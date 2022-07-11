Live News: Supreme Court awards a punishment of 4-month jail term to Vijay Mallya

July 11, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

PM to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various development projects worth more than Rs 16,000 crores in Deoghar



- Prime MinisterNarendra Modi to visit Deoghar and Patna on 12th July, 2022. At around 1:15 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth more than Rs 16,000 crores in Deoghar.

- Thereafter at around 2:40 PM, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas.

- At around 6 PM, Prime Minister will address the closing ceremony of Centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna.

PM in Deoghar

- In a step towards boosting infrastructure development, enhancing connectivity and giving an impetus to ease of living in the region, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore in Deoghar. These projects will help in significantly improving socio-economic prosperity in the region.

- As a key step to provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, which is an important religious destination for devotees from all over the country, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Deoghar Airport. It has been constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs. 400 crore. The Terminal Building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakhs passengers annually.