English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    July 19, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST

    Live News: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protest over the issues of inflation and price rise

    Live News: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs on issues of price hike & inflation.

    Follow Moneycontrol's Live News Blog to track the big headlines and top national and international stories of the day.
    • July 19, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

      Delhi | Margaret Alva files her nomination papers at Parliament

      Opposition's vice-presidential candidate Margaret Alva files her nomination papers at Parliament in the presence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other Opposition leaders. 

      Delhi | Margaret Alva files her nomination papers at Parliament Opposition's vice-presidential candidate Margaret Alva files her nomination papers at Parliament in the presence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other Opposition leaders. 
    • July 19, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

      Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a review meeting of Central police training institutes in Parliament Library building today.

      Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a review meeting of Central police training institutes in Parliament Library building today.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 19, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST

      RBI has imposed restrictions on Raigad Sahakari Bank Limited, Mumbai including a withdrawal cap of Rs 15,000 for each depositor.

      The bank can't grant or renew any loans/advances, make any investment, incur any liability including borrowing of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits etc. (ANI)

      RBI has imposed restrictions on Raigad Sahakari Bank Limited, Mumbai including a withdrawal cap of Rs 15,000 for each depositor. The bank can't grant or renew any loans/advances, make any investment, incur any liability including borrowing of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits etc. (ANI)
    • July 19, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST

      1 dead, 18 other labourers missing in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey dsitrict along the Indo-China border. 

      Most of the 19 labourers who went missing since July 5 from a road project, were from Assam: District Deputy Commissioner Bengia Nighee confirms to ANI.

    • July 19, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

      Requirement for aspirants to submit caste certificates & if required, religion certificates was always there: Army officials

      No change for Agniveer recruitment scheme in this regard, say Army officials on allegations by Opposition that caste and religion certificates are now being asked for Agniveer scheme. 

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 19, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST

      Vladimir Putin visits Iran for first trip outside former U.S.S.R. since Ukraine war

      - Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Tehran for a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

      - Putin's visit to Iran will coincide with one by Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan, and the two leaders will meet in Tehran to discuss a deal aimed at resuming Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, and Erdogan's threat to launch another operation in northern Syria which Moscow opposes.

      - Putin will meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who was elected last year.

      - Emboldened by high oil prices, Tehran is betting that with Russia's support it could pressure Washington to offer concessions for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal.

      - Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are expected to sign a deal later this week aimed at resuming the shipping of grain from Ukraine across the Black Sea. (Reuters)

    • July 19, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

      Supreme Court defers to next week hearing in the SpiceJet vs Credit Suisse case.

      SC asks Credit Suisse to re-think the question of allowing SpiceJet's withdrawal of bank guarantee furnished before Madras High Court.

    • July 19, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

      Supreme Court transfers petitions challenging Agnipath scheme to Delhi HC

      Court directs Registrar General to transfer these matters to Delhi HC. Similar petitions are already pending in the Delhi High Court. Read more.

    • July 19, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

      Delhi | Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protest

      Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protest over the issues of inflation and price rise, in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament, on the second day of the Monsoon session.

    • July 19, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

      Delhi | Opposition Vice-President candidate Margaret Alva arrives at Parliament to file her nomination papers

      Delhi | Opposition Vice-President candidate Margaret Alva arrives at Parliament to file her nomination papers
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 19, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST

      Monsoon session | Not allowed to bring placards inside the House: Speaker

      As per rules, it is not allowed to bring placards inside the House, said Speaker Om Birla before he adjourned the House proceedings till 2pm due to sloganeering by Opposition MPs.

      Monsoon session | Not allowed to bring placards inside the House: Speaker As per rules, it is not allowed to bring placards inside the House, said Speaker Om Birla before he adjourned the House proceedings till 2pm due to sloganeering by Opposition MPs.
    • July 19, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

      Both houses are now adjourned till 2 pm 

      Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are both adjourned till 2 pm as opposition leaders stage protests, hold placards and raise slogans over Agnipath, price rise, GST, and other issues.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.