Live News: Sri Lanka parliament speaker hopes to receive runaway President's resignation in a day

Sri Lanka parliament speaker hopes to receive runaway President's resignation in a day
Top headlines of the day: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife along with two bodyguards travelled to the Maldives after full approval of the country's Defence Ministry, Sri Lanka officials confirmed on Wednesday.
Joe Biden en route to Israel for high-stakes Middle East visit
- U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in Israel on Wednesday to kick off a high-stakes trip to the Middle East dominated by efforts to persuade Gulf allies to pump more oil and bring Israel and Saudi Arabia closer together.
- Biden will spend two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli leaders before meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday in the occupied West Bank. Read More
July 13, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST
What is E-highway? How far is India from its first such road? All you need to know
- Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that the government intends to build an electric highway between Delhi and Mumbai to reduce pollution and he urged owners of heavy vehicles to employ alternative fuels including ethanol, methanol, as well as green hydrogen.
- During an event organised by the Hydraulic Trailer Owners Association that took place on July 11, the minister stated: “Our planning is to make an electric highway from Delhi to Mumbai. Just like a trolleybus, you can run trolley trucks also."
- Additionally, Gadkari said that the central government workers are building Rs 2.5-lakh-crore tunnels. Read Further
- Congress leader Ajoy Kumar has kicked off a controversy, saying that NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu represents a "very evil philosophy of India" and should not be made a "symbol of Adivasi", a remark which drew sharp reaction from the - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
- Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the Congress leader alleged that the condition of the Scheduled Castes has become "worse".
- Congress-led Opposition parties former union minister Yashwant Sinha has fielded against Murmu for the presidential elections on July 18.
- "It's not about Droupadi Murmu. Yashwant Sinha is also a good candidate and Murmu is also a decent person. But she represents a very evil philosophy of India. We should not make her a symbol of 'Adivasi'. We have President Ram Nath Kovind, Hathras happened. Has he said a word? The condition of Scheduled Castes has become worse," Kumar said.
(ANI)
July 13, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
Mumbai Rains | Mumbai continues to suffer water-logging due to heavy rainfall
Mumbai continues to reel under severe water-logging due to heavy rainfall. Visuals from Dadar East
Maharashtra | Mumbai continues to reel under severe water-logging due to heavy rainfall. Visuals from Dadar East pic.twitter.com/6aLg28QLG3
Sri Lanka parliament speaker hopes to receive runaway President's resignation in a day
We haven't received Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation yet, but we hope to get it in a day: Speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament to ANI
July 13, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
India denies facilitating travel of Gotabaya Rajapaksa out of Sri Lanka
- The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka has dismissed "baseless" and "speculative" media reports that said that India has facilitated President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's exit from the country.
- According to reports, Gotabaya had fled the crisis-hit island country hours before he was scheduled to resign from the post.
- "High Commission categorically denies baseless and speculative media reports that India facilitated the recent reported travel of Gotabaya Rajapaksa out of Sri Lanka," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted.
- "It is reiterated that India will continue to support the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established democratic institutions and constitutional framework," it added.
(ANI)
July 13, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
London's Heathrow tells airlines to stop ticket sales as it caps passengers
Britain's busiest airport, like others across Europe, is struggling to cope as demand rebounds after the pandemic. Heathrow had between 110,000 and 125,000 daily passenger departures in July and August 2019. Read More
July 13, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST
RBI’s move to free forex inflows a right step, but not enough to halt rupee’s fall
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) liberalised forex flows last week amid heightened global uncertainties and rising pressure on the rupee. The central bank announced a slew of measures which includes regulatory relaxations on non-resident deposits, permission for higher foreign investments in Indian debt (government as well as corporate) and raising the ceiling for external commercial borrowings (ECB). In addition, the government has increased the import duty on gold to 15 percent from 10.5 percent. Read More
July 13, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
Army foils infiltration bid along LOC in J-K's Poonch
- Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, defence officials said.
- "During midnight (12/13 July) there was an infiltration attempt along LoC in the Poonch sector, which was suitably foiled by our alert troops," said Defence PRO, Jammu on Wednesday.
- Further details are awaited.
- Considering threat assessment, patrolling of Border Security Force (BSF) as well as Army has been more frequent along the LoC to foil any infiltration attempt, said the official, privy to the development.
(ANI)
July 13, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
434 Covid cases in Assam, highest since Feb 7
- Assam registered 434 more coronavirus cases on Wednesday, an over 26 per cent rise since the previous day and the highest in over five months, a bulletin stated.
- The test positivity rate decreased to 10.44 per cent from 11.58 as 4,157 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the National Health Mission said.
- Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati, reported 65 cases, followed by 41 in Dibrugarh, 40 in Kamrup and 35 in Nagaon, it said.
- The state had recorded 344 cases on Tuesday. On February 7, there were 557 new infections.
- There are 2,185 active cases and 107 more patients have recuperated. The infection tally rose to 7,27,319, including 7,17,143 recoveries, according to the bulletin.
- The toll stands at 7,991, including 1,347 with comorbidities, as there were no new Covid-19 deaths As many as 45,208 more people were administered the coronavirus jabs, including the first, second and third doses, it added.
(PTI)
July 13, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
Twitter sues Elon Musk
Twitter says it has sued Elon Musk to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. Musk & Twitter have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said recently that he was backing off of his April agreement to buy the company.
(PTI)
July 13, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
Population explosion problem of entire country, not any religion: Abbas Naqvi
- BJP leader and former Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that "population explosion" is not the problem of a particular religion but an issue plaguing the entire country.
- Naqvi while speaking to ANI said, "No country can ignore or afford the problem of a "population explosion". Effective measures taken by most countries to control population have yielded positive results.
- People of these countries have supported their respective governments and administrations in efforts to control the increasing population."