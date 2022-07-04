Latest News Live: Shinde-led Maharashtra govt to face floor test today

EknathShinde to face floor test today
- Uddhav Thackeray calls key meet at 1 PM
- Assembly Secretariat informs that Shinde will be Shiv Sena legislative party leader, Bharat Gogawale its Chief Whip
(CNBC-TV18)
'Personal attacks on judges for their judgements will lead to dangerous scenario', cautions SC judge
Chhagan Bhujbal puts onus of OBC reservation on Devendra Fadnavis
Droupadi Murmu to visit Ranchi today to seek support for her candidature in presidential poll
Thousands in Sydney ordered to evacuate because of floods
Australia's emergency services ordered thousands of people in Sydney to evacuate Monday as overflowing rivers swamped swathes of land and the city's largest dam spilled torrents of water.
(AFP)
Road rage incident on NH2 near Samaspur village claims one life
Both the parties got into a scuffle & accused stabbed victim in chest. Case under relevant sections filed, investigation on: Delhi Police
Amber Heard's lawyers seek to overturn Johnny Depp's defamation verdict
Amber Heard's legal team submitted a motion on July 1 demanding that the decision in Depp's defamation trial be overturned
Johny Depp had won the defamation suit against ex wife Amber Heard in June and sued her for 50 million dollars in damages over a 2018 opinion essay by Heard in The Washington Post
India wins against Northamptonshire in the second warm up match on July 3
Harshal Patel's all-round performance helps India to register win against Northamptonshire at the Northampton County Grand
Macau launches more Covid testing as cases rise
The move comes as the former Portuguese colony reported 90 new cases on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 784 since the middle of June. More than 11,000 people are in quarantine.
All non-essential government services are shut, schools, parks, sports and entertainment facilities are closed, and restaurants can only provide takeaway. (Reuters)
'Personal attacks on judges for their judgements will lead to dangerous scenario', cautions SC judge
- Supreme Court judge Justice JB Pardiwala on Sunday cautioned that personal attacks on judges for their judgements will lead to a "dangerous scenario" in the country while suggesting that trials by digital media calls for undue interference in process of justice dispensation.
- Justice JB Pardiwala, who was part of the Supreme Court bench that slammed Bharatiya Janata Party' (BJP) Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet Muhammed, said that personal attacks on judges for their judgements lead to a "dangerous scenario" where the judges have to think about what media thinks instead of what the law really thinks.
- "Social and digital media is primarily resorted to expressing personalised opinions more against the judges, rather than a constructive critical appraisal of their judgments. This is what is harming the judicial institution and lowering its dignity," says Justice Pardiwala.
(ANI)
Chhagan Bhujbal puts onus of OBC reservation on Devendra Fadnavis
- Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday said it is the responsibility of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his government now to get OBC reservations from the Supreme Court.
- Amid the high-voltage political drama in Maharashtra, NCP held a meeting at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre auditorium on Sunday to discuss further course of action.
Droupadi Murmu to visit Ranchi today to seek support for her candidature in presidential poll
- National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate and former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu will visit Ranchi today.
- She will meet senior leaders and legislators in the state and seek support for her candidature in the presidential polls.
- Notably, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the ruling party in the state has not opened up yet as to whom the party going to support.
- UPA candidate Yashwant Sinha and the NDA's both have spoken to JMM's executive president and Chief Minister Hemant Soren for support in their favour.
(ANI)
