Live News: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protest over the issues of inflation and price rise

Jul 19, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST

Live News: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs on issues of price hike & inflation.

July 19, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

Delhi | Margaret Alva files her nomination papers at Parliament

Opposition's vice-presidential candidate Margaret Alvafiles her nomination papers at Parliamentin the presence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other Opposition leaders.

July 19, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a review meeting of Central police training institutes in Parliament Library building today.

July 19, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST

RBI has imposed restrictions on Raigad Sahakari Bank Limited, Mumbai including a withdrawal cap of Rs 15,000 for each depositor.

The bank can't grant or renew any loans/advances, make any investment, incur any liability including borrowing of funds andacceptance of fresh deposits etc. (ANI)

July 19, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST

1 dead, 18 other labourers missing in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey dsitrict along the Indo-China border. 

Most of the 19 labourers who went missing since July 5 from a road project, were from Assam: District Deputy Commissioner Bengia Nighee confirms to ANI.

July 19, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

Requirement for aspirants to submit caste certificates & if required, religion certificates was always there: Army officials

No change for Agniveer recruitment scheme in this regard, sayArmy officials on allegations by Opposition that caste andreligion certificates are now being asked for Agniveer scheme.

July 19, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST

Vladimir

Putin visits Iran for first trip outside former U.S.S.R. since Ukraine war

- Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Tehran for a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

- Putin's visit to Iran will coincide with one by Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan, and the two leaders will meet in Tehran to discuss a deal aimed at resuming Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, and Erdogan's threat to launch another operation in northern Syria which Moscow opposes.

- Putin will meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who was elected last year.

- Emboldened by high oil prices, Tehran is betting that with Russia's support it could pressure Washington to offer concessions for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal.

- Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are expected to sign a deal later this week aimed at resuming the shipping of grain from Ukraine across the Black Sea. (Reuters)

July 19, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Supreme Court defers to next week hearing in the SpiceJet vs Credit Suisse case.

SC asks Credit Suisse to re-think the question of allowing SpiceJet's withdrawal of bank guarantee furnished before Madras High Court.

July 19, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

Supreme Court transfers petitions challenging Agnipath scheme to Delhi HC

Court directs Registrar General to transfer these matters to Delhi HC.Similar petitions are already pending in the Delhi High Court. Read more.

July 19, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

Delhi | Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protestover the issues of inflation and price rise, in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament, on the second day of the Monsoon session.

July 19, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Delhi | Opposition Vice-President candidate Margaret Alva arrives at Parliament to file her nomination papers