Live News: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protest over the issues of inflation and price rise

July 19, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST

Vladimir

- Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Tehran for a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

- Putin's visit to Iran will coincide with one by Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan, and the two leaders will meet in Tehran to discuss a deal aimed at resuming Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, and Erdogan's threat to launch another operation in northern Syria which Moscow opposes.

- Putin will meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who was elected last year.

- Emboldened by high oil prices, Tehran is betting that with Russia's support it could pressure Washington to offer concessions for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal.

- Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are expected to sign a deal later this week aimed at resuming the shipping of grain from Ukraine across the Black Sea. (Reuters)