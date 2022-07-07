Live News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to marry Gurpreet Kaur in private ceremony today

Latest News Live Updates: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, 48, will be marrying Dr Gurpreet Kaur. The former stand-up comic was divorced six years ago.
Latest News Live Today June 7: Get all the latest news and updates on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including political news, current affairs and news headlines online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog.
-A new sub-lineage BA.2.75 of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in countries like India and the World Health Organisation is following this, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
-RJD president Lalu Prasad was admitted to the premier AIIMS in Delhi Wednesday night after being airlifted from a Patna hospital where he underwent initial treatment for multiple fractures suffered due to a fall
Latest News LIVE Updates June 7: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to marry Gurpreet Kaur in private ceremony today
-Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, will get married in a private ceremony in Chandigarh today.
-Mann, 48, will be marrying Dr Gurpreet Kaur. The former stand-up comic was divorced six years ago.
-Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party president Arvind Kejriwal is expected to attend the ceremony, reported news agency ANI
Latest News LIVE Updates June 7: RJD's Lalu Prasad admitted to AIIMS, Delhi after being airlifted from Patna
-RJD president Lalu Prasad was admitted to the premier AIIMS in Delhi Wednesday night after being airlifted from a Patna hospital where he underwent initial treatment for multiple fractures suffered due to a fall, party sources said.
-The 74-year-old former Bihar chief minister was accompanied by a team of doctors and his eldest daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP who is also an MBBS.
-Lalu Prasad was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) around 9.35 pm.
Latest News LIVE Updates June 7: ED raids on Vivo: India’s frequent investigations disrupt investment confidence, says Chinese Embassy
-The Chinese Embassy in India on July 6 issued a statement, saying the “frequent investigations” by the Indian side into Chinese enterprises disrupt the enterprises’ normal business activities and damage the goodwill of the enterprises”.
-Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches in at least 44 places across India on July 6 in a money-laundering investigation against Vivo and related firms.
-The raids also impede the improvement of the business environment in India and “chills the confidence and willingness of market entities from other countries, including Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in India”.
Latest News LIVE Updates June 7: New COVID Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 detected in countries like India: WHO
-A new sub-lineage BA.2.75 of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in countries like India and the World Health Organisation is following this, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
-On COVID-19, globally reported cases have increased nearly 30 per cent over the past two weeks.
-Four out of six of the WHO sub-regions saw cases increase in the last week, Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing Wednesday.
Latest News LIVE Updates June 7:
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of all the live news updates on June 7, 2022. Stay tuned for the top news, developments, and analysis!