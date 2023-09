September 11, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST

Following his attendance at the G20 Summit, Saudi Prince is on a three-day visit to India.He is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House. Before the meeting, he will receive a ceremonial reception at Rastrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Following the meeting, the Crown Prince is expected to sign the minutes of the first meeting of the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council. He will also meet President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before departing from New Delhi.