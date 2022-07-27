Live News: MP villagers ask Dalit girl not to attend school; 7 held

Live News: Get updates on the latest news, highlights, news development on Monkeypox, Monsoon session of parliament, sports, politics and more. The girl issued a video in which she alleged the accused snatched her school bag and objected to her attending classes.
A group of locals allegedly told a 16-year-old Dalit girl not to attend school on the ground that other girls were also not studying in a village here in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.
13-yr-old Hyderabad boy climbs Mt Kang Yatse, Mt Dzo Jongo
- Setting new record globally, a thirteen-year-old Hyderabad boy has managed to climb Kang Yatse and Dzo Jongo mountain ranges located in the Markha Valley, in the Ladakh Region.
- Vishwanath Karthikey, a student studying in Class IX, of a school in Hyderabad managed to achieve this feat.
(ANI)
Security deployed outside AICC headquarters in Delhi
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will appear before the ED for the third day today, in connection with the National Herald case.
(ANI)
MP villagers ask Dalit girl not to attend school; 7 held
- Police have arrested seven persons in connection with the incident which took place on Saturday after a clash broke out between families of the girl and the accused in Bawaliyakhedi village, leaving some people injured, he said.
- The girl issued a video in which she alleged the accused snatched her school bag and objected to her attending classes.
- She alleged the accused assaulted her brother when he objected to their comments and also beat up other family members.
- The incident took when the minor girl of a Scheduled Caste community was going home after attending a local school on Saturday afternoon, Kotwali police station in-charge Avdhesh Kumar Shesha said on Tuesday quoting a complaint.
(PTI)
PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Tamil Nadu on July 28-29
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple projects of Sabar Dairy in Gujarat's Sabarkantha and then travel to Chennai and declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai on July 28.
- The Prime Minister's office informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Tamil Nadu on July 28-29, 2022.
At around 12 noon on July 28, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects of Sabar Dairy at Gadhoda Chowki, Sabarkantha.
- Thereafter, Prime Minister will travel to Chennai and declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai at around 6 PM.
(ANI)
CAATSA waiver to India is in US national interest, need strong partnership: US lawmaker Ro Khanna
- The United States seeks to enhance its defence partnership with India in the backdrop of China's assertiveness and New Delhi's reliance on Russian military exports for its national defence, said American Congressman Ro Khanna.
- In an exclusive interview with ANI, Khanna said a waiver to India of Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which penalises countries that engage in significant defence transactions with Russia, is in the best national interest of the US and the US-India defence partnership.
(ANI)
Rain fury Flood-like situation in 3 districts of Rajasthan 4 children drown trains cancelled
- Heavy to very heavy rainfall created flood-like situations in Jodhpur, Bhilwara and Chittorgarh districts of Rajasthan, inundating roads and railway tracks on Tuesday.
- Four children drowned in a pit filled with rain water in Jodhpur, police said.
- Due to the inclement weather, the northern western railway (NWR) cancelled seven trains, partially cancelled six trains and diverted two others.
- Many areas in these districts were waterlogged due to two incidents of vehicles being swept away in rainwater were reported. One being a two-wheeler in Tonk and the other a car in Jodhpur.
- Four children, including a girl, drowned in a pit filled with rain water in Gawariyon ki Dhani under Bhopalgarh subdivision of Jodhpur Tuesday afternoon.
- SHO Khedapa Nemaram said five children were bathing in the pit when they slipped into deep waters. While four of them drowned, one managed to come out and raised an alarm, but it was too late, the officer added.
(PTI)
Deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers: S. Jaishankar on Two BSF personnel killed in anti-UN protest in Congo
"Deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers of the BSF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were part of the MONUSCO.The perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
National Herald Case
- Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for the third round of questioning in the National Herald newspaper linked money laundering case.
-The ED had questioned Sonia Gandhi for six hours on Tuesday in the second round of questioning amid protests by Congress workers across the country.
