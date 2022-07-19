Live News: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protest over the issues of inflation and price rise

Delhi | Margaret Alva files her nomination papers at Parliament
Opposition's vice-presidential candidate Margaret Alva files her nomination papers at Parliament in the presence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other Opposition leaders.
July 19, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a review meeting of Central police training institutes in Parliament Library building today.
July 19, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST
RBI has imposed restrictions on Raigad Sahakari Bank Limited, Mumbai including a withdrawal cap of Rs 15,000 for each depositor.
The bank can't grant or renew any loans/advances, make any investment, incur any liability including borrowing of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits etc. (ANI)
July 19, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
1 dead, 18 other labourers missing in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey dsitrict along the Indo-China border.
Most of the 19 labourers who went missing since July 5 from a road project, were from Assam: District Deputy Commissioner Bengia Nighee confirms to ANI.
They were BRO labourers. Generally, labourers from Assam & other parts of country aren't used to staying in hilly regions, so they (19 labourers) might have fled, but 1 body found.Police trying to establish whether it belongs to that group or is a different case: BJP MP Tapir Gao https://t.co/Xm1v4Wj2urpic.twitter.com/myNDFpZoR1
VladimirPutin visits Iran for first trip outside former U.S.S.R. since Ukraine war
- Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Tehran for a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
- Putin's visit to Iran will coincide with one by Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan, and the two leaders will meet in Tehran to discuss a deal aimed at resuming Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, and Erdogan's threat to launch another operation in northern Syria which Moscow opposes.
- Putin will meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who was elected last year.
- Emboldened by high oil prices, Tehran is betting that with Russia's support it could pressure Washington to offer concessions for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal.
- Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are expected to sign a deal later this week aimed at resuming the shipping of grain from Ukraine across the Black Sea. (Reuters)
July 19, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
Supreme Court defers to next week hearing in the SpiceJet vs Credit Suisse case.
SC asks Credit Suisse to re-think the question of allowing SpiceJet's withdrawal of bank guarantee furnished before Madras High Court.
July 19, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
Supreme Court transfers petitions challenging Agnipath scheme to Delhi HC
Court directs Registrar General to transfer these matters to Delhi HC. Similar petitions are already pending in the Delhi High Court. Read more.
July 19, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
Delhi | Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protest
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protest over the issues of inflation and price rise, in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament, on the second day of the Monsoon session.
#WATCH Delhi | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protest over the issues of inflation and price rise, in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament, on the second day of the Monsoon session pic.twitter.com/WK2iJGGufl