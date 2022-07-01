Latest News Live - Uddhav Thackeray congratulates Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Latest News Live - Get all the breaking and current updates from Maharashtra, only on Moneycontrol
Maharashtra Political Crisis "Therein Begins Decline...": Raj Thackeray Tweets after Uddhav Thackeray resigned
- "When anyone misunderstands one's good fortune as one's personal accomplishment," read the tweet, "therein begins the journey towards one's decline."
- Raj Thackeray led a rebellion within the Sena and formed his own party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), almost two decades ago. Though, unlike Eknath Shinde who will now be chief minister backed by the BJP, Raj Thackeray has had limited political success so far.
Monsoon Session of Parliament to begin from July 18
The monsoon session of Parliament will commence on July 18 and continue till August 12, Parliament Secretariat announced on Thursday.
The monsoon session of Parliament will commence on July 18 and continue till August 12, Parliament Secretariat announced on Thursday.

The session will have 18 sittings and will perhaps be the last one in the existing Parliament building.
The election to the office of President of India will be held on the first day of the monsoon session, followed by the counting of votes on July 21. Read More
Mumbai Rain Update | Suburbs to receive moderate to heavy rainfall
Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places expected in Mumbai today: BMC
Sanjay Raut to appear before ED today, requests party workers not to gather outside probe agency's office
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said he will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office today at 12 noon in connection with a money laundering case and appealed to the party workers to not gather in front of the probe agency's office.
"I will be appearing before the ED today at 12 noon. I respect the summons issued to me and it's my duty to co-operate with the investigation agencies. I appeal to Shiv Sena workers not to gather at the ED office. Don't worry!" Raut said in a tweet.
(ANI)
India's plastic ban may have opened a gold mine for paper makers
Amid high demand, paper mills have hiked prices to pass on soaring raw material costs, thus keeping their margins intact while shoring up revenue. Read More
Uddhav Thackeray congratulates CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Uddhav Thackeray said in a tweet, "Congratulations to the newly appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra EKnath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the future. I wish you a good job in Maharashtra!"
Mumbai witnesses severe waterlogging following heavy rain
- Amid the heavy rain that lashed Mumbai on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced weather alerts, indicating to residents of the country's financial capital that they need to be on guard.
- An orange alert, warning of ‘heavy to very heavy showers’ in the next 24 hours, has been announced. This alert is for isolated places in the city and its neighbouring districts.
- The IMD has also put in place a yellow alert, which indicates ‘heavy rains’, on July 1 and 2. This is for a few places in the city. (ANI)
Crypto Exchange Binance teams up TikTok Star Khaby Lame to Drive Crypto Awareness
“Khaby has become a cultural icon and one of the most entertaining creators globally. We love his charm and sense of humor, and think it will bring relevance and relatability as we scale Web3 adoption,” said James Rothwell, Binance’s global vice president of marketing, in a statement.
Maharashtra Political Crisis | CM Eknath Shinde receives rousing welcome after taking oath
Eknath Shinde, who led a rebellion to topple Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Uddhav Thackeray, took oath as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on June 30. Goa CM Pramod Sawant and Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs accorded a warm welcome to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde as he reached the hotel, late last night. (ANI)
