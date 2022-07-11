Live News: Supreme Court awards a punishment of 4-month jail term to Vijay Mallya

Latest News Live: Get updates on all the important headlines and news from the world.
Follow Moneycontrol''s News Blog to track the big headlines and top national stories of the day.
Abu Salem cannot be released till 2030 : Supreme Court
SC clarifies that gangster Abu Salem cannot be released till 2030 but after completing his 25 years of detention period, the Central govt can advise the President regarding the extradition treaty between India and Portugal
Supreme Court awards a punishment of 4-month jail term to Vijay Mallya
- Supreme Court awards a punishment of 4-month jail term to Vijay Mallya along with Rs 2,000 in a 2017 contempt of court case.
- Supreme Court noted that Mallya showed no remorse nor did he apologise for the actions for which he was founf guilty of contempt.
Amarnath Yatra resumes today, pilgrims hopeful of 'darshan'
Amarnath Yatra, which was partially suspended after a cloudburst incident near the holy cave, resumed on Monday morning.
A fresh batch of Amarnath pilgrims has started to move from the Jammu base camp.
"We are filled with energy and will not go back without the 'darshan' of Baba. We have full faith in Bhole Baba and are waiting for the darshan of Baba. We are happy that the Yatra has resumed. CRPF and other personnel have guided us to move ahead safely," said the pilgrims.
(ANI)
Shinzo Abe's shooter checked out YouTube how to make firearms
The investigation into the assassination of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe revealed on Sunday that the man behind the killing checked YouTube when making the firearm used in the attack, local media reported citing sources.
According to the Japan Times, the investigative sources said that Tetsuya Yamagami, the gunman has stated that he tested a homemade gun at a facility connected to a religious group he harboured a grudge against. Yamagami said his mother made a "huge donation" to the organization, which he believes Abe was associated with.
(ANI)
Preparations for Gaganyaan completed, says Jitendra Singh, 'Indian origin humans to travel to space next year'
Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh has said that the preparations for Gaganyaan, India's maiden human space mission, are complete and humans of Indian origin will go to space next year.
The Minister announced that the trials of the mission scheduled to take place in 2023 will be conducted by the end of this year.
"Next year one or two human beings of Indian origin will go to space. The preparations for our Gaganyaan have been done. Before that, two trials will be conducted by the end of this year. The first trial will be empty and in the second a female robot (astronaut) will be sent whose name is Vyommitra," Singh said during a press conference on Sunday.
"On the basis of these two missions, our astronauts will go in the third mission," he added.
(ANI)
Telangana rains: Second warning flagged as Godavari river crosses 48 feet mark
Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): Amid the heavy rainfalls in the southern state of Telangana, a second flood warning was issued as the water level at Godavari river crossed the 48 feet mark informed the officials on Monday.
The related officials were also directed to take notice of the same and layout necessary measures.
"Godavari water level reached 48' on 11-07-2022 at 6:10 am. Second warnings issued, forecast indicate further rise, all the flood duty officers take action as per the Godavari flood manual.
The India Meteorological Department on Sunday had predicted that rainfall is likely to continue in Telangana for the next 24 hours.
(ANI)
O Paneerselvam supporters protests outside AIADMK's HQ
Tamil Nadu | O Paneerselvam supporters protested outside AIADMK's headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai on the sidelines of General Council meet led by E Palaniswami, in Vanagaram
Telangana rains: Amid red alert Bhupalapally records highest rainfall, rescue ops continue
Amid the heavy rains that continue to lash the southern state, Mahamutaram village in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district received the highest rainfall in the state recording more than 300 mm, said the officials on Sunday.
With an average rainfall across the state clocking 140 mm, the Mahadevpur region stood second in the list.
The rescue operations continued in the region with humans and cattle, goats and various other animals being vacated by officials.
(ANI)
PM to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various development projects worth more than Rs 16,000 crores in Deoghar
- Prime MinisterNarendra Modi to visit Deoghar and Patna on 12th July, 2022. At around 1:15 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth more than Rs 16,000 crores in Deoghar.
- Thereafter at around 2:40 PM, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas.
- At around 6 PM, Prime Minister will address the closing ceremony of Centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna.
PM in Deoghar
- In a step towards boosting infrastructure development, enhancing connectivity and giving an impetus to ease of living in the region, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore in Deoghar. These projects will help in significantly improving socio-economic prosperity in the region.
- As a key step to provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, which is an important religious destination for devotees from all over the country, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Deoghar Airport. It has been constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs. 400 crore. The Terminal Building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakhs passengers annually.
Sri Lanka PM confirms President Rajapaksa to resign
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign as previously announced, the prime minister's office said today.
The parliamentary speaker earlier said Rajapaksa would resign on Wednesday, after thousands of protesters stormed the president's official residence.
(Reuters)
It's money power, not democracy: Digvijaya on speculation about some Goa Cong MLAs joining BJP
Amid speculation that some Congress MLAs may cross over to the ruling BJP in Goa, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday alleged that it is not democracy, but "money power" of the saffron party.
He was speaking to reporters in Pune after offering his prayers to Lord Vitthal in the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.
(PTI)
Rishi Sunak says he doesn't have 'working class friends' in 2001 video, clip goes viral
- A 2001 video showing Rishi Sunak saying he does not have "working-class friends" has resurfaced and gone viral on social media. The former Finance Minister of the British government is currently one of the front runners for the Prime Minister's post.
- The clip has been taken from BBC's series Middle Classes: Their Rise & Sprawl which featured Sunak's interview.
- "I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper-class, I have friends who are, you know, working-class. Well, not working class," he said in the BBC documentary. Read More
All set for big-ticket AIADMK meet on July 11 to pick Palaniswami as supremo
-An imposing fort-like facade with huge-sized images of a smiling Edappadi K Palaniswami, the super-influential leader of the main Opposition AIADMK, is striking for its symbolism at the venue of the big-ticket party event here.
-The event, is expected to be held in the party's 'historic' general council and executive committee meeting on July 11 to elect Palaniswami as the single, supreme party leader, with O Panneerselvam now clearly relegated to the background.
(PTI)
Monsoons have arrived in Delhi, says IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that monsoons hit Delhi on 29 June. The organisation has also been predicting rains for the city since the beginning of the month, but, as per the IMD’s own data, the city has received only 2mm of rain during this period.
Good morning, welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of news and top headlines.