hospitality, fire NOC, telecom, movie shooting and tourism.
PM Narendra Modi to participate in Udyami Bharat programme today, will launch several schemes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the ‘Udyami Bharat’ programme organised by the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Entreprises at Vigyan Bhawanat in New Delhi today at around 10:30 AM. During the event, Prime Minister will launch the ‘Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance’ (RAMP) scheme, ‘Capacity Building of First-Time MSME Exporters’ (CBFTE) scheme and new features of the ‘Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme’ (PMEGP).
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Update | Devendra Fadnavis Could Become CM of Maharashtra for 3rd Time
As BJP is the single-largest party in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly with 106 MLAs. They are likely to stake claim to form the government after Uddhave Thackeray resigned as CM after S
As Leader of the Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis can claim the CM post for the third time. Fadnavis, who met the party's top brass twice in a week in Delhi, said that the future course of action will be announced today, as per ANI.
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Update | Eknath Shinde to Hold a Meeting Addressing MLAs in Goa: Deepak Kesarkar
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde to address the MLAs staying in Goa in a meeting that will be held before they leave for Mumbai, #Maharashtra: Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde camp, reported ANI.
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Update | Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde to Decide Further Course of Action in Maharashtra: Chandrakant Patil
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next court of action, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday night.
- Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned earlier in the evening, a day before a scheduled floor test in the state Assembly. The state BJP unit has asked all its MLAs to gather in Mumbai.
- To a question about the BJP's next move, as it is the single largest party in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, Patil said, "The next steps will be decided by Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde."
- He also said BJP workers "should observe restraint in victory." Fadnavis told reporters that "I will tell the party's stand tomorrow for sure." There will be another round of meeting at the official residence of Fadnavis later tonight, sources said. (PTI)
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Update | BJP Likely to Form Government in Maharashtra on July 1
BJP is expected to form government in Maharashtra on July 1 after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 29 announced his resignation, minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay the governor-ordered floor test in the assembly, reported News18.
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Update | History Can't Be Changed: Imtiaz Jaleel,AIMIM
As they began losing power they took this decision...I want to tell Uddhav Ji that history can't be changed, can change names...You're setting a great example of cheap politics. Only people can decide which name of Aurangabad will stay:Imtiaz Jaleel,AIMIM MP from Aurangabad (ANI)
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Update | Uddhav Thackeray Arrives at his Residence Matoshree after Resigning
Uddhav Thackeray arrives at his residence Matoshree after submitting his resignation as Maharashtra CM to Governor, who has asked him to continue in the post until an alternate arrangement is made. (ANI)
