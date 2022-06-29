Latest News Live: CM Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow

June 29, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Udaipur Tailor Murder: It is not an ordinary incident: CM Ashok Gehlot

It is not an ordinary incident, we will seriously decipher the conspiracy and links to this killing. I'm going for a meeting and will let you know the outcome, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

In the aftermath of the gruesome beheading of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, the Rajasthan government has ordered suspension of internet services across the state.

Also, Section 144 has been clamped in the state for a month. At a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, it was decided to clamp Section 144 across the state besides suspending internet services keeping security concerns in mind.