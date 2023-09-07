English
    Sep 07, 2023 / 09:14 am

    Sep 07, 2023 / 09:14 am

ASEAN-India Summit LIVE Updates: Last year we celebrated the India-ASEAN friendship day & gave it a form of comprehensive strategic partnership says PM Modi

    On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his arrival in Indonesia to participate in the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits. His visit is significant as he plans to engage with leaders from this strategically important region to discuss matters of regional and global significance.

      PM Modi landed in Jakarta for ASEAN meetings. (Image: PM's X Account)
    • September 07, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

    • September 07, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

      ASEAN-India Summit LIVE Updates: India supports ASEAN's outlook on ASEAN-India centrality and Indo-pacific, says Modiite global uncertainty, says PM Modi

    • September 07, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

      ASEAN-India Summit LIVE Updates: Consistent progress in our mutual cooperation seen despite global uncertainty, says PM Modi

    • September 07, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

      ASEAN-India Summit LIVE UpdatesPM Narendra Modi expresses gratitude for the warm reception by the Indian community in Jakarta

    • September 07, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST

      There has been consistent progress in our mutual cooperation in spite of atmosphere of global uncertainty - PM Modi at ASEAN-India Summit.

    • September 07, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

      ASEAN-India Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Modi arrives in Jakarta, to hold back-to-back sessions

      During the ASEAN-India summit held in Jakarta, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's support for the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific, emphasizing the significant role that ASEAN holds in India's Indo-Pacific initiative. He underscored ASEAN's central position as the epicenter of growth, playing a pivotal role in global development, reaffirming the importance of this regional partnership.

    • September 07, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

      PM Modi LIVE Update: Building on the flourishing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

      Prime Minister Modi'svisit to Indonesia is not his initial one; he had previously toured the nation in 2018. During that visit, India and Indonesia advanced their bilateral ties by establishing a New Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This agreement aimed to enhance collaboration across various sectors, laying the foundation for the thriving diplomatic and economic ties seen between the two countries today.

    • September 07, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST

      PM LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Modi anticipates discussing global challenges with EAS leaders

      The India-ASEAN summit gains significance as it follows last year's elevation to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. India and ASEAN align on Indo-Pacific vision, with Indonesia chairing ASEAN's 'ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth' theme.

    • September 07, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

      PM Modi LIVE Updates: PM Modi receives heartfelt ceremonial welcome at Jakarta

      In a statement on his official account, Prime Minister Modi expressed his anticipation for the ASEAN-related gatherings and his eagerness to collaborate with diverse leaders in pursuit of a more improved world. Prior to leaving New Delhi, Modi highlighted that the extensive strategic alliance between India and ASEAN has brought renewed vitality to the group's relationship with the Indian capital.

    • September 07, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

      PM Modi LIVE Updates: PM Modi receives heartfelt ceremonial welcome at Jakarta International Airport to commence his brief yet pivotal Southeast Asian journey.

      Following the ASEAN Summits, a swift return to Delhi awaits, as India prepares to host the upcoming G20 summit on September 9 and 10

