Live News: Sri Lanka parliament speaker hopes to receive runaway President's resignation in a day

July 13, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST

What is E-highway? How far is India from its first such road? All you need to know



- Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that the government intends to build an electric highway between Delhi and Mumbai to reduce pollution and he urged owners of heavy vehicles to employ alternative fuels including ethanol, methanol, as well as green hydrogen.

- During an event organised by the Hydraulic Trailer Owners Association that took place on July 11, the minister stated: “Our planning is to make an electric highway from Delhi to Mumbai. Just like a trolleybus, you can run trolley trucks also."

- Additionally, Gadkari said that the central government workers are building Rs 2.5-lakh-crore tunnels. Read Further