Sep 08, 2023 / 07:40 am

Bypoll Results LIVE Update: In what could be a crucial litmus test for both the NDA and India alliances, results for seven assembly by-elections in six states are set to be unveiled tomorrow. The counting process is slated to begin at 8 am. These by-elections took place on September 5 across seven seats: Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura.