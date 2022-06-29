 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Latest News Live: CM Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow

Moneycontrol News
June 29, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha set to be named chair of Retail arm

An announcement of Isha Ambani’s elevation could come as early as Wednesday, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified ahead of a formal statement. She is currently director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. Read more here.

June 29, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

BJP leaders including Girish Mahajan and Shrikant Bhartiya arrive at the residence of LoP and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai

June 29, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

Udaipur Beheading | We're interrogating the accused & action will be taken: Dinesh MN, Addtl DGP ACB, Rajasthan

We're interrogating the accused & action will be taken against those whose names will come in the probe. Commissioner has assured the victim's family of compensation. There is peace now & appeal to people to maintain peace: Dinesh MN, Addtl DGP ACB, Rajasthan

June 29, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Indian Coast Guard chief VS Pathania flies the latest ALH Mark 3 helicopter and lands it on a warship in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast in Porbandar

It's a made-in-India helicopter that has strengthened our reach and capability. These helicopters are force multipliers when they mark on ships, they enhance the range & capability of the ship multi folds because of their speed and endurance: Indian Coast Guard chief VS Pathania

June 29, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

Coronavirus Update | India records 14,506 news COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

With 14,506 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of such cases rose to 4,34,33, 345, and that of the active cases to 99,602, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. Read more here.

June 29, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Supreme Court agrees to hear the case "tentatively at 5 PM today"

June 29, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST

Who is Eknath Shinde, the Maharashtra minister behind political crisis in Uddhav Thackeray government

58-year-old Shinde is one of the senior-most leaders of the Shiv Sena who is currently minister of urban affairs in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Maharashtra. His son Shrikant Shinde is a Lok Sabha member of parliament while his brother Prakash Shinde is a Councillor. Read more here.

June 29, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST

Here’s how the numbers stack up in Maharashtra Assembly

Rebel leader Eknath Shinde, who has claimed to be a staunch Shiv Sainik, would need at least 36 MLAs to go along with him if he wants to split the Shiv Sena without attracting disqualification under the anti-defection law. As per the rules, if the rebel group wants to merge with BJP, at least 37 MLAs (two-thirds of Shiv Sena’s 55) have to come together to ensure they do not face disqualification. If that happens, the MVA government will fall. Read more here.

June 29, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Uddhav Thackeray to move Supreme Court against Floor Test

Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu files application in the Supreme Court challenging the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Chief Minister to prove majority of MVA Government by taking floor test in the Assembly tomorrow.MVA has seeked urgent listing of case. Read more here.

June 29, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

Governor asks Uddhav Thackeray government to face floor test tomorrow

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to prove majority in the floor test on June 30 amid rebellion by a group of Shiv Sena lawmakers led by Eknath Shinde. Read more here.