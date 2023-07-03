Maharashtra Politics News Live Update: Eknath Shinde schedules meeting with MPs and MLAs this afternoon at 3 pm

India records a total of 44 new Covid-19 cases, with the number of active cases decreasing to 1475.
Maharashtra Politics News Live Update: The ongoing political drama in Maharashtra reached a turning point as rebel leaders realigned themselves with the BJP-led government, reshaping the state's governance. Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and his supporters initially split from Uddhav Thackeray's camp, forming a government with the BJP. Now, NCP's Ajit Pawar and eight party colleagues have joined the BJP-Shinde's Shiv Sena camp, initiating a new wave of political upheaval.
KC Venugopal, addressing the media, announced the upcoming All-Opposition meeting to be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, 2023. Following the highly successful Patna meeting, Venugopal emphasized the firm determination of the opposition to defeat fascist and undemocratic forces. He expressed their commitment to present a bold vision for the country's progress
Prithviraj Chavan alleges BJP promised Ajit Pawar Maharashtra CM post, pushing aside Eknath Shinde, claims former CM.
50th GST Council meeting scheduled for 11th July at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
Jayant Patil, the President of NCP in Maharashtra, stated that out of their party's strength of 53 MLAs in the Assembly, only 9 have defected, "while the remaining are still loyal." He mentioned that they have submitted a petition to the Assembly speaker and are willing to give the defectors an opportunity to return, but action will be taken against those who refuse.
BookMyShowjoins forces with MUBI to enrich its collection with a diverse range of international titles. Indian viewers can now enjoy over 40 films and series in various languages through this collaboration.
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses party workers in Karad, and emphasizes the need to combat "divisive forces creating communal tensions."Sharad Pawar expresses concern over the growing social divide orchestrated by certain groups and acknowledges the influence of BJP's strategies on some party members.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes PM Modi for the NCP MLAs joining the NDA in Maharashtra. Kharge highlights the government's failure to address important vacancies in the Armed Forces and accuses them of betraying national security. He points out the large number of vacancies, shortcomings in the Agnipath Scheme, and alleged mishandling of OROP implementation. Kharge emphasizes that the government prioritizes betraying the people's mandate over national security.
Under GST 2.0, the e-way bill will become mandatory for businesses with a turnover of Rs 5 crore starting from 1st August.
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar pledges to address NCP's plea for disqualifying Ajit Pawar and 8 other MLAs who joined the government. NCP's Jayant Patil confirms filing the disqualification petition and informing the Election Commission of India.
Supreme Court demands updated status report from Manipur on rehabilitation camps, arms recovery, and law and order. Lists case for Friday. Solicitor General reports effective government measures, reduced curfew hours, and deployment of armed forces and local police.
From October 1, ecommerce operators can facilitate intra-state supply by sellers without requiring registration.