Maharashtra Politics News Live Updates: Rebel faction claims new President in NCP power struggle

NCP national president Sharad Pawar arrives in Delhi for the party's National Executive meeting.
Maharashtra Politics News Live Update: In a surprising twist, the ongoing power struggle within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has taken a new turn. The rebel faction, headed by Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, has asserted that Sharad Pawar is no longer the party president. According to an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission by the rebel camp, a resolution was passed electing Ajit Pawar as the national president of the NCP. The affidavit claims that this
Amidst intense political theatrics in Maharashtra, a poster resembling a scene from the movie 'Baahubali - The Beginning', featuring the character 'Kattappa' betraying 'Amarendra Baahubali', emerges in Delhi. Additionally, posters expressing support for Sharad Pawar and highlighting the consequences of betrayal appear near his residence before being removed by NDMC.
Amid the escalating Maharashtra political crisis, Kapil Sibal, senior Congress leader, states, "This is not democracy, it's a Tamasha," emphasizing that it's about "loaves of power" rather than the people. He expresses his concerns on Twitter.
The Centre and opposition parties clash over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). PM Modi supports its implementation, citing the need for a single set of laws for the country and emphasizing equality. Opposition warns of potential law and order issues.
According to the recently released Annual Economic Review report by the Finance Ministry, India's GDP for FY23 surged to 7.2% driven by a robust performance in the last quarter. This indicates a strong momentum in the country's economic growth.
- Indian economy maintains the momentum from FY23 into current fiscal year
- High-frequency indicators indicate a healthy state of the economy
- Rural demand shows signs of recovery, particularly in two and three-wheeler sales
- External sector poses a challenge to India's growth outlook for FY24
- India's macroeconomic management praised as "stellar" amidst global challenges
- India expected to sustain growth in a more sustainable manner
- Caution against complacency and risking the achieved economic stability
Posters saying "In the fight of truth and lie, the entire country is with Sharad Pawar" and "India's history is such that it has never forgiven those who have betrayed" come up outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023
He is arriving in Delhi today for the party's… pic.twitter.com/pJN0WcoavG
Sharad Pawar, the President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has summoned a national executive meeting in Delhi today. The meeting holds significance amidst the ongoing power struggle within the party.
NDMC removes Sharad Pawar's posters as he heads to Delhi for NCP's National Executive meeting. Amidst the NCP crisis, separate meetings were held by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar in Mumbai.
According to CBI, a case has been filed against Adigear International, a Delhi-based firm specializing in Defence production. The company is accused of defrauding a bank of Rs 30 crores. The CBI has initiated the case based on allegations that Adigear International deceived the bank through fraudulent means.
The merger of rebel NCP MLAs causes unease among Shiv Sena leaders in Eknath Shinde's camp, as Ajit Pawar expresses his ambition to become Maharashtra's next chief minister. Sena leaders fear losing out on cabinet positions and face pressure from Ajit's aspirations.