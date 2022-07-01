Latest News Live - Uddhav Thackeray congratulates Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

July 01, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

Monsoon Session of Parliament to begin from July 18

The monsoon session of Parliament will commence on July 18 and continue till August 12, Parliament Secretariat announced on Thursday.

The session will have 18 sittings and will perhaps be the last one in the existing Parliament building.

The election to the office of President of India will be held on the first day of the monsoon session, followed by the counting of votes on July 21.