Live News: MP villagers ask Dalit girl not to attend school; 7 held

July 27, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

MP villagers ask Dalit girl not to attend school; 7 held

- A group of locals allegedly told a 16-year-old Dalit girl not to attend school on the ground that other girls were also not studying in a village here in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.



- Police have arrested seven persons in connection with the incident which took place on Saturday after a clash broke out between families of the girl and the accused in Bawaliyakhedi village, leaving some people injured, he said.



- The girl issued a video in which she alleged the accused snatched her school bag and objected to her attending classes.



- She alleged the accused assaulted her brother when he objected to their comments and also beat up other family members.



- The incident took when the minor girl of a Scheduled Caste community was going home after attending a local school on Saturday afternoon, Kotwali police station in-charge Avdhesh Kumar Shesha said on Tuesday quoting a complaint.

(PTI)