    Jul 06, 2023 / 11:35 am

    Maharashtra Politics News Live Updates: Rebel faction claims new President in NCP power struggle

    Maharashtra Politics News Live Update: Amidst political turmoil in Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar travels to Delhi for the party's National Executive meeting, while the state witnesses the induction of NCP leaders into the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

    Maharashtra Politics News Live Update: In a surprising twist, the ongoing power struggle within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has taken a new turn. The rebel faction, headed by Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, has asserted that Sharad Pawar is no longer the party president. According to an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission by the rebel camp, a resolution was passed electing Ajit Pawar as the national president of the NCP. The affidavit claims that this

    resolution received substantial support from both MLAs and members of the party's organizational wing. This latest development further intensifies the bitter battle for control over the NCP.

      NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
    • July 06, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

      Maharashtra Politics News Live Update: 

      NCP national president Sharad Pawar arrives in Delhi for the party's National Executive meeting.

    • July 06, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

      Maharashtra Politics News Live Update: 'Baahubali - The Beginning', featuring the character 'Kattappa' betraying 'Amarendra Baahubali', emerges in Delhi

      Amidst intense political theatrics in Maharashtra, a poster resembling a scene from the movie 'Baahubali - The Beginning', featuring the character 'Kattappa' betraying 'Amarendra Baahubali', emerges in Delhi. Additionally, posters expressing support for Sharad Pawar and highlighting the consequences of betrayal appear near his residence before being removed by NDMC.

    • July 06, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST

      Maharashtra Politics News Live Update:  Maharashtra political crisis a mockery of democracy focused on power, not people says Kapil Sibal

      Amid the escalating Maharashtra political crisis, Kapil Sibal, senior Congress leader, states, "This is not democracy, it's a Tamasha," emphasizing that it's about "loaves of power" rather than the people. He expresses his concerns on Twitter.

    • July 06, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

      UCC Live Update: PM Modi pushes for implementation

      The Centre and opposition parties clash over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). PM Modi supports its implementation, citing the need for a single set of laws for the country and emphasizing equality. Opposition warns of potential law and order issues.

    • July 06, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

      Finance Ministry Live Update: Finance Ministry releases annual economic review for 2022-23

      According to the recently released Annual Economic Review report by the Finance Ministry, India's GDP for FY23 surged to 7.2% driven by a robust performance in the last quarter. This indicates a strong momentum in the country's economic growth.

    • July 06, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

      - Indian economy maintains the momentum from FY23 into current fiscal year
      - High-frequency indicators indicate a healthy state of the economy
      - Rural demand shows signs of recovery, particularly in two and three-wheeler sales
      - External sector poses a challenge to India's growth outlook for FY24
      - India's macroeconomic management praised as "stellar" amidst global challenges
      - India expected to sustain growth in a more sustainable manner
      - Caution against complacency and risking the achieved economic stability

    • July 06, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

      Maharashtra Politics News Live Update: Sharad Pawar arrives in Delhi for crucial NCP National Executive meeting

    • July 06, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

      Maharashtra Politics News Live Update: Senior Pawar calls a meeting in Delhi today

      Sharad Pawar, the President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has summoned a national executive meeting in Delhi today. The meeting holds significance amidst the ongoing power struggle within the party.

    • July 06, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST

      Maharashtra Politics News Live Update: Sharad Pawar's posters removed as rival meetings escalate

      NDMC removes Sharad Pawar's posters as he heads to Delhi for NCP's National Executive meeting. Amidst the NCP crisis, separate meetings were held by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar in Mumbai.

    • July 06, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

      CBI Live Update: CBI registers case against Adigear International for alleged bank fraud of Rs 30 crores

      According to CBI, a case has been filed against Adigear International, a Delhi-based firm specializing in Defence production. The company is accused of defrauding a bank of Rs 30 crores. The CBI has initiated the case based on allegations that Adigear International deceived the bank through fraudulent means.

    • July 06, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST

      Maharashtra Politics News Live Update: Ajit Pawar's CM ambition sparks unease within Shiv Sena

      The merger of rebel NCP MLAs causes unease among Shiv Sena leaders in Eknath Shinde's camp, as Ajit Pawar expresses his ambition to become Maharashtra's next chief minister. Sena leaders fear losing out on cabinet positions and face pressure from Ajit's aspirations.

