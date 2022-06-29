Latest News Live: CM Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow

Latest News Live: Get all the breaking and current updates of India and around the world.
Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha set to be named chair of Retail arm
An announcement of Isha Ambani’s elevation could come as early as Wednesday, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified ahead of a formal statement. She is currently director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. Read more here.
BJP leaders including Girish Mahajan and Shrikant Bhartiya arrive at the residence of LoP and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai
Udaipur Beheading | We're interrogating the accused & action will be taken: Dinesh MN, Addtl DGP ACB, Rajasthan
We're interrogating the accused & action will be taken against those whose names will come in the probe. Commissioner has assured the victim's family of compensation. There is peace now & appeal to people to maintain peace: Dinesh MN, Addtl DGP ACB, Rajasthan
Indian Coast Guard chief VS Pathania flies the latest ALH Mark 3 helicopter and lands it on a warship in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast in Porbandar
It's a made-in-India helicopter that has strengthened our reach and capability. These helicopters are force multipliers when they mark on ships, they enhance the range & capability of the ship multi folds because of their speed and endurance: Indian Coast Guard chief VS Pathania
Coronavirus Update | India records 14,506 news COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
With 14,506 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of such cases rose to 4,34,33, 345, and that of the active cases to 99,602, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. Read more here.
Supreme Court agrees to hear the case "tentatively at 5 PM today"
Who is Eknath Shinde, the Maharashtra minister behind political crisis in Uddhav Thackeray government
58-year-old Shinde is one of the senior-most leaders of the Shiv Sena who is currently minister of urban affairs in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Maharashtra. His son Shrikant Shinde is a Lok Sabha member of parliament while his brother Prakash Shinde is a Councillor. Read more here.
Here’s how the numbers stack up in Maharashtra Assembly
Rebel leader Eknath Shinde, who has claimed to be a staunch Shiv Sainik, would need at least 36 MLAs to go along with him if he wants to split the Shiv Sena without attracting disqualification under the anti-defection law. As per the rules, if the rebel group wants to merge with BJP, at least 37 MLAs (two-thirds of Shiv Sena’s 55) have to come together to ensure they do not face disqualification. If that happens, the MVA government will fall. Read more here.
Uddhav Thackeray to move Supreme Court against Floor Test
Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu files application in the Supreme Court challenging the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Chief Minister to prove majority of MVA Government by taking floor test in the Assembly tomorrow.MVA has seeked urgent listing of case. Read more here.
Governor asks Uddhav Thackeray government to face floor test tomorrow
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to prove majority in the floor test on June 30 amid rebellion by a group of Shiv Sena lawmakers led by Eknath Shinde. Read more here.
Rebel Maharashtra MLAs will be heading to Goa today: sources confirm
70 rooms booked at Taj Resort & Convention Centre, Goa. They will then fly to Mumbai tomorrow and go directly to the Maharashtra Assembly: Sources
How can a floor test be asked for: Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena
Rebel Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde to leave from Guwahati today.
Rebel Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde to leave from Guwahati today. May be headed to Goa where from they will go to Mumbai tomorrow.
Maharashtra govt will have to move Supreme Court against Governor B S Koshyari's letter mandating Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation to face floor test on Thursday: Congress veteran Prithviraj Chavan
Udaipur Killing: Victim Flagged Threat to Life, Neighbour Nazim's Role in Circulating His Info
The victim’s written complaint to the police flagging threat to his life has surfaced. Read more here.
Udaipur Tailor Murder: It is not an ordinary incident: CM Ashok Gehlot
It is not an ordinary incident, we will seriously decipher the conspiracy and links to this killing. I'm going for a meeting and will let you know the outcome, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.
In the aftermath of the gruesome beheading of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, the Rajasthan government has ordered suspension of internet services across the state.
Also, Section 144 has been clamped in the state for a month. At a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, it was decided to clamp Section 144 across the state besides suspending internet services keeping security concerns in mind.