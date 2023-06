US visa live updates: Scores of Indian H-1B workers to benefit in new Biden govt move

June 22, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST

Sylvester daCunha, the man behind the famous 'Amul Girl' commercial in the 1960s, died on Wednesday in Mumbai. He also created the 'Utterly Butterly' campaign for Amul, a brand owned by GCMMF, in 1966, which introduced the world to the 'Amul Girl' and is still in use today. He became a household name in the world of advertising in the 1960s after working for Amul. he founded his own advertising agency called daCunha Communications which will now be taken care of by his son Rahul daCunha.