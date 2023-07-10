Tax collections Highlights: Net direct tax collection grows 16% to Rs 4.75 lakh crore so far in FY24

The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned withMoneycontrol.com.
Dharmendra Pradhan said, a group of eminent alumi and benefactors met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan to discuss their possible contributions in India’s National Education Policy. He said, the meeting was held to emphasis on the contributions of eminent personalities and philanthropists to encourage the National Education Policy as guided by former president Ram Nath Kovind. Ram Nath Kovind encouraged alumni to invest in Education Policy of India.
Larsen & Toubro and Navantia signed a Teaming Agreement (TA) in the Spanish Embassy in Delhi with the purpose of submission of a techno-commercial bid for the Indian Navy’s prestigious P75 (India) submarine program. The agreement was signed in presence of SN Subrahmanyan, L&T CEO & MD and Augustin Alvarez Blanco, Naval Construction Vice President, and Member of the Board, Navantia.
US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin said, it is a very particular time in US-Indian history with Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States and President Biden coming to India under G20 India presidency. She said, we are building on that incredible defence partnership, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and today is just another example of how emerging technologies AI, innovation, education and entrepreneurship
Customs official seized 1.93 kg of gold worth Rs 1.17 crores from two passengers arriving from Dubai and Jeddah at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. They also seized 62,400 cigarette sticks from two passengers who arrived from Bangkok and Dubai
Abdulla Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives arrives at Delhi airport to meet Dr S Jaishankar for discussions on bilateral, regional & international issues of mutual interest. He will also deliver the 43rd Sapru House Lecture at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in New Delhi.
National Investigation Agency arrested Manoj Ghosh, a resident of district Birbhum district in West Bengal case related to the seizure of a huge cache of electric detonators, Nonels (non-electric detonators) and explosives. This takes the total number of arrests in the case to seven. Ghosh was arrested from Bahadurpur based on the disclosures by previously accused Rintu Sk, Merajuddin Ali Khan alias Meraj Khan alias Meraz Khan, and Mir Md Nuruzzaman alias Romeo alias Mir alias Jamai alias Prince
CM Naveen Patnaik headed a meeting of Odisha Cabinet to approve proposal to execute system improvement works in the electricity distribution network under Chief Minister’s Power Development Programme. The projects worth Rs 1,284.99 cr will be executed by Discoms during Financial Year 2023-24 and Financial Year 2024-25, said Odisha CMO
Officials have ordered all MCD schools, MCD-aided and recognised schools to remain closed for students on July 11 due heavy rainfalls in Delhi. Teachers are asked to attend schools as usual
A Mumbai-based private aerospace company, Godrej Aerospace manufactured liquid propulsion engines such as Vikas, CE20, and satellite thrusters for the lunar mission. Chandrayaan-3 is set to launch at 2:35 pm on July 14.This will be India's third lunar mission and it is among few countries to have undertaken such an ambitious project.