Maharashtra Politics News Live Updates: Rebel faction claims new President in NCP power struggle

Jul 06, 2023 / 11:35 am

Maharashtra Politics News Live Update: In a surprising twist, the ongoing power struggle within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has taken a new turn. The rebel faction, headed by Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, has asserted that Sharad Pawar is no longer the party president. According to an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission by the rebel camp, a resolution was passed electing Ajit Pawar as the national president of the NCP. The affidavit claims that this

resolution received substantial support from both MLAs and members of the party's organizational wing. This latest development further intensifies the bitter battle for control over the NCP.