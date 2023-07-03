Maharashtra Politics News Live Update: Eknath Shinde schedules meeting with MPs and MLAs this afternoon at 3 pm

July 03, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

Jayant Patil, the President of NCP in Maharashtra, stated that out of their party's strength of 53 MLAs in the Assembly, only 9 have defected, "while the remaining are still loyal." He mentioned that they have submitted a petition to the Assembly speaker and are willing to give the defectors an opportunity to return, but action will be taken against those who refuse.